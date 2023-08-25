The high school bus driver would stop, open the door, and designate one lucky individual to run the railroad tracks in order to make sure that the school bus would not be creamed by a train.
Keith Bradley told the story that when the kids from Lugoff came to Camden they would travel eastward on Laurens Street and stop at the little knoll below Goodale Floral and it was an honor to be chosen to run the tracks and wave the bus forward. Now the high school drivers and the railroad tracks are gone as those which were headed to the “Three C’s” community and then Kershaw, but then so are the “Three C’s” and the burg of Kershaw from Kershaw County. Bonus points if you can name the three C’s.
Also another cool school experience that has disappeared is to be chosen to take the chalk erasers outside and clean them, usually by banging them against the side of the school wall. Maureen Renault once got into trouble for spelling out a bad no-no with the erasers. The chosen eraser cleaners were usually the brighter kids who finished their class work the quickest or those kids who had to “stay in” after regular school hours due to some inappropriate behavior. Which category would you be mostly be found?
It was also a nice honor to be a safety patrol officer which adults now man these sites. You got to wear the white belt and badge and you would walk the younger kids across the street while holding up your hand to stop traffic. Thank goodness this was a time before cell phones and drivers texting. One year, Jewell Garnet and I were the safety patrol officers stationed on Lyttleton Street directly across from the elementary school above the Episcopal Church and Roscoe’s Corner. We only had one walker the entire school year.
This individual received a “blue ribbon” crossing.
Also vanished are smoking areas. Camden High had a designated smoking area as did most high schools. The one at CHS was behind the gym and that is where most of the entertaining stories were told. There was also improper smoking in the restroom/lavatory during class changes and that gave a new definition to “hot box.” One would hope that the smoking between classes would have stopped.
We can all remember the unscheduled fire drills which as a student was a nice diversion. Some schools in the 1950s had nuclear war drills. During the Cuban Missile Crisis in the early 1960s, Camden students had to walk home. Most thought it was strange that the Russians would first go after the yellow school busses.
One of the unusual discoveries during nuclear disarmament in the 1970s was that the Russian U-2 spy planes had taken pictures of a small building in the middle of the Pentagon where service people constantly entered and exited. The Soviets mistakenly thought this building was an underground bunker so they designated two nuclear warheads solely for this hot dog stand.
P.S. The three C’s was a Charleston, Cincinatti, and Chicago railroad terminal which was built in the 1880s and located in northern Kershaw County. When the North Central HS controversy evolved, several northern communities as well as one-half of the town of Kershaw seceded from Kershaw County.
