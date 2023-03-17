The Lady Knights got off to a strong start for the 2023 season, beating Richland Northeast 15-0 in a non-conference matchup. Sophomore Addie Bittner put on a solid performance on the mound, only giving up one hit, a single in the 3rd inning while striking out 4 and giving up 0 walks.
The bats were equally as good with the Knights reaching base 18 times in three innings. Bittner hit an inside-the-park home run in the second followed by a Candis Carter triple to highlight the Knight’s batting efforts. As well, Sophomore Allie Jones added 3-RBIs and newcomer Emily Rumple added 2 of her own. On top of strong hitting, the Knights also stole 9 bases.