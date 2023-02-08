CURES for Chester is pleased to announce the hiring of Jennifer Brecheisen as the new Director for the Chester Event Center. Her duties will entail every aspect of the operation and business health of the Center including booking, accounting and promoting. She has already hit the ground running to make the transition.
Jennifer is a wedding photographer and photography Instructor. She has four children, Jacob, Guinevere, Apollo, and Titus, and is married to Daniel Brecheisen. She has a passion for the arts as she also paints in acrylic and watercolor, and she writes calligraphy in Copperplate, Madarasz, and Modern styles. She enjoys homeschooling her children, hiking, learning new things, and traveling.
“I am excited to be the Chester Event Center Director. I feel that this position is not just a job, but an opportunity to serve the community of Chester. I live by the motto, ‘there are no problems, only opportunities’.”
The Board of Directors and Staff of CURES for Chester welcome Jennifer with open arms and have great expectations for the growth of the Chester Event Center under her direction.