The following local students recently received their academic degrees, certificates or diplomas from Central Carolina Technical College in May 2023:
Laporsha Allen of Camden
Luci Anderson of Cassatt
Kristy Ayers of Camden
Amariya Benson of Camden
Mackenzie Blankenship of Elgin
Graciela Buffkin of Bishopville
Angela Bullock of Bethune
Kelli Catoe of Lugoff
Lilly Coker of Elgin
Madison Coleman of Camden
Michael Cook of Elgin
Bradley Corder of Ridgeway
Tykira Davis of Bishopville
Shania Demeary of Camden
Issac Deniz of Lugoff
Sarah Drysdale of Elgin
Asaria Durden of Camden
Victoria Evans of Kershaw
Isabel Flores of Camden
Hannah Fraser of Lugoff
Jasmine Gillis of Camden
Cristos Gogos of Camden
Sonya Green of Elgin
Aaliyah Haney of Lugoff
Abagael Hasty of Lugoff
Madison Hensley of Cassatt
Jennifer Hernandez of Lugoff
Hannah Hibbard of Bishopville
Jaisha Hickmon of Bishopville
Kadaisha Hickmon of Cassatt
Shaleda Holloman of Camden
Carmen Howard of Lugoff
Fredericia Hudson of Bishopville
Mary Johnson of Camden
Constance Kirby of Rembert
Kelly Knight of Elgin
Raven Martin of Lugoff
Jacob Mathis of Camden
Kadasia McCain of Bethune
Ashlynn McCoy of Lugoff
Shannon McCoy of Lugoff
Abigail Miller of Bishopville
Kaitlyn Miller of Elgin
Warren Moseley of Westville
Shelby Murphy of Lugoff
Corleigh Pandolph of Camden
Nicholas Paris of Camden
Michael Peebles of Camden
Mel’Quan Pouge of Bishopville
Emalie Rabon of Lugoff
Carlos Ramirez of Lugoff
Claudia Reames of Lugoff
Shadae Rembert of Rembert
Komika Rivers of Bishopville
Amanda Robbins-Murphy of Lugoff
Evan Ruffing of Elgin
Mary Stephens of Bethune
Mary Tanner of Lugoff
Meagan Taylor of Lugoff
Alejandra Vergara of Camden
Erin Walsh of Camden
Aaron Watson of Camden
Aaliyah White of Kershaw
Kristian Williams of Camden
Samantha Wilson of Bishopville
Quinneisha Woodberry of Rembert
Ashlynn Wright of Elgin
The following local student were recently named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List for part-time students at Central Carolina Technical College:
Angela Addison of Kershaw
Macy Ahtonen of Bishopville
Kelly Arledge of Camden
Kristy Ayers of Camden
Liliana Battiata of Camden
Andrew Bean of Camden
Davis Beckley of Camden
Maranda Bird of Bishopville
Seth Boone of Lugoff
Luke Brazell of Lugoff
Macie Bruce of Camden
Brandon Buff of Elgin
Graciela Buffkin of Bishopville
Mason Cherry of Lugoff
Okera Copeland of Bishopville
Kensey Davidson of Bishopville
Quatrell Diggs of Rembert
Abbie Fisher of Dalzell
Christopher Gallegos of Cassatt
Robert Garrick of Bishopville
Elizabeth Gustafson of Elgin
Madison Hensley of Cassatt
Caleb Hickmon-Payne of Elgin
Carmen Howard of Lugoff
Ella Kannon of Rembert
Constance Kirby of Rembert
Emily Kistler of Lugoff
Abbigail Mitchell of Camden
Gracelynn Mixon of Camden
John Monroe of Elgin
Eayden Mortensen of Camden
Cadence Newman of Lugoff
Isabella Paul of Camden
Jordan Rabon of Camden
Nathanael Reckelhoff of Camden
Amelia Rhyne of Kershaw
Kinsley Roberts of Bethune
Abigail Robosson of Camden
Sara Rodgers of Camden
Lucas Rollins of Bishopville
Shelby Setzer of Camden
Rhodesia Shepard of Lugoff
Angela Shirley of Camden
Bayne Simmons of Camden
Christina Sims of Kershaw
Danielle Singleton of Bishopville
Beyonka Smith of Elgin
Braden Smith of Camden
Ah-Livia Spann of Camden
Alexis Stover of Bishopville
Lauren Sullivan of Lugoff
Stephanie Sumner of Kershaw
Kayla Tention of Camden
Corey Thomas of Camden
Griffin Thomas of Camden
Mallory Truesdale of Lugoff
Makenzie Watkins of Camden
Jackson Wheeler of Bishopville
Aaliyah White of Kershaw
Cambell Wilkes of Bishopville
Taylor Williams of Lugoff
Eldre Wilson of Rembert
Ashlynn Wright of Elgin
The Part-Time Dean’s List recognizes students who were enrolled in 6-11 credit hours and achieved at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the term.
