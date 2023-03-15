Mr. Bennie Walter Davis, age 72, passed away on March 3, 2023 at MUSC Health Columbia after a short illness. Bennie was born in Lee County on June 22, 1950 to the late Odell Lee and Ather Lee Davis.
He retired from Duke Energy after 29 years. He was also employed by Daniel Construction for many years. He was a member of St. Andrew Church of God and had also served on the Board of Trustees.
He loved fishing, camping and especially watching his grandchildren play ball. He also enjoyed cooking and helping others.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Janice B. Davis, daughter, Wendy Tidwell of Bishopville, son Ricky (Kimmie) Davis of Lamar, grandsons Dylan (Kallon) Tidwell of Camden, Matthew (Carson) Tidwell of Bishopville, Carson and Brayden Davis of Lamar, great granddaughter Charley “Teeniny” Tidwell, sister Doris D. Cobb.
Services of Remembrance were held 2:00 pm Monday, March 6, 2023 at St. Andrew Church of God. Pastor Scott Hodge and Pastor Paul At-kinson officiated. Burial followed in the church cemetery, directed by Norton Funeral Home and Crematory, Bishopville Chapel. Visitation was held Sunday, 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Norton Funeral Home and other times at the families residence in Bishopville.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Johnnie Davis and a infant brother Thomas Davis and infant sister, Ethel Lee Davis.
In lieu of flowers please send memorials to St. Andrew Church of God, 4238 Red Hill Road, Camden, SC 29020.
