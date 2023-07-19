BISHOPVILLE — A local group called “Serving Hearts” is living up to its name at Cottonwood Villas, an assisted living center here in Bishopville. Members of this group—Jewell Bounds, Sandra Snipes, Diane Stokes, Pat James, Joy Edgerton and Lemuel Bounds--have adopted the goal of bringing joy and happiness to the residents of the center, most of whom have limited resources and few family members close by.
Serving Hearts member Jewell Bounds posts frequently on her Facebook page about the activities the group does with the 68 residents and items they are seeking to enhance the quality of life for the folks who call Cottonwood their home.
When they first began their ministry at Cottonwood, there were no paintings or decorations on the walls of the facility, Bounds said. “We asked the community to donate pictures or paintings that they weren’t using,” she said. “That was the first thing we did and while it was good, we realized there were more pressing needs here.”
In a recent post, Bounds said the group “put out a call for much-needed twin sheet sets, towels, and washcloths. The response from all over the state was overwhelming. We know that God is truly blessing this ministry and we give Him all the praise and glory. We spent two days making sure each resident had sheets and towels with their names on them.”
Serving Hearts grew from a desire to “do more,” Bounds says.
Members of two local churches had been going out to Cottonwood for many years, playing Bingo with the residents there. “My sister, Sandra, asked me to come and help one night,” Bounds said. “I started coming every month because it was something that I really enjoyed. But every time we got done, a group of us would go outside and we’d just start talking about some of the issues and needs here. One night, we said, ‘Why don’t we do something about it?’ ”
Since there was no activity director at Cottonwood, “we just kinda ‘became’ the activity director,” Bounds says with a chuckle. “That’s pretty much the way it started; it was faith-based from the very beginning. All of us felt that Jesus was speaking to us, telling us to move forward. We want to serve as much as we can; we want to be the hands and feet of Jesus.”
When they have needed items for the residents, they haven’t had to look far to receive whatever was needed. “Because of the outpouring of love from people from North Carolina, Georgia, all over South Carolina, we’ve had wonderful donations,” Bounds says. “We just feel that this ministry has been blessed and we are on the right track because of that. No matter what our needs are, somebody out there meets them. God orchestrates all this behind the scenes.”
Most of the residents at Cottonwood Villas are from out of state, James notes. “They have no family close by, no one to visit them,” she says. “Our grandmother was in a nursing home in North Carolina and I went to visit her twice a week and every weekend. She had a roommate and no one ever visited that lady. That bothered me a lot.”
James said her church “always gave fruit at Christmas to the residents here at Cottonwood and I guess we thought we were doing out part but we really weren’t because we just did that one time a year.”
She gives praise to the staff of the facility. “It takes an outstanding person to work here and we appreciate what they do,” James said.
Felicia Gainey is the director of Cottonwood Villas. She is grateful for what the group is doing. “Serving Hearts has been a godsend for the residents at Cottonwood,” Gainey said. “They are bringing fun and happiness to the residents.”
As their ministry developed, Serving Hearts asked every resident to fill out a sheet of paper with what they need or would like to have. “Whatever they put down on those sheets, we’ve been trying to get for them,” James said.
The requests have not been extravagant. “We’ve given them underwear and clothes, sheets for their beds, towels and wash cloths, toiletries,” she said. “Some of the residents only get $30 a month for clothes, snacks, whatever they need. What are you gonna be able to buy with that?”
One woman said she wanted some socks “and somebody to visit her.” She wanted someone to talk to because no one ever comes to visit her, group members share. Another man only asked for a bar of soap. “They’re lonesome and they need visitors,” Stokes says. “If anyone has some extra time on their hands, come up here and visit; the residents here would love that.”
Or if anyone in the community “has any kind of entertainment they’d like to share, we’d welcome that,” Bounds said. “If you can sing or dance or play the piano, we’d love you to share your talents with the folks here.”
Residents are “so appreciative of what we do,” Bounds said. “We take for granted all we have and if we want a drink at night, we can walk to our fridge and get it. A lot of these folks don’t have that option.”
Activities Serving Hearts have held for the residents include monthly birthday celebrations for every resident. “Between all of us, we come up with 68 cupcakes,” Bounds says. “We sing happy birthday and they have cupcakes, cheese doodles and drinks. Canned drinks are a big, big hit. Buying snacks out of the vending machine is very expensive so it’s hard to buy them when you have limited money.”
The Serving Heart goodie cart is a big hit, too. Loaded with snacks and drinks, residents can purchase snacks for only 50 cents. “We’re not trying to make money; we just want to break even so we can buy more,” Bounds said. “That’s been very popular.”
Residents recently enjoyed a Hawaiian luau, complete with music and karaoke; they had an ice cream social with music. They were treated to a Fourth of July party with pizza and snow cones.
Female residents were treated to a “spa day,” where Serving Hearts members washed and styled their hair and gave manicures.
“We’re also going to do a lemonade stand and cookies this month,” Bounds said. “We’re having a lot of fun doing this.”
Edgerton said Lee County Girl Scouts donated extra boxes of their delicious cookies, which the residents loved. “One lady told me that was the best cookie she’d ever had and kept asking for more,” she said. “She ate every one of them right there on the spot. I have to say that the community has been so supportive; the giving has been overwhelming.”
A Bible study has recently been started at the facility. “We put out a request on Facebook for hymnals,” Bounds said. “A few days later, I went out on my porch and there was this box full of hymnals from a lady from Georgia I didn’t know. Everything we’ve asked for, or even mentioned that we would like to have, has come to us within just a day or two. We know this ministry is blessed. But you have to be here to know what is needed.”
She said there is no way to thank everyone who has supported the ministry but does want to mention the two children’s groups that have donated. “The Girl Scouts gave us the cookies and money to buy sheets,” Bounds said. “Bishopville Presbyterian’s Kids for Christ have supported us. Their leaders and their parents are raising these children well for them to have a heart for service at a young age. I just want to commend those parents for that.”
Lemuel Bounds is the only man in the group. The ladies in the group “keep me busy,” he says. “And that’s what I asked—that God find somewhere that I could be of service. I appreciate them letting me be a member and I invite other men who want to contribute to their community to join us.”
If you would like to join Serving Hearts or would like to find out how you can help, you can contact Pat James at 843-307-4153 or visit any members’ Facebook page.
Bounds said Serving Hearts could use two or three more good members, “people who are willing to work and have a little time on their hands. Everyone in our group is retired and if we can still do the hokey pokey, we encourage others to do the same thing. And we’re a non-denominational group; anyone can come and join us.”