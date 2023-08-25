The high school bus driver would stop, open the door, and designate one lucky individual to run the railroad tracks in order to make sure that the school bus would not be creamed by a train.

Keith Bradley told the story that when the kids from Lugoff came to Camden they would travel eastward on Laurens Street and stop at the little knoll below Goodale Floral and it was an honor to be chosen to run the tracks and wave the bus forward. Now the high school drivers and the railroad tracks are gone as those which were headed to the “Three C’s” community and then Kershaw, but then so are the “Three C’s” and the burg of Kershaw from Kershaw County. Bonus points if you can name the three C’s.