Bishopville, S.C.
It’s a warm February afternoon at Black Creek Wildlife Center, located about six miles outside of Bishopville on Highway 34. The center is run by two energetic and devoted young people dedicated to rehabilitating injured or orphaned wildlife, while taking every opportunity to educate the public about what they do and why.
Holly Sellers and Tyler Wright are the directors of Black Creek Wildlife Center, which they established five years ago as a rehabilitation center and a sanctuary, as well, for animals they take in that cannot be released into the wild.
Tyler’s not at the center on this afternoon, so Holly shows me around the property, pointing out the reptile house, which is full of snakes, lizards, turtles and even a baby crocodile. Then we stop at an enclosure that holds three red foxes—Miles, who was left in a hotel room when his owners checked out, and Finn and Blue, who both came from a fur farm. “They were two of 500 at the fur farm and 33 of those got saved,” she says.
In a nearby pen is Scully, a white-tailed deer with scoliosis. “He’s a super awesome little dude,” Sellers says. “He doesn’t have the ability to jump and run like he should so he can’t be released into the wild.”
Down a wooded path is an enclosure with a Geoffroy’s cat, a small wild cat native to the southern and central regions of South America and about the size of a domestic cat. “Part of what we do out here is provide sanctuary for animals that can’t be released because they’re exotic,” Sellers explains. “She came from another wildlife center in Arkansas and the reason she came to us is because she’s geriatric. So even though she’s really small, and really cute, she’s actually a year past the average life expectancy for these guys. She’s 15 and she’s going to hang out with us where she can get the best vet care and we can make sure she’s happy and healthy in her senior years.”
There are other large cages and enclosures where you can see skunks and two (very talkative) bobcats. “One of these boys came from a wildlife center and one came from a pet home,” Sellers says. “Bobcats don’t make good pets but unfortunately there aren’t a lot of laws here to prevent that from happening…One is harness trained and goes to a lot of wildlife events with us.”
Holly and Tyler purchased 18 acres in Lee County two years ago for the wildlife center, a dream they both shared. “Ever since we got the property, we’ve been working to build this place up and get it functional,” Sellers says. “Our end goal is to offer memberships, educational programs and camps out here, things like that. But that’s a ways down the road. As far as building, we’ve been doing everything ourselves so far which makes it take a long time. We do have a lot of exciting things we plan to do but slow and steady wins the race.”
For now, it’s more than enough for them and a dedicated core of volunteers to rehabilitate wildlife that is brought to them. “We also do educational programs at schools, libraries, nature camps, etc.” Sellers says. “We travel all over the Pee Dee area, really the state, and take some animals, both native and exotic, with us to educate the public.”
The center is licensed to take in and rehabilitate any species native to South Carolina other than song birds or water fowl. “With our busy season coming up (when babies are being born), we can take in birds of prey, mammals, reptiles, amphibians,” she said. “We get a lot of adults and babies this time of year—the adults are moving, looking for mates, and unfortunately get hit by cars.”
Because the center is one of the smaller ones in the state, they are limited in how many animals they can take in at one time. “We do have to watch our numbers so that we don’t take in more than we can effectively quarantine and keep up with their vet bills,” Sellers explains. “The majority of our funding comes from donations—people who see us on Facebook and send in five, 10, 25 dollars, which is a huge help. We are trying for a few grants but right now everything we’ve done out here is out of our pockets.”
Currently in their rehab area, the center is home to several birds of prey, raccoons, foxes and deer. “Later in the spring, we’ll have otters, beavers and more on the rehab side,” Sellers said. “We also take in some exotic species on our USDA side, which is inspected by a veterinarian. Those are the animals we take to schools and events—they can’t be released into the wild.”
Sellers, who worked at Kalmia Gardens in Hartsville as a grounds keeper when she was around 15 years old, said she “had a really great mentor, Danny Hill, who’s the director there. He really taught me a lot about animals. I was honestly very afraid of snakes at that time in my life and he taught me how to identify them, not be afraid and how to keep myself and the snakes safe at the nature camps we held there. That really sparked my interest and I realized I wanted to focus on something that would help animals in the wild. So I went down the path of rehabbing.”
Although she’s only 28 years old and most rehabbers are considerably older, Sellers has earned respect in the field. “Both Tyler and I have a lot of knowledge and experience that we’ve gained in just a few years,” she says. “We’ve been through a great deal together.”
Sellers did “a lot” of internships, which are non-paying, while working as a vet tech for eight years. “So I learned a lot on the medical side of things, as well,” she says. In addition, Sellers worked at Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia for several years. “My job there was to talk to people about the animals,” she says. “I learned that I also loved educating kids and adults about animals and spreading the love and joy we have for wildlife to the community.”
On the rehab side, the center usually has about a one or two month turnaround in getting the animal back into the wild, Sellers says. “Of course, depending on how bad their injuries are, it can take up to a year, also depending on how much physical therapy is involved and things like that,” she adds. “Our numbers right now are about 300 to 500 animals a year that have been hit by cars, or are emaciated, injured, etc., come through our doors and then go back out to the wild. About 75% of animals that do come to us get released again.”
Sellers also likes to take in “some of those harder cases that you really have to work with and focus on to get them back in the wild, where they need to be.”
No animals, except deer, are released on their property once they are rehabbed, she noted. “We want to be mindful of releasing a bunch of foxes or raccoons or anything in one general area,” Sellers says. “We reach out to landowners who have 40 acres or more and who want those animals on their property. We keep a list of people who would like to have the animals released on their property so if anyone wants to sign up with us for that, they can. All of our animals get their full set of vaccines before they are released.”
The center runs on the help of a number of interns and volunteers, she adds. “We do have a lot of volunteers come and go, because they think a lot of this is going to be hands on with the animals and it’s just not because our goal is to keep these animals as wild as possible.”
Volunteers are always needed, Sellers says. “We do try to make it as fun as possible and there are some animals here you can bond with and learn all about them. We like for our volunteers to be 18 or older unless they’re 16 and have a parent’s approval.”
Unfortunately, someone recently came onto the property at night and stole the center’s side-by-side off-road vehicle used to transport food to the animals in the enclosures. “We’ve been wanting to construct a fence around the property for while,” Sellers said. “Just driving past on the highway, you can see all our equipment. We had our gate locked but whoever stole our side-by-side was able to walk around the gate, and within four minutes, locate it and drive off with it.”
Local law enforcement is investigating a rash of recent thefts of golf carts, four wheelers and other all-terrain vehicles near the center, including the Cedar Creek community and in Bishopville.
While they were fortunate that the side-by-side was found fairly quickly, “less than 10 hours after it was stolen,” Sellers said, the experience underscored the need for constructing a fence to keep their property and the animals they care for safe.
“It was a very scary experience to think someone would do that because our vehicle was here that evening so whoever did it probably thought we were here also,” she said. “Now we’re trying really hard to raise $8,000 to fence in the whole property. Just to fence in the front so that we could make sure that people driving past can’t see in would cost about $4,000.”
If you want to make a donation to help pay for the construction of a fence, or if you just want to make a donation to support Black Creek Wildlife Center, you can visit their Facebook page — Black Creek Wildlife Center, or donate through Venmo, PayPal or Cash App. You can also mail a check to 1953 Tema Road, Hartsville, S.C. 29550.