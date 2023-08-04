So, I had eggs Benedict with crab cakes about a week ago at one of my favorite restaurants in town. As I often do when I’m there, I also had grits with butter on the side.
My father, who lives in Maryland and loves crab at least as much if not more than I do, said that was very Southern of me. I assume he meant having the grits on the side — not the crab cakes with the eggs Benedict.
On the other hand, a friend of mine right here in Camden called me and wondered if I’d lost my mind: Eggs Benedict with crab cake apparently sounded like a terrible combination to him, although I think by the end of the conversation, I’d convinced him to try them sometime.
By the way “Benedict” has nothing to do with that traitorous Arnold guy. Unfortunately, there are conflicting stories about how it originated, but seems to always land on someone whose last name is Benedict. Anyway, it’s always capitalized.
I love eggs, especially deviled eggs and omelets. As a younger person, I had never liked the idea of poached eggs — too runny; ick! — so it wasn’t until the last year or so that I even tried just regular ol’ eggs Benedict. It turned out I liked them after all, so I’ve had them a couple of times, including, now, the crab cake variety.
Traditionally, eggs Benedict consists of two halves of an English muffin, topped with Canadian bacon, a poached egg (or two) and hollandaise sauce. It was apparently popularized in New York City, so — sorry, Camden and Kershaw County — it seems to be a Yankee-based dish. There are various varieties, including the crab cake I had.
The only thing that never changes is the poached egg; the Canadian bacon can be changed out for almost anything, and the English muffin can sometimes be swapped out, too.
For example, the crab cake eggs Benedict I had, which is often referred to as Eggs Chesapeake, but is also known as crab eggs Benedict and crab cakes Benedict, not only substituted a crab cake for the Canadian bacon, but toast for the English muffin. I’m not sure why; perhaps it better holds up the combination of ingredients. I don’t know.
Other varieties I found on a Wikipedia list include:
• Avocado toast eggs Benedict with toast instead of a muffin and adds sliced avocado.
• Eggs Balmoral with haggis instead of the bacon — I don’t think so!
• Eggs Blackstone with streaky bacon instead of the Canadian variety, and adds a slice of tomato.
• Eggs Blanchard, which uses béchamel sauce instead of hollandaise.
• Eggs cochon (or cochon de lait) uses pork “debris” (shredded) in place of the bacon, and a buttermilk biscuit instead of the English muffin. It is apparently served in New Orleans restaurants, although I don’t remember noticing it during my visit in 2015. I may have to try that.
• Eggs Florentine is one of the more well-known varieties that adds spinach or uses it in place of the bacon.
• Eggs Neptune uses crab meat instead of the crab cake of the Chesapeake variety.
• Eggs Omar, also known as steak Benedict, substitutes a — you guessed it — small steak in place of the Canadian bacon and sometimes replaces the hollandaise sauce with béarnaise.
• Eggs Trivette is for those who like things a little different, with Creole mustard added to the hollandaise and a topping of crayfish.
• Eggs Woodhouse — OK, check this out ... two eggs and artichoke hearts, creamed spinach, béchamel sauce, Iberico ham, black truffle and beluga caviar. I suspect only folks who are fans of the FXX animated series Archer are going to get into that one; it’s from the show’s companion book, How to Archer.
• Huevos Benedictos adds sliced avocado or Mexican chorizo, topped with salsa and hollandaise sauce.
• Irish Benedict substitutes corned beef or Irish bacon in place of the Canadian.
• New Jersey Benedict substitutes the bacon with a Taylor pork roll.
Finally, as a good Jewish boy (or so my father might claim), I think I might have to try something called Eggs Atlantic. It substitutes salmon, which may be smoked — in other words, lox — for the Canadian bacon.
Now, if you’re going to do that, you might as well ditch the English muffin and bring on an everything bagel. If you do that, though, you might need a really good knife to cut through the bagel.
Hey, it was just an idea!
In any case, just trying the original eggs Benedict was worth it. As we grow