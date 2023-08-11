The following are recent real estate transactions. Listings include the date the deed was signed (which is not necessarily the date the deed was recorded), the address of the property transferred, name of seller, name of purchaser, the selling price and the size of the property, if applicable. Transactions are grouped by community (zipcode).
Bethune
06/30/2023: 3084 Bethune Road, Bethune — Diamond Pointe II LLC to Pierce, Michael E., $93,000 for 25.2 acres.
07/17/2023: 113 Main St. South, Bethune (Family Dollar) — Eastern Pride Inc. to NS Retail Holdings LLC, $1.3845 million for 1.01 acres.
07/17/2023: 4148-A Timrod Road, Bethune — Booth, Dennis L. to Rodgers, Megan Watkins, $5 for 5 acres.
Bethune and Cassatt
05/30/2023: 2501 Baskins Road, Cassatt, and 1109 Old Georgetown Road East, Bethune — Adams, Bengie Sue, et al, Hammond Keyvonte, et al, $0 for a total of 159 acres.
Camden
03/31/2023: 1818 Summit Ridge Drive, Camden — Brown Jr., Hammie to Brown, Carl, $0 for one lot.
05/19/2023: 500 Kelly Road, Camden — Fletcher, Frankie and Brenda G. to Fletcher, Alexis Roberto, et al, $0 for 1 acre.
05/25/2023: 295 Southern Cedar Lane, Camden — Miller, James L. to Perry, Frances, $5,000 for one lot.
05/25/2023: 414 and 414-B King St., Camden — Miller, James L. to Perry, Reginald, $100,000 for two lots.
06/19/2023: 1809 Brook Drive, Camden — Lough Enterprise LLC to Sekine, Rie, $85,500 for one lot.
06/22/2023: a portion of 540 Gary St., Camden — Shannon, Gwendolyn K. to VanHolten Debra and Shannon, Charles Douglas, $5 for .53 acre.
07/06/2023: 1009 Woodlawn Drive, Camden — Singleton Property Investment LLC to Viola, Cody J., $165,000 for one lot.
07/13/2023: a portion of 1304 Lyttleton St., Camden (former Camden Elementary School) — King Street of Camden LLC to Nelson, Brian A. and Aimee K., $175,000 for .44 acre.
07/17/2023: 1804 Kennedy Drive, Camden — Smith, Charles E. to McGrail, Dionna Marie, $219,900 for .28 acre.
07/17/2023: 10 Lydford Lane, Camden — Hornsby, Joe S. to Hornsby, Ruby Hodges, $0 for .38 acre.
07/17/2023: 1013 Market St., Camden — Hornsby, Joe S. to Hornsby, Ruby Hodges, $0 for one lot.
07/18/2023: 907 Dicey Creek Road, Camden --Ammons Jr., William J. to Rose, Miriam Elizabeth, $0 for one lot.
07/18/2023: 907 Dicey Creek Road, Camden — Rose, Miriam Elizabeth to King, Michael D., $1 for one lot.
07/19/2023: 44 Belmont Drive, Camden — Blair, Taylor Logan to Kay, Hunter Davis, $260,000 for .4 acre.
07/19/2023: 63 Pitts St., Camden — Stephens, Blank and Samboon to Mendez, Lorena E. and Elmer, $8,000 for one lot.
07/19/2023: 13 Preserve Ave., Camden — Irick, Melissa G. to Rabon, James Robert, $420,000 for .67 acre.
07/20/2023: 1872 DeKalb School Road, Camden — Manion, Kathy to Tickle Hill Investments LLC, $46,000 for 1 acre.
07/20/2023: 1325 Fair St., Camden (portion of former Camden Elementary School) — King Street of Camden LLC to Christenberry, Paul, $175,000 for .67 acre.
07/20/2023: 1316 Lyttleton St., Camden (portion of former Camden Elementary School) — King Street of Camden LLC to Smith, John Paul, $150,000 for .52 acre.
07/20/2023: 183 Knights Hill Road, Camden — Wangensteen, Lita L. to Eklund, Christine Wangensteen, $50,000 for one lot.
07/21/2023: 1217 McRae Road, Camden — Bradley, Amanda N. to Gunter, Peggy B. Belk, $5 for one lot.
