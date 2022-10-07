The Rev. Eddie Boykin, who is running for the District 1 school board seat, hopes to become a “voice of reason” for the board.
Boykin, 64, was born in Wedowee, Ala., and came to Lancaster after marrying his wife, Barbara, who’s from Van Wyck. They met while he was in the military. But he didn’t find a formal position in education until he left the military.
“I consider my connection to education to be a lifelong pursuit,” Boykin said. “I joined the military to run away from home. Alabama was not a great place to grow up in the ’70s.”
Boykin was inspired to pursue a career in education when he got to basic training and found the other recruits had great relationships with their school guidance counselors, and that many decided to join the military through their counselor’s help, something he hadn’t done.
“For whatever reason, most of the Black students at my school didn’t know what a guidance counselor was,” Boykin said. “There were always these white kids going in and out of his office, but I never had an invitation ...
“So, I decided at that point at 18 years old, that I wanted to be a guidance counselor because I didn’t want other students to not have that advantage.”
While in service, Boykin engaged with schools while at different bases, served on school committees, was a PTA member and started a youth ministry. After retiring from the military in 2001, Boykin got his first formal job in education, working security in Colorado Springs, Colo. He is now interim coordinator for the TRIO Outward Bound program at USC Lancaster.
“I’m probably in the best position I’ve been in education to impact students directly when it comes to turning their lives around and causing a transformational effect on their lives.”
Boykin, who is also the pastor of Greater Frazier AME Zion Church, was inspired to run for the school board after a conversation with church members unhappy with the way the schools were being run.
“Somebody said, Eddie, you’re passionate, you’re caring, you know the community, and that planted a seed,” Boykin said. “I took that and committed that to prayer, over several months of prayer, and I believe that God said it’s time.
“If I’m going to do something to help bring some sanity, some support, some reality to what’s going on in our education system here in Lancaster County, I felt like this was the time to do it. I’m very good at, I think, pulling people together. I listen — I got some big ears — I listen well.”
The biggest issue Boykin says that he wants to face is the “politicization of children.”
“The school board is supposed to be nonpartisan, we’re supposed to be there because we care about the kids,” Boykin said. “So one of the first things that I want to do is reduce that division that we feel...
“I might not always agree with my commanders, but when the votes come in, the president is selected and the decision is made, we should get behind that decision and move forward, and that’s not happening.”
Boykin is also running to provide equity by making sure that kids have the tools that they need to succeed.
“I want to make sure that when we sit down at the school board, when we talk to families, when we hear what’s going on in the community, that we provide a level playing field,” Boykin said.
“We really need to fix our financial resources in this county. I believe that God’s given us everything that we need to do what’s necessary. So one of those equity areas is staffing our buildings properly.
“Let’s give our teachers a proper salary, so that they can afford to feed their families and do what they need to do. Let’s make sure that we are advocating for funding and that we’re approaching parents and we’re listening more to what parents need.”