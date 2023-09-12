Ali Duncan

Ali Duncan rushed for a career-best 149 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown in Lugoff-Elgin’s 10-7 loss to visiting Airport on Friday.

With his team’s defensive troops clicking on all cylinders, Lugoff-Elgin head coach Matt Campbell is being patient as a young offense is still taking shape.

One week after its defense pitched a shutout in a 7-0 win over Darlington, that unit allowed just a touchdown and a late-game field goal in Friday’s 10-7 loss to visiting Airport at Lugoff-Elgin Stadium.