Second reading of Kershaw County’s proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget passed on a split, 6-1 vote, during Kershaw County Council’s May 23 meeting. The budget passed with a number of amendments, several of which also passed on split votes, including one allocating $6 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds toward $12 million worth of recreation projects that includes the transformation of Camden’s Woodward Park into a sports complex.
The recreation amendment, which included a number of provisions. passed on a 5-2 vote, with councilmen Russell Brazell (District 1), Sammie Tucker Jr. (District 2), Derek Shoemake (District 3), Brant Tomlinson (District 5) and Danny Catoe (District 6) voting in favor, and Chairwoman Katie Guinn and Vice Chairman Jimmy Jones (District 4) voting against.
If the amendment remains intact on the budget’s third reading in June, the $6 million in ARPA funds would be matched with $6 million from the Health Services District of Kershaw County (HSDKC), $3 million of which is coming from MUSC Health. $10 million of the $12 million total would be used to convert Woodward Park off West DeKalb Street and Chestnut Ferry Road into a sports complex. The remaining $2 million would go toward improvements at other parks throughout the county.
Proponents of the Woodward Park project say it is needed to provide more and better recreational opportunities for county residents while also providing a complex large enough and with enough amenities to host tournaments that will positively impact economic development while generating revenue for recreation maintenance.
Opponents say now is the wrong time, if at all, to undertake the project when ARPA funds could be used for other needs, primarily public safety. Opponents have also claimed that the proposed complex would exclude most residents, especially children, in favor of tournaments with unproven track records in regards to economic development.
Tucker, who chairs the council’s finance committee, made the motion to include the $6 million ARPA allocation with the following provisions contained in a letter that was added to the motion by amendment:
• to, within 90 days, collect bids and/or proposals for three alternative recreations projects — the revitalization of the Larry Doby Complex, or revitalization of Woodward Park, or revitalization of both the Larry Doby Complex and Woodward Park, using no more than $5 million of the ARPA funds
• to, also within 90 days, propose a plan to improve other parks in Kershaw County — in addition to amounts already approved in the general and capital projects budgets — using no more than $1 million of the ARPA funds
• in either case, the county administrator would submit the proposals to both the county’s recreation commission and council’s finance committee
• within 30 days of receipt of the bids and proposals, the recreation committee must hold a public meeting and submit recommendations to council
• either 30 days after the recreation commission receives the administrator’s proposal or after council receives the commission’s recommendations — whichever comes first — council will hold a second public vote to approve the recreation projects with which it will move forward, contingent on the HSDKC formally committing the matching funds
• the HSDKC must take a second vote committing the matching funds within 30 days of council’s vote; and
• no part of the county’s $6 million allocated to recreation will be spent until the entire process is complete and the HSDKC has committed its funds.
Although Tucker made the motion, which was seconded by Tomlinson, Shoemake led the discussion during which he explained the above provisions. All three men form the finance committee.
“In terms of priorities, and I believe most of us up here feel the same, there is no question that in any local government, the top priority is public safety and first responders, but it doesn’t make it the only priority,” Shoemake said. “I would note that over the last five years, there have been double-digit increase in the budget for fire, sheriff and EMS. EMS and fire are now tied to millage, so they’re automatically raised as taxes come in — as the county grows, their millage increases and, obviously, in this particular budget, we’ve moved additional funds over for ambulances, fire trucks and the $3.5 million for radios. The recreation department, on the other hand, which was identified as a high priority by this council at the retreat … has seen a budget decrease by almost 15% in the same time period. I think that recreation is critical; I think it is a priority because any study you look at — I was a prosecutor, two of the gentlemen up here were in law enforcement — any place where kids can do things that don’t get them into bad activities is a net gain.”
Shoemake acknowledged that he has heard the notion that the county should fix what it has in terms of recreation.
“What’s important about this project is that nothing in this list says ‘build a new park.’ What this list is about is taking what we have and making it better, making it usable. In terms of maintenance, we asked the administrator to take a look at the rec department and see what we can do to make that department more efficient. I don’t know if that’s reducing the footprint and turning the less-used parks into practice fields — I don’t know, that’s not my area of expertise, which is why this motion is written in a way that sends it back to the rec commission, but they would be maintaining the same parks they’re maintaining now. The question is whether they get to maintain nicer parks,” Shoemake said.
He then spoke of the fiscal responsibility side of the equation, saying that council has received a legal opinion that such recreation projects are within the scope of ARPA fund use. Shoemake also noted that one of the other ARPA-related projects on the table is upgrading the Kershaw County Detention Center.
“If the jail costs, let’s say, $20 million to build (a new one), and we run out of ARPA money, before we can get the other $14 million … let’s say we set $6 million to rebuild the jail, and it takes us four years to build up (the) $14 million, that ARPA money goes away, and it disappears,” Shoemake said. “This $6 million (for recreation), on the other hand, is matched. So this $6 million turns into $12 million. So, when you have $6 million that turns into $12 million, is being spent on a high priority, and for a department that for the last three years has seen its budget decrease by 15% in an area that is high priority, I think that’s fiscally responsible.”
Shoemake also noted the conversation over parity in recreation geographically in the county. He said that if the budget moves forward as amended to third reading, there would be roughly $900,000 for improvements at the Kershaw County West Complex.
“Not really enough to get KC West ‘there,’ but with the matching funds from the Health Services District, this could, in addition to what they’re doing in Camden, completely finish KC West and, in addition, leave anywhere between $750,000 and $800,000 to do additional projects around the county. What that also means is that next year — or at the next budget year — we’ve got two finished parks and we can start looking (Catoe’s) area and the underfunded parts…. This is a chance for us to do something huge that we’ll never have again,” Shoemake said.