The following local students were recently named to Central Carolina Technical College’s spring 2023 President’s List for part-time students.
Angela Addison of Kershaw
Madyson Anderson of Camden
Collen Ashley of Elgin
Mia Atencio of Elgin
Haley Atkinson-Garrett of Bishopville
Madison Bantum of Cassatt
Ella Bell of Rembert
Amariya Benson of Camden
Madison Benton of Camden
Mary Blanks of Camden
Kalyn Bowen of Elgin
James Bowling of Ridgeway
Madison Branham of Camden
Clara Branham of Kershaw
Emery Branham of Lugoff
Carrie Brooks of Bishopville
William Broome of Lugoff
Brenda Brown of Cassatt
Alleigh Brown of Bishopville
Erin Brown of Camden
Ryan Butler of Camden
Floyd Catoe of Lugoff
Taylor Church of Elgin
Marlee Conway of Lugoff
Litzy Zuniga Coronado of Elgin
Case Couick of Bethune
Abigail Cox of Camden
Trey Cummings of Elgin
Halla Danzy of Kershaw
Keira Donley of Elgin
Andrew Dowlen of Camden
Jacob Downer of Lugoff
James Elliott of Camden
Allison Elvir-Hernandez of Elgin
Cameron Entzminger of Elgin
Roan Ferris of Lugoff
Isabella Fisher of Lugoff
Darren Foxon of Camden
Abigail Fraser of Lugoff
Landon Garbade of Cassatt
Kayla Garrett of Camden
Nathaniel Garrick of Bishopville
Laken Grant of Lugoff
Henry Green of Camden
Brittany Green of Bishopville
Caroline Green of Camden
Rebekkah Gurley of Elgin
Julia Haunert of Camden
Allison Hayes of Kershaw
Mary Grace Hill of Elgin
John Hinton of Camden
Robert Howard of Elgin
Parker Jackson of Lugoff
Lauren Jackson of Elgin
Heather James of Bishopville
Madeline Jeffers of Cassatt
Talia Jefferson of Camden
Mary Johnson of Camden
Iria Johnson of Camden
Madison Jones of Camden
Stephany Jordan of Kershaw
Erin Kelley of Bishopville
Kayla Kellogg of Camden
Jacob Kinard of Elgin
Daniel Kirkland of Elgin
Caroline Kornegay of Camden
Emma Lee of Elgin
Julia Lemonds of Elgin
Lillian Lindler of Rembert
Ethan Little of Lugoff
Brandy Logan of Lugoff
Layla Lucas of Elgin
Kayleigh Lund of Elgin
Payton Marino of Camden
Spyro Mato of Camden
Ashton McCardle of Camden
Sara McCaskill of Lugoff
Tiffany McLean of Elgin
Izabella Meeks of Bishopville
Hannah Miles of Lugoff
Presley Millett of Elgin
Jessica Mlcoch of Elgin
Brittany Neal of Bethune
Brynna Nedderman of Liberty Hill
Eva Nelson of Lugoff
Olivia Nichols of Elgin
Emma Nicks of Lugoff
Olivia Norwood of Camden
Celia Nunez of Cassatt
Mary Parnell of Bishopville
Kelsey Phillips of Elgin
Marissa Player of Bishopville
Elijah Pogue of Lugoff
Sadie Price of Lugoff
William Prince of Camden
Jacob Rabon of Lugoff
Emma Richburg of Lugoff
Olivia Ritchie of Cassatt
Ailin Rivera of Cassatt
Abbigail Rizzo of Elgin
Amanda Robbins-Murphy of Lugoff
Emilia Robinson of Lugoff
Aileen Rodriguez of Elgin
Julee Saverance of Bishopville
Cheronda Scarborough of Bishopville
Hailey Sellers of Camden
Julianne Sieger of Rembert
Christina Sims of Kershaw
Dylan Smith of Cassatt
Zachary Smith of Lugoff
Elizabeth Smoak of Camden
Madison Snyder of Camden
Trenton Spilker of Ridgeway
Andrew Stillwell of Elgin
Berkley Stone of Cassatt
Leah Sweatt of Lugoff
Meagan Taylor of Lugoff
Madison Thompson of Camden
Abigail Vanhouten of Lugoff
Jolena Wallace of Elgin
Erin Walsh of Camden
Riley Ward of Lugoff
Sydney Watts of Camden
Kyler Wickerham of Lugoff
Kayla Wiley of Lugoff
Mason Williams of Elgin
Laina Williams of Elgin
Lora Wohlwinder of Camden
Quinneisha Woodberry of Rembert
Greer Younghans of Camden
The part-time President’s List recognizes students who were enrolled in 6-11 credit hours and achieved a 4.0 grade-point average for the term.