07/21/2023: 134 Willow Court, Camden — Gaffney, Tommy H. to Gaffney, Tommy H., $5 for .83 acre.
07/24/2023: 1510 Malvern Hill Drive, Camden — Branham, Virginia W. to Brown, Judy B., et al, $0 for one lot.
07/24/2023: 1912 Brook Drive, Camden — Johnson, Douglas to Huggins Jr., Olin S., $3,000 for one lot.
07/24/2023: 1608 Branham Ave., Camden — Tzerman, Jeffrey M. (master-in-equity) to Silver Canoe LLC, $109,700 for one lot.
07/24/2023: 829 Hunter Hill Road, Camden — Holden, Richie Dwayne to Barnett, Carol Reyner, $419,900 for .7 acre.
07/25/2023: 174 Carriagebrook Cir., Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Blackmon, Christopher, $249,000 for .19 acre.
07/25/2023: 1523 Bradley Road and 1115 Smyrl Cir., Camden — City of Camden to Diehl, Richard, $19,404 for two lots.
07/25/2023: 1304 Highland Ave. and 1711 Wylie St., Camden — City of Camden to McCoy Family Partnership, $27,090 for two lots.
07/25/2023: 164 Ascot Drive, Camden — Spivey, Donald F. to Walsh, Justin, $821,000 for 4.22 acres.
07/25/2023: 1312 Norris Ave., Camden — SFR3-070 LLC to Martin, Keith, $165,000 for one lot.
Cassatt
03/22/2023: 1148 Yarborough Road, Cassatt — Legette, Kathryn B. to Brantley II, Glenn E., $207,000 for 1.62 acres.
07/18/2023: 2658 Providence Road, Cassatt — White, Robert D. to Jakiela, Benjamin Edward, $172,000 for 28.74 acres.
07/23/2023: 1059-B Lawhorn Road, Cassatt — Martinez, Jose M. to Vasquez, Jose Anain Rodriguez, $45,000 for 1 acres.
07/24/2023: 2215 and 2229 Porter Road, Cassatt — Dauler, Susan H. and Holland, Michael E. to Triple H Specialties LLC, $56,000 for a total of 12.2 acres.
07/26/2023: 1206 Dogwood Lane, Cassatt — Glenn, Linda to Twitty, Kimberly Dawn, $0 for one lot.
Elgin
06/21/2023: 26 and 57 Driftwood Ave., 33 Elmwood Blvd. South, and 13 Jersey Court, Elgin — SFR JV-2 LLC to SFR JV-2 2023-1 Borrower LLC, $10 for a total of 1.53 acres.
06/30/2023: 174 Vistaview Drive, Elgin — Stonepath LLC to Dickson, Michael Charles, $23,000 for 1.49 acres.
07/13/2023: 23 Kensington Court East, Elgin — Kirkland, Quintia to Holtsclaw, Nathan Scott, $575,000 for .67 acre.
07/13/2023: 14 Jersey Court, Elgin — Staugler Joshua R. and Jamie L. to Idaho, Mowanda Benzener, $232,000 for .37 acre.
07/17/2023: 49 Coltswood Lane, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Robinson, Thomas Glenn, $444,962 for .36 acre.
07/18/2023: 13 Saughtree Lane West, Elgin — Rivera Jr., Angel to Henry Jr., Leroy, $445,000 for .4 acre.
07/18/2023: 5 Lorna Court, Elgin — Waltz, Kimberly Ann to Roach, Curtis Jermaine, $420,000 for .48 acre.
07/19/2023: 2684 Fort Jackson Road, Elgin — Brazell, Christopher L. to Bovino, Giuseppe and Rose-Bovino, Leonie Lorraine, $280,000 for 5.3 acres.
07/19/2023: 43 Driftwood Ave., Elgin — Scaggs, Nicholas Alexander to Lewis, Cardella, $257,500 for .25 acre.
07/20/2023: 917 Chestnut Road, Elgin — Shoars, Dakota Aaron to Shoars, Dakota A., $5 for 2.9 acres.
07/20/2023: 87 Texas Black Way, Elgin — Opendoor Property Trust I to Davis, Broderick William, $304,000 for .18 acre.
07/21/2023: 43 Texas Black Way, Elgin — Peterson, Shaun F. to Peterson, Shaun F., $5 for .19 acre.
