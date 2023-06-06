The city of Camden and Kershaw County will host its annual Juneteenth Independence Day celebration on Friday, June 15, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Camden City Arena, 420 Broad St. This is the third such celebration.
“Our aim continues to be educate and enrich the citizens of Kershaw County,” Camden Main Street Manager Kat Spadacenta said. “We are of the belief that the more we learn of one another, embrace and value our diversity, the healthier we will be as a community. We are committed to building people for productive citizenship and we thank you for your role in helping us to accomplish this goal. This Juneteenth Celebration holds the promise of bridging the gap between cultural awareness and healthier relationships among the citizens of Kershaw County.”
Attendees can take an Empowerment Stroll where various vendors will be presenting information to improve the quality of lives of our citizens.
They can also get information from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, healthcare providers, bankers and other community agencies and organizations.
“There will be something for all that is worth your time as we celebrate. You will have an opportunity to purchase other small items from a few vendors if you desire. But as a reminder, no food or entertainment comes with a cost. This celebration is not a fundraiser but rather a FUN-Raising for the entire community. Come celebrate,” Spadacenta said.