With his team’s defensive troops clicking on all cylinders, Lugoff-Elgin head coach Matt Campbell is being patient as a young offense is still taking shape.
One week after its defense pitched a shutout in a 7-0 win over Darlington, that unit allowed just a touchdown and a late-game field goal in Friday’s 10-7 loss to visiting Airport at Lugoff-Elgin Stadium.
The loss dropped the Demons to 1-3 heading into Friday’s non-conference finale at Fort Mill. Airport improved to 3-1 under first-year head coach Shane Fidler with the three-point win.
Once again, Campbell praised the effort of Bill Bacon’s defensive squad following another impressive outing.
“Again, our defense is playing their tails off. I can’t say enough good things about them,” said the ninth-year Demon boss. “They’re giving us opportunities. They’ve given up 10 points in the past two games and some of that is because (our offense) is giving them (the opposing offense) a short field.”
The visitors took advantage of just that early in the second quarter after taking over from the Demons’ 34 following an L-E punt. Two snaps later, AHS quarterback Jesse Ray Hoover spotted Shiloh Perry with a six-yard scoring toss to give the visitors a 7-0 lead with 10:42 left before halftime.
The Demons broke the ice in the second half which came after a block in the back call against the hosts negated a returned punt for a touchdown. Instead, L-E was forced to set up at the Eagles’ 49.
An incomplete pass opened the series which was followed by four consecutive running plays with senior tailback Ali Duncan doing the scoring honors with an eight-yard touchdown carry with 8:46 left in the third quarter.
Getting the ball back, the Eagles marched from the L-E 45 to the 11. On the eighth play of the series, Airport called on Eduardo Hernandez who booted home a 28-yard field goal to give the visitors a 10-7 lead.
The Demons had one last chance to tie or win the game, taking over from their own 18 on the ensuing kickoff and on the 10th play of the drive an interception with five ticks left in the game clock ended the threat.
While having one last shot at coming away with a win was a plus, that final turnover was not the lone reason for the setback, Campbell said.
“We had our opportunities,” he lamented. “At the end of the game, we had one final chance, but we had plenty of chances during the game that I wish we would have capitalized on.”
Duncan led the L-E offense with a career-best 149 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown. Sophomore tailback Ky ’Reez Brown added another 95 yards on the ground as the Demons rushed for 264 of their 286 yards in offense. Those backs ran behind a healthy offensive line on Friday.
“We know the potential of our line. This was the first game that, I felt, our offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage,” Campbell said. “A great example was that, in the fourth quarter, we had a fourth and one and watching it on film, all of our linemen’s feet we past the first down marker so you’re moving the line of scrimmage. I also thought we had real good pass protection all night.”
Campbell said, for now, the offense will have to be patient as freshman quarterback Aiden Fitzgerald and sophomore Nick Garcia-Lopez learn the ropes when it comes to varsity football.
“There’s definitely some growing pains,” he said of a passing game which completed two of 23 aerials for 22 yards. “It’s not necessarily the age of our quarterbacks … it’s the experience of our quarterbacks. Things are going to happen much quicker on the varsity level. It probably would have been good for them to have time to develop, but we’re in a situation where we have to keep them up (on the varsity squad.)
“We can rely on our running game only to a point because, eventually, you’re going to be facing eight- and nine-man boxes where they are dropping the safeties down seven or eight yards and are viable run players.
“We have to come up with some form of a passing game to keep people honest, for lack of a better term.”