The following local students were recently named to Central Carolina Technical College’s spring 2023 Dean’s List for full-time students:
Trevor Albright of Elgin
Hunter Arledge of Bishopville
Christy Belk of Camden
Mackenzie Blankenship of Elgin
Miguel Bravo of Bethune
Dayton Brown of Bishopville
Angela Bullock of Bethune
Makayla Cash of Camden
Shaena Chisholm of Bishopville
Lilly Coker of Elgin
Anthony Cooper of Camden
Tykira Davis of Bishopville
Kenneth Farmer of Camden
Hannah Fraser of Lugoff
Chloe Gardner of Camden
Fallon Garens of Camden
Kirslyn Gunter of Elgin
Jennifer Hernandez of Lugoff
Holly Herndon of Lugoff
Hannah Hibbard of Bishopville
Kadaisha Hickmon of Cassatt
Weston Hook of Lugoff
Zoe Jeter of Camden
Milalicia Joe of Bishopville
Nellie Lominac of Camden
Savana Marksbary of Elgin
Landry Martin of Camden
Andrew McCaskill of Bethune
Kailyn Mitchell of Camden
Kaitlynn Moore of Bishopville
Jimena Noyola of Cassatt
Taylor Perry of Elgin
Alyssa Plunkett of Lugoff
Jude Plyler of Bishopville
Isabella Reed of Westville
Ashley Rivera of Camden
Jacob Robinson of Elgin
Giselle Rubio of Camden
Christopher Seals of Lugoff
Michael Self of Camden
Logan Sellers of Ridgeway
Jace Sexton of Lugoff
Michaela Shennard of Rembert
Elijah Sizemore of Elgin
Nickolaus Smith of Bishopville
Joel Stephens of Lugoff
Olivia Stinney of Bishopville
Tanner Stone of Cassatt
Rylee Studwell of Camden
Abram Van Meter of Bishopville
Arieyanna Wactor of Camden
Aaron Watson of Camden
Ashlynn Watts of Elgin
Samantha Wilson of Bishopville
Central Carolina Technical College’s Dean’s List recognizes students who were enrolled in at least 12 semester credit hours and achieved at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the term
Ten CCTC students were recently recognized for completing the requirements for a Massage Therapy Certificate, including Graciela Buffkin of Bishopville, Kadasia McCain of Bethune, and Ko’Mika Rivers of Bishopville.
Mary Stephens of Bethune recently completed the requirements for an associate degree in surgical technology at Central Carolina Technical College (CCTC).
Mackenzie Blankenship recently completed the requirements for a pharmacy technician certificate at CCTC.
Forty students were recently recognized for completing the requirements for the Associate Degree Nursing program at Central Carolina Technical College, including: Michael Cook of Elgin, Asaria Durden of Camden, Jasmine Gillis of Camden, Cristos Gogos of Camden, Warren Moseley of Westville, Nicholas Paris of Camden, Claudia Reames of Lugoff, Alejandra Vergara of Camden, and Kristian Williams of Camden.
Central Carolina Technical College TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) presented awards to 40 students, including Ariana Cleverly of Lugoff, Dewayne Demeary of Camden, Keely Gerona of Kershaw, Alexander Hawes of Elgin, Madison Huntley of Lugoff, Jayveon Kornegay of Lugoff, Kaitlynn Moore of Bishopville, and Nickolaus Smith of Bishopville.
The College of Charleston recently named more than 2,150 students to its President’s and Dean’s lists for Spring 2023. Local students making the lists are:
Camryn Cauthen of Kershaw, Dean’s List, marketing.
Mary Page of Lugoff, Dean’s List, business administration.
Christa Player of Kershaw, Dean’s List, marketing.
Carrie Eubanks of Kershaw, Dean’s List, arts management.
Kaylee Eggert of Lugoff, President’s List, biology and mathematics.
Joanna Norwood of Kershaw, President’s List, music.
