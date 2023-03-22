Bengals Go 2-1 Against Fort Mill in Region Games

The Blythewood Bengals baseball team (5-3, 2-1) went 2-1 last week against the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets (5-4, 1-2) in the opening three games of their region schedule after starting its regular season on Friday, March 10, with a 4-2 road victory over the A.C. Flora Falcons in a non-region contest.
Blythewood and Fort Mill ground out a 1-0 pitcher’s duel in game one played at home on March 13, with both teams going five innings without a run. Landon Penfield took the victory on the mound for the Bengals throwing a shutout and only allowing four hits while striking out seven and walking one. Jaeger Pankowski was awarded the loss for the Yellow Jackets with a solid performance giving up one run on two hits over six innings while striking out five.
The Yellow Jackets had a few chances in game one to move runners around the bases and picked up a single by Andrew Craddock in the first inning with two outs on the board but couldn’t advance the runner. Fort Mill’s Nathan Carmellow then singled for the Yellow Jackets in the second but never moved past first base. In the top of the third Craddock then punched a double to center field and got into scoring position, but Penfield picked up a strikeout against Nick Krise to strand Craddock on second and end the inning.
Blythewood saved their only two hits in the game until the bottom of the sixth when Penfield reached first with a leadoff single. Following a Carson Weathers strike out and a ground out by Camden Watts, Penfield was able to move to second and then third after a John Rollings ground out and an error. A single by Macon Leppert brought Penfield home for the only run and a fly ball from Harrison Collins ended the game.
During the rematch at Fort Mill on March 15, the Bengals found themselves down by two runs as they reached their last at bat in the top of the seventh inning. Camden Watts, who led off with a single was replaced on the bags by Eli Marsha and a fielder’s choice off the bat of Macon Leppert moved Marsha to second. Harrison Collins then brought Marsha in with a single and moved Leppert to third for the tying run but a Ryan Watts strikeout and a Xavier Cuevas ground out ended the game and the Bengals fell 6-5.
Blythewood finished the trilogy with an 8-5 home victory on Friday, March 17, after taking 6-1 lead in the first two innings. Picking up a single run in the top of the third the Yellow Jackets found themselves back in the game 6-5 in the top of the fifth after 4 players were hit by the pitcher who gave up 3 runs. The Bengals then scored two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to stretch their lead to 8-5 after Luke Duncan doubled and Livingston Weisanger singled. Following this the game was called in the sixth inning because of rain with Blythewood taking the 8-5 victory.
Blythewood will travel to Nation Ford on March 24, for their next regional matchup with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
GAME THREE
BLYTHEWOOD: 3-3-0-0-2-0—8 (12 hits) (1 error)
FORT MILL: 1-0-1-0-3-0—5 (5 hits) (1 error)