BISHOPVILLE — Members of Bishopville City Council adopted their Fiscal Year (FY) 2023-24 budget of just under $9 million at last week’s Wednesday meeting. City Administrator Gregg McCutchen said the $8.9 million FY 24 budget represents a slight increase over the current budget of $8.5 million and goes into effect July 1.
“We’ve worked very diligently on this budget,” McCutchen said, thanking council and staff for their efforts. “We’re very pleased with the fact that we’re not having to go up on any taxes.”
City residents will see a slight increase in their water, sewer and garbage fees, he said. “We’ve gone up $3.50 on the base rate (in this new budget),” McCutchen said. “We have not had an increase in that fee in 12 years, since 2011, and as everybody knows, (the cost of) everything has gone up. It just takes more to operate and to try to provide services for our citizens.”
He said the city plans to purchase two new computer servers in the new fiscal year. “One will go to City Hall and one will be for the police department,” McCutchen said. “We’ve also made adjustments in salaries; all salaries have been adjusted. Some more than others. We’re grateful for the job our employees do and are trying to make sure that they stay safe with the equipment they operate and that they’ve got enough money coming in to live.”
Also included in the new year’s budget is implementation of a pay raise for mayor and council members.
Council members currently make $200 a month; in the new fiscal year, that amount will increase to $600.
The mayor currently is paid $350 a month; that amount will increase to $942 when the FY 24 budget takes effect on July 1.
Council also approved a resolution approving Community Development Block Grant funding with a city commitment for a sewer line upgrade phase IV at the June 21 meeting. McCutchen said the resolution was necessary since the resolution was originally adopted in April. “But the monies didn’t come down within the time frame we needed to have it plus there’s a little change in our commitment to the grant so we need to adopt this new resolution,” he said.
Several portions of the city’s wastewater transmission lines have failed and records show significant inflow and infiltration at the wastewater treatment facility during extended periods following heavy rainfall, McCutchen said. “These problems directly impact the city’s ability to provide a safe environment,” he said. “The completion of the project will improve the quality of the overall service.”
The CDBG grant is for $1.3 mill and the city’s match is $371,000 in cash or in-kind services, McCutchen said.
After an executive session, council returned to open session and unanimously approved a motion to approve first reading of an ordinance for a policy manual update. Council will have a called meeting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28 to consider second reading of the ordinance.
Also at the meeting, Mayor Grady Brown, who lost his bid for re-election in May, shared a few thoughts about his 48 years of political service. “I thank this fine staff of the city of Bishopville for the fine job you have done and continue to do,” he said. “It goes without saying that these past four years have passed quickly. It’s been a wonderful ride and I’ve enjoyed it...I’ve been in Bishopville for 57 years and this city and her people have been extremely good to me and my family. On behalf of my wife, Laura, and myself, I just say thank you for the many wonderful years we have enjoyed here.”
Mayor-elect Luke Giddings and new council members Belinda Hay and Keishan Scott will be sworn into office on June 29.
Brown said he hopes the new mayor and council “will continue to guide Bishopville in the direction we have been going...trying to represent everybody and trying to do the best we could for those people who call Bishopville home.”