In addition, he said that what council was voting on that night leaves the public with two more opportunities — a recreation commission meeting and then another council meeting — before any money is spent.
“And, by the way, we don’t spend a nickel until the Health Services District comes in and says, ‘Here’s your $6 million,’ ” Shoemake said. “When you have nice recreation — something for the kids to do — it’s something that industry notices. As we start recruiting and building industry to come into this area, industry notices good recreation. Again, it fits public safety, it fits fiscal responsibility and allows us to do something for the entire county…. It has value. Maybe this plan isn’t perfect, which is the great thing about having another couple of meetings to adjust it around the edges, but there’s a binary choice: either recreation in this county needs work or it doesn’t. If you think that it doesn’t, you and I respectfully disagree. If you think that it does, I think this is the best way to do it, and the only way to get six million extra dollars…. I’ve thought about this long and hard; I’ve prayed about this. If I lose an election over this vote, I’m fine with that because at least I get to do one thing that I know really makes a difference.”
Catoe said that while he was running for the District 6 seat, recreation was one of the “big things” everyone talked about.
“The people in District 6 felt left out,” he said. “If you travel around District 6, and you look at that area, you’ll see how we’ve been left out. That didn’t start in the last year, that didn’t start in the last six months. We’ve been left out for years. I never dreamed that I’d have the opportunity in the first six months of my term to provide some better recreation for the people of District 6. But yet we’ve come up with a $6 million match to $6 million of ARPA funds that we have. It’s an opportunity not to do things for just one park — there’s been so much propaganda, so many false narratives put out there, I’ve had to listen to all kinds of stuff when people ask me questions that I just couldn’t believe, and there’s no way to fix that, I’ll go so far as to call them lies that’s been put out there — it’s not just one park, this is going to be for the whole county.
“I’ll say up front that when the nuts and bolts fall into place, if District 6 doesn’t get a fair amount, I won’t vote for it. I will not vote for it…. This is our best. There’s no other plan that we’ve got in Kershaw County right not that’s got a $6 million match. All of these other parks that haven’t been completed, they need to be completed on our watch, because all the previous watches, they’re the ones that didn’t complete them. We need to go forward with this while we’ve got the chance, while we’ve got the opportunity.”
As she has during previous meeting, Guinn questioned how it was right to have the HSDKC tell council how to spend its money via the match. Shoemake pointed to the provision in Tucker’s motion that the health district has until June 22 to agree to the motion’s provisions.
“If they don’t agree to this, pursuant to the last line, then it all goes away,” he said. “We should be driving the train on this — so this is our motion (and) it’s up to them to accept or deny it, and if they deny it then there’s a lot of other great things we can do with the money, I’m sure.”
Shoemake also clarified for Guinn and Jones that MUSC Health is providing its half of the match to the HSDKC with the stipulation that the HSDKC use it for an “outdoor recreation project.” It is then the HSDKC that is providing the total match to the county. He also noted that MUSC Health is providing the HSDKC with a completely separate $3 million toward an indoor recreation project, for which it has been suggested would be used to build a YMCA facility in Lugoff. That project does not include the county in any way.
Jones said that residents are experiencing difficult times in terms of the economy and that he wished MUSC Health would keep its money and re-hire employees that reportedly laid off recently.
Guinn then called for what ended up as the 5-2 vote. When asked for his votes, Jones — who was participating in the meeting by phone due to a surgical procedure earlier that day — replied, “A giant, big fat no,” both times.
Jones made two motions regarding ARPA funds before Tucker’s, one concerning the purchase of two new water rescue boats and a sonar system, and the other for an inclusion of all projects from a list compiled by County Administrator Danny Templar.
The first motion passed unanimously, but only after an amendment to change the $55,000 source for the boats and sonar system from ARPA funds to other funds set aside for recreational studies. The two boats will be available for use by any agency in the county, but would belong to the Kershaw County Fire Service.
The second motion, which would have essentially committed the $6 million in ARPA funds towards approximately $25 million worth of projects listed into the budget failed on a 6-1 vote with Jones being the only “yes” vote. Templar’s list included detention center, voter registration office and courthouse upgrades; new fire, EMS and sheriff’s office vehicles; construction of a new animal shelter; IT upgrades; and upgrades to the Lugoff law enforcement complex.
Other motions made regarding second reading of the budget included:
• $165,000 in ARPA funds for a chassis for EMS (approved unanimously)
• $63,000 in ARPA funds for a two-year program at Kirkland Community Center (approved unanimously)
• $130,895 in ARPA funds for the Arts Center of Kershaw County (approved, 6-1, with Jones against)
• $10,000 in ATAX funds for the Arts Center of Kershaw County (approved, 6-1, with Guinn against)
• $100,000 in ATAX funds for a Wateree River boat ramp (approved, 5-2, with Guinn and Jones against); and
• $7,500 in ARPA funds for Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Kershaw County (approved unanimously).
With those amendments, Guinn called for the vote for second reading of the entire budget, resulting in the 6-1 vote, with Jones voting against.
Jones also voiced the lone “no” vote for second reading of an ordinance setting the millage rate for the county for Fiscal Year 2024, despite the fact that there were no changes — no increases nor decreases — from Fiscal Year 2023.
(Kershaw County Council will hold a special called meeting today at 5 p.m. for the sole purpose of entering an executive session for a legal briefing related to a pending, threatened, or potential legal claim. It was unclear if a vote would take place after returning to open session on the closed-door matter. A similar topic — potentially the same topic — was discussed in executive session at the end of council’s May 23 meeting.)