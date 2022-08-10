Chester County School District Board members had a long day on Monday; they met in their annual retreat beginning at 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and then went into a regular board meeting at 4:30 p.m. the same day.
One of the topics that was discussed at the retreat was a change to meeting times, to accommodate some of the concerns citizens have had about the early board meeting times.
The board took their first vote on a policy amendment to change the board meeting times.
Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton explained, “as we discussed in the board retreat, as you know there has been some feedback from the community on adjusting our board meeting time, and as we promised and as was discussed early in the summer, it would be discussed at the board retreat…from that discussion the recommendation is to keep the 4:30 meeting time for executive sessions, which does not include the public.
“The policy change will read that the scheduled time for executive session is 4:30 p.m. and the scheduled time for the regular board meeting will be 5:30 p.m. I can recall some public comments referencing that time…as a compromise for the community for those who wanted the meetings changed to a later time; I feel this is a great compromise. We will see how this works for a few months, and if we need to adjust the time again, maybe in January, we can do that,” Dr. Sutton said.
The second reading of the policy amendment will take place at the Aug. 22 board meeting and if approved, the new regular board meeting time of 5:30 p.m. will begin at the September board meeting.
The other policy amendment references meetings held in July and December — currently the school board does not meet in either of those months. The amendment will allow for board meetings in those months if it is deemed necessary by the board or the Superintendent.