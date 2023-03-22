The family of Betty Gainey Hopkins announces with deep sorrow her passing on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Betty was born in Wisacky and spent the majority of her life in Bishopville. She loved working in her yard and taking care of her flowers. Betty desired Bishopville to be a clean and inviting city. She could be seen picking up trash anytime. She also spent time at the flowing well on Highway 15, keeping it clean and providing food, donated by residents of Bishopville, to the wild animals.
Betty was the firstborn daughter of the late J. W. “Buck” Gainey and the late Almena Arledge Gainey. Betty is survived by her sister, Lola Gainey Belk of Lugoff, SC. She also had one niece, Myra Belk (Kenneth) Roberts of Navarre, FL, and a nephew, Marcus T. Belk of Anchorage, AK. She was known as Aunt Bett to them, as well as her great nephew, David (Melhanie) Roberts of Crestview, FL. For the last five years, she was also blessed to have a great-great nephew, David “Buck” Roberts.
The family received friends and family on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Hancock-Elmore-Hill Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. A graveside service followed at 1 p.m. at Mizpah Baptist Church Cemetery, 3659 Jamestown Road, Camden, SC.
Betty’s family would also like to thank everyone at National Healthcare Center in West Columbia, SC, for taking good care of her during her stay there. Her passing was very sudden, and she will be missed. Also, thank you “Suzie” for your special friendship with Betty, she spoke of you frequently.