Emma Williams of Lugoff, President’s List, astrophysics.
Julianne Richburg of Lugoff, President’s List, exercise science.
Anthony Rovinski of Camden, President’s List, chemistry.
Aliyah Gibson of Rembert, President’s List, public health
To qualify for President’s List (Highly Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.800 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours. To quality for Dean’s List (Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.600 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.
Sean Jannicelli-Broda of Elgin on being named to Pennsylvania Western University Dean’s List for the 2023 spring semester. More than 3,500 Pennsylvania Western University students earned placement on the Dean’s List. Degree-seeking undergraduate students who achieve high academic standards are identified in accordance with the following criteria: The student must earn a minimum semester GPA of 3.40; and the student must earn a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester, not including credits by proficiency examinations, incomplete grades, temporary grades (e.g., Not Reported), or satisfactory/unsatisfactory grades. Jannicelli-Broda currently studies at PennWest’s Online Campus.
Ethan Elliott Little, of Lugoff and a student at Lugoff-Elgin High School, is among more than 3,000 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities. The awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study. Little’s probable career field is computer programming. He received his scholarship from the University of South Carolina.
Lander University recently announced the names of the following local students named to its President’s and Dean’s lists:
President’s ListMaidson Reid and Hayden Skaggs, both of Camden.
Jakiara Edwards, Brooke Moore, Dalicia Blanding, Kasia Keith, Trinity Mull, and Akilah Taylor, all of Elgin.
A’Margieona Catoe and Caroline Hammond, both of Heath Springs.
Caroline Vecchio of Kershaw.
Mary Young of Lugoff.
Dean’s ListJuliana Smith of Camden.
Grace Carman, Mya Grant, Landen Mills and Alexis Pittelkau, all of Elgin.
Hannah Hewitt of Heath Springs.
Averi Berry, Mary Parsons and Nakeia Pough, all of Lugoff.
Ethan Harrell of Ridgeway
The following local students graduated from Lander University during commencement ceremonies on May 3:
Peyton Layne Truesdale, Camden, Bachelor of Science in Health Promotion and Wellness.
Kasia LaShawn Keith, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education; and Brooke Nicole Moore, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, both of Elgin.
Caroline Elizabeth Vecchio, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education; Cam Holley, Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, K-12 Certification; and Murshay Kaleigha Stover, Master of Business Administration, all of Kershaw.
Aiyana Katera Gaines, Bachelor of Science in Visual Arts; and Kylan Tabria Corbett, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, both of Lugoff.
The South Carolina Corps of Cadets Class of 2023 are now part of the Long Gray Line.
More than 500 members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets and almost 400 students from The Citadel Graduate College accepted their degrees during the commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 6. Approximately 30% of the graduating cadets accepted commissions as officers into the U.S. Armed Services.
Local graduates include:
Charles Johnson of Camden — Exercise Science Bachelor of Science
Wilson McDonald of Lugoff — Intelligence and Security Studies Bachelor of Arts
Gary Pruiett of Lugoff — Intelligence and Security Studies Bachelor of Arts
The top academic programs for the Class of 2023 included Intelligence and Security Studies, Business Administration, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering and Criminal Justice.
Graduates accepted their diploma from The Citadel President Gen. Glenn W. Walters, USMC (Ret.), Class of 1979.
Dr. Timothy Schmitz, provost of Wofford College, recently announced the following local Dean’s List students for the spring 2023 semester:
Julia Aho of Elgin
Babatunde Balogun of Lugoff
Matthew Bishop of Camden
Olivia Bishop of Camden
Julia Brooks of Elgin
Katherine Jernigan of Elgin
Margaret Matthews of Camden
Elizabeth Reames of Camden
Ezekiel Griffin Meshach of Elgin is one of 332 Mars Hill University students named on the Honor Roll of the Academic Dean at the end of the spring 2023 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 on a minimum of 12 semester hours, and carry no grade below a C.
Mars Hill University is a premier private, liberal arts institution offering over 30 baccalaureate degrees, as well as master’s degrees in criminal justice, elementary education, teaching, and management. Founded in 1856 by Baptist families of the region, the campus is located just 20 minutes north of Asheville in the mountains of western North Carolina.
Carolina Cox of Camden and Kaleigh Wright of Elgin were recently named to the Dean’s List at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky.
Melissa Powell of Westville was recently named to Drury University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.
Lee University, in Cleveland, Tenn., recently named Taylor Chambers of Elgin to its Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. Dean’s List recognition is earned by full-time, undergraduate students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.00.