The Kershaw County School District (KCSD) is participating in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for the 2023-2024 school year. Section 104(a) of the Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act of 2010 served to amend section 11(a)(1) of the Richard B. Russell National School Lunch Act (42 U.S.C. 1759a(a)(1)) to provide an alternative to household applications for free and reduced-price meals in local educational agencies and schools with increased levels of low-income students. The CEP serves as this alternative. All students enrolled in the school/district may participate in the breakfast and lunch program at no charge to them. Families will not have to fill out meal applications.
Breakfast and lunch meals follow the U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines for healthy school meals. Please encourage students to participate in the school meal programs. Parents may contact KCSD Nutrition and School Food Service Coordinator Misha Lawyer at (803) 432-8416 for additional information. Parents or guardians who do not want their children to participate in the CEP may wish to discuss the matter with Lawyer on an informal basis.
Parents wishing to make a formal appeal may make a request either orally or in writing to: 2029 W DeKalb St., Camden, SC 29020 for a hearing to appeal the decision.