Betsy was a wonderful asset for our family on the farm. She was a gracious benefactor to us and neighbors who could not afford a live, manufacturing four-legged wonder like her.
Betsy wasn’t just an ordinary milk cow. She had the most beautiful brown eyes with large eyelids that blinked you into a love for her at first sight. She was always in style with that beautiful black and white fur coat.
Now, I must tell you, those fur black stockings and shoes gave her a graceful edge as she walked around the barnyard with her companions.
Betsy was always grateful when we served her meals in her home but was more appreciative when we allowed her to feast on green vegetation at the end of our crop rows.
We farm boys just never could understand how a black cow ate green grass, gave us white milk and yellow butter. We had to be careful that Betsy didn’t eat wild onions, though. They would give her milk a bitter taste.
We just never did
truly appreciate the
wonders of Betsy until her death of old age. She provided us with butter for our grits and mother’s cakes, milk for our meals and was most gracious for her provision of young calves for meat.
Dad had many financial offers for Betsy but could not part with her charm and beauty.
Just the way it was for us country boys.