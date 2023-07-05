It’s cold, the hound dogs have treed down in the swamp and the only way to them is through the waist-deep water and briars.
This was my introduction to raccoon hunting in the later 1940’s as a young lad.
There was something very special in the howling of a dog’s voice as his nose would scent on the trail of a coon. The anticipation waiting to see where the raccoon would climb a tree and make his gallant stand against his enemy was overwhelming to us young coon hunters and coon dogs.
Now, back in those days, about all the entertainment we males had was hunting. Neighbors would gather for the big event from miles around. These neighbors would bring along their squirrel and long barrel turkey 12 gauge guns, lanterns, flashlights, water waders, chewing tobacco, etc.
Coon dogs would be howling with excitement as trucks and wagons gathered around the barn. This was their pleasure time also. Pleasing their owners seemed to be utmost in their nature.
Usually, a coon hunt would begin on the farm at a swamp where there was an adjoining corn field. Coons could destroy many ears of corn in a few nights. It always seemed that they would eat only a small portion of an ear and then move to the next ear.
It seemed that the farmer didn’t object to much as he knew he also had a crop of pleasure on coon night.
After the corn was harvested, always by hand in the old days, the coons would move back into the deep woods to forage the ditches and swamp streams for crayfish and fish, occasionally stealing eggs from the local neighbors’ chicken coops.
The most excitement during coon hunts was the sitting around a swamp fire and hearing some pretty good yarns, which most likely were just fictitious stories.
Just as one of the yarns would become pretty scary, the coon dog would come to the rescue with that howling voice that only meant one thing to the coon hunter — “Old Red, Blue, Joe, Dog, Sheep, etc.” had hit the trail of the night’s excitement.
This one night, all of the dogs except one stopped at the edge of a large pond. Out across the water was a large coon sitting on a 12-inch stump with old Joe swimming around it, barking.
The coon won the night, but this last hunt of mine always left within me the respect for coons, dogs and hunters, who in early American and Lee County history made a true wintry sport into a legacy for all Lee Countians.
Just the way it was for us country folks.