BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — At their March 7 meeting, members of Bishopville City Council approved an activity permit for Friends of the Lizard Man committee, which includes closing parts of Main Street for the festival and parade.
Committee chairman George Roberts told council the Lizard Man Stomp festival is planned for Saturday, June 24 in downtown Bishopville. “The theme this year is ‘Lizard Man Mania,’” Roberts said. “The parade begins at 10 a.m. and we welcome any walking units who’d like to participate.”
The committee requested that parts of Main Street be closed to traffic on that day. From Food Lion back to the Subway restaurant at the corner of Main and Church streets would be closed only for the parade. The two-block section of Main Street will remain closed until 3 p.m. for festival activities, city administrator Gregg McCutchen told council.
Lizard Man Committee member Margaret Copeland said the Lizard Man Stomp does not “make any money” for their group. “We’re not in it to make money,” she told council. “We want to ‘create’ the Lizard Man again with a family-friendly event. We’re not doing this for us; we’re doing this for the community.”
Councilman Wayne Hancock and others asked several questions before approving the activity permit and closing down portions of the city’s main streets.
“Hopefully, in the year to come, the depot will be finished so we can have these type of events down there without closing down Main Street,” Hancock said. “Closing down streets gets cumbersome on DOT and our police force…I just don’t want it to be an every week or month occurrence that we’re closing down our streets throughout town.”
Councilwoman Gloria Lewis thanked the committee for their work in putting the Lizard Man Stomp together. “We’re in the same phase ourselves—putting together different things to attract people to our Main Street,” she said. “So I would really like to thank you all for what you’re doing.”
In other business, council:
• received an unmodified opinion on the city’s 2021-22 financial audit from Shane Kirkley with Sheheen, Hancock and Godwin, LLP. Kirkley said the city is in good financial shape, with a fund balance of $5.4 million in the general fund as of June 30, 2022. In the water and sewer fund, the city had a positive net position of almost $8.6 million, he said. Kirkley said the city had a “healthy fund balance. GFOA (Government Finance Officers Association) recommends you keep four to five months worth of funds in reserve and y’all meet that requirement plus.”
An unmodified opinion is the “highest level of opinion that we can give on a set of financial statements,” Kirkley said. “So what you have in front of you are a reliable set of financial statements that you can make decisions based on.”
Mayor Grady Brown said council is working on the new fiscal year budget now. “We have not had a tax or millage increase since this council has been together,” he said. “And we thank the city staff for the wonderful job they do;”
• heard from Pastor Kimberly King with the Lee County Faith Based Coalition, an organization of pastors and churches “who come together to pray and see what we can do to help our various communities. We believe that prayer is our foundation for anything to thrive.”
King said her organization is planning an event “to promote our community.”
She hopes to hold a countywide revival on May 20-21. “That Sunday morning (May 21) we would like to shut down part of Main Street for about three hours so all of the churches can come together for a revival,” King said. “This event is to stir up hope in Lee County. I’ve been talking to other pastors and they all say that attendance in churches has really declined.”
King said at the event, churches will also be giving out non-perishable food items for anyone in need. “We’ll also have Bibles to give away, and things like that, to build hope for our county,” she said. “As faith-based leaders, we want the community to know that we’re still here and we’re still praying for you.”
Lewis told King to fill out an activity permit with the city for council to then review at their next meeting. “This sounds very positive to me,” Lewis said;
• heard from city administrator Gregg McCutchen, who reminded council their Statements of Economic Interest are due March 30. He said the city has hired three new employees at the water and wastewater departments. “I bet we have interviewed in the past four or five months more than 20 people,” McCutchen said. “I’m tickled to death (with these new hires).” In addition, McCutchen said he and county administrator Alan Watkins met to discuss progress on grants the city and county are working on together. The city should begin work on cleaning out ditches on Roland, Green and Harlem streets this month, he added.
Benches have been installed on Main Street and will soon be installed in the city’s parks, McCutchen said. “I also met with members of Lee County Transit committee today,” he said. “They’re looking at possibly reducing their route and discontinuing service in the Lynchburg area but no decision has been made.” Councilman Hancock said he thought Lee County Transit had specifically increased their budget this year to include a route in Lynchburg.
A public hearing is scheduled for March 29 in Lynchburg to discuss discontinuing the route because of the need for additional local match funds and low ridership.
• heard from Bishopville Police Chief J.D. Dellinger, who said in February his department had 435 calls for service, which resulted in 53 incident reports. “The only major incident was a stabbing on Woodward Street a few weeks ago,” he said. “Two gentlemen had an argument and one was stabbed and had to be taken to McLeod hospital in Florence, where he had to have surgery and stayed in the hospital for a couple of weeks. We were able to make an arrest within a few hours.”
Dellinger also noted the February arrest made in the murders of two elderly Bishopville women whose bodies were discovered after emergency personnel responded to house fires in October and December. Councilwoman Shirley Hill told Dellinger that she, the mayor and all of council “are very pleased with the work you and your department did on this and the assistance from other agencies you brought in to work on this case. We are so grateful to get this solved so quickly; there are so many cold cases that never get solved but you did your job in a manner that the citizens of Bishopville expect and appreciate. We thank you very much.”