One night after crushing Crestwood, 28-0, in its Region 6-AAA baseball opener, runs and hits were fewer to come by for Camden in a 4-2 loss to visiting and defending AA state champion Andrew Jackson on Wednesday night at American Legion Park in Camden.
AJ starter Fuller Sims was working on a perfect game before hitting Aidan Heriot with a pitch with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning and then walking Wil Stines, one batter later, to end his night. The Volunteers finished the game with Jackson Madden getting the save after working 1.1 innings of relief. Madden was forced to work his way out of a bases-loaded with no outs jam in the bottom of the seventh.
The visitors scored an unearned run in the second as a Camden fielding error led to the game’s first run. AJ added solo runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh frames to carve a 4-0 lead.
CHS head coach Denny Beckley tipped his cap to Sims while adding that his hitters need to do a better job with their pitch selection.
“Sims was really good. He had a perfect game going with two outs in the sixth. That gives you an indication about the kind of stuff that he had,” Beckley said. “He had a splitter that he was mixing in really well. He was also locating his fastball low and away against our guys.
“I don’t want to take any credit away from (Sims) because he pitched a phenomenal game. Our biggest issue is that we are taking too many fastballs and getting behind in the count where we should be more aggressive. We have had this issue with our players for the entire season, so far. We aren’t aggressive enough with fastballs and when we get behind in the count, we start seeing off-speed stuff which is, obviously, a much tougher pitch to hit in high school baseball.”
Trailing, 4-0, and down to their last at-bat, the Bulldogs staged a one-out rally with Zechariah Haney spoiling no-hit bid with a seventh inning single. Byer Ware, who received the mound start for the Dogs, followed with a base hit before Lane Jordan drew a walk to load the bases for Tanner Bowers, whose walk brought in Haney with the first run.
Kade Bell kept the inning alive with a single on which Camden had to sit tight on the bases to make sure the ball dropped as only Ware scored to cut the lead in half at 4-2. With two gone and the bases still jammed, Stines sent a screaming liner which landed just foul along the right field line. Beckley said the agonizingly close liner could have easily tied, if not have given the Dogs a walk-off win, but it was not to be on this night.
“It that ball was fair,” he said, “we definitely tie the game and possibly score from first on the play.”
Ware, who came on in relief to pick up the win in Camden’s 2-1 victory over Lugoff-Elgin last Saturday, went the first 4.2 innings on Wednesday. The senior right-hander fanned seven while keeping the Volunteer batters guessing at the plate.
“Byer really pitched well and made some really clutch pitches in tight spots,” Beckley said of Ware. “Byer’s not overly powerful, but at the same time, his velocity is good enough where he can get people to chase up in the zone. He was locating really well when he got ahead of hitters and got them to chase his high fastball and then mixed in the slider on the outside.
“We’ve really been pleased with how Byer’s performed. We know he is going to be a big part of our staff this season.”
On Tuesday, the Bulldogs scored 21 runs in a 45-minute top of the first inning and cruised past Crestwood in Rembert in a game stopped after three innings of play.
Camden collected 18 hits on the frigid evening. Davis Beckley had four hits and four RBI while Patrick Daniels had two hits including an opposite field home run to right field while driving in six runs on the night.
Lane Jordan and Stines each collected three hits for the evening with Ware having a two-hit night which included a double with four RBI. Campbell Denton had two hits including a double with three RBI. Aidan Heriot and Bell had one hit and two RBI each to finalize the offensive barrage.
Denton pitched one inning and had three strikeouts and a walk. Jason Grant threw one inning and had one strikeout before giving way to Bayne Simmons, who worked an inning with two strikeouts.
Camden is scheduled to wrap up a four-game in eight-day stretch when the Dogs host Crestwood tonight in a 6:30 p.m. start at American Legion Park before traveling to meet Lugoff-Elgin on Saturday in a 5 p.m. game at Optimist Field.