07/22/2023: 281 Elmwood Blvd., Elgin — Green, Jimenya S. to Opendoor Property Trust I, $223,700 for .37 acre.
07/24/2023: 1234 Wooten Court, Elgin — Wells, Charles E. to Wells, Ruby Jean, $0 for 1 acre.
Kershaw
07/12/2023: 476 Clearwater Lake Road, Kershaw — Hazeltine, Paul I. to Hazeltine, Paul I., $1 for 2.57 acres.
07/17/2023: 3885 Providence Road, Kershaw — Mills, Joyce Marie D. (retaining a life estate interest) to Adams, Brandon E. and Davis, Amberlee T. (joint survivorship, $60,000 for 2 acres.
07/20/2023: 912 Neds Creek Road, Kershaw — Bowers, Timothy Neal to Baker, Andrew, $20,000 for 1 acre.
07/21/2023: 493 Clearwater Lake Road, Kershaw — Newman, Joshua Caleb to Bergdeng, Annie, $45,000 for 2 acres.
07/24/2023: 4473 Haile Gold Mine Road and 4495 Miles Gardner Road, Kershaw — Bennett, Sandra K. to Roberts, James K. $5 for a total of 51.2 acres.
07/24/2023: 4473 Haile Gold Mine Road and 4495 Miles Gardner Road, Kershaw — Roberts, James K. to Roberts, James K., $5 for a total of 51.2 acres.
07/24/2023: 4443 Haile Gold Mine Road and 4495-A Miles Gardner, Road, Kershaw — Roberts, James K. to Bennett, Sandra K, $5 for a total of 56.69 acres.
07/24/2023: 4443 Haile Gold Mine Road and 4495-A Miles Gardner Road, Kershaw — Bennett. Sandra K. to Bennett, Sandra K., $5 for a total of 56.69 acres.
Liberty Hill
07/20/2023: 2148 Singleton Creek Road, Liberty Hill — Onken, Richard Daniel to Onken, Richard D., $1 for one lot.
Lugoff
06/09/2023: 37 Breeders Court, Lugoff — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Rose, Katherine, $338,460 for .33 acre.
06/21/2023: 105 Carrington Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Howell, Jacob B., $277,100 for .24 acre.
06/26/2023: 112 Carrington Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Struble, Michael C., $269,900 for .33 acre.
06/27/2023: 195 Carrington Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Varnell, Cody Lynn, $274,050 for .23 acre.
07/05/2023: 1629 Springvale Road, Lugoff — Mart, Bryan Keith to Mart, Jonathan, $54,366 for 1.01 acres.
07/07/2023: 3 Pelican Lane, Lugoff — Erwin Jr., Lawson Smith and Rachel to Erwin Jr., L.S., $0 for one lot.
07/13/2023: 1445 Horsehead Lane, Lugoff — Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Nsemi, Lumbanzila Aime, $51,000 for 1 acre.
07/20/2023: 2335 Ridgeway Road, Lugoff — Branham Jr., Kenneth L. to Branham Jr., Kenneth L., $1 for 29.15 acres.
07/20/2023: 67 Redwing Drive, Lugoff — Executive Construction Homes LLC to Dallman, Lisa, $269,900 for .73 acre.
07/24/2023: 79 Burdell Road, Lugoff — Moon, Gerald J. and Elizabeth P. to Moon, Elizabeth Louise, $0 for one lot.
07/24/2023: 2376 Green Hill Road, Lugoff — Wells, Charles E. to Wells, Ruby Jean, $0 for 1 acre.
07/25/2023: 1083 Quail Lane, Lugoff — Frierson, Donald T. and Doris J. to Frierson, Doris J., $0 for one lot.
07/25/2023: 102 Standard Warehouse Road (Professional Development & Training Services) and 1183 U.S. 1 South (Stokes & Messier CPA), Lugoff — Rabon, Mitchell D. to S&M Assets LLC, $450,000 for two lots.
07/25/2023: 1070 Critzer Drive, Lugoff — Akshar, Gregory E. to Alan Health LLC, $90,000 for one lot.
Rembert
07/20/2023: 1748 Sumter Hwy. (U.S. 521 South), Rembert — Boykin, Rigdon H. to Lafitte, Robert M., $68,580 for 16.57 acres.