The days are growing warmer and the first flowers of spring have started to bloom and with the spring comes honeybees in the fields and gardens. When a honeybee hive becomes overcrowded, the hive generally splits in two and one group must find a new site, so the mother queen and approximately half of the worker bees leave the old hive to establish a new colony.
Being able to direct where a new hive will establish itself has become a valuable international business for one Blythewood entrepreneur, thanks to his industry leading product called Swarm Commander.
Speaking about this product Scott Derrick, owner of the Blythewood Bee Company said, “It took us two years to create it. It is basically the chemical compound equivalent of Nasonov, a honeybee pheromone. They call it the calling card of the honeybee.” According to Derrick, when Swarm Commander is sprayed in a new hive, the honeybee swarm that is seeking a new home will establish itself in the empty hive giving the beekeeper a new hive.
“It has been the financial driver for us to expand and get our warehouse equipped and running on Farrow Road…I have shipped this to basically every place I can think of in the world. I have shipped it to the Micronesian Islands, Russia, Australia, all parts of Europe and Alaska. I don’t even know where all we ship it to now because in the summer, we will get from 70 to 200 orders a day,” remarked Derrick who has an extensive 17-year background in the flavoring and fragrance industry.
In addition to Swarm Commander, Derrick manufactures Honey B Gone, a honeybee repellent, and Beekeeper’s Choice, which is a feeding stimulant for bees. He is also currently working with a manufacturer on a trademarked hive tracking device to help beekeepers understand the health and composition of each of their individual hives.
Speaking about his legacy Derrick said, “I always thought I would be some sort of inventor when I was young. I was always asking myself what can I make? What can I create? Now that I am older, I am always looking at that niche and asking where is that niche that I can fill? Necessity is the mother of invention.”
Selling every product the beekeeping hobbyist needs from individual hive components such as frames to complete hive kits, protective clothing and extraction supplies, Blythewood Bee Company is located at 227 McLean Road in Blythewood. They are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.