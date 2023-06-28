SUMTER — Mary E. Painter, age 86, beloved wife of the late Virgil L. Painter, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, June 16, 2023, at NHC Healthcare of Sumter.
Ms. Painter was born in London, England, daughter of the late Brian Dennis Hillsworth and Bertha Kaufer Hillsworth. She was the Director of Special Education for the Lee County School District. Mary enjoyed rocking babies in the nursery at Tuomey Hospital and went on mission trips for World Changers and the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief. She was an active member of the women’s group at Crosspoint Baptist Church. Nana loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be greatly missed.
Survived by her children, Michael Painter (Cassandra) of Sumter, SC, Jeffrey Painter (Dawn) of Columbus, GA, and Robert Painter (Teresa) of Ashwood, SC, Carolyn Shipman (James) of Sumter, SC; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; Step-children, David Painter (Doro-thy), Roger Painter (Cathy) and Roy Painter (Susan), all of Dalton, GA, Mable Roberts (Charlie) of Ooltewah, TN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a stepson, Jerry Painter.
A celebration of life service was held on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Crosspoint Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Simpson officiating.
The family received friends from 2-3 p.m., Sunday June 18, 2023 at Crosspoint Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Crosspoint Baptist Church, 2755 Carter Rd., Sumter, SC 29150 or to Sumter United Ministries, P.O. Box 1017, Sumter, SC 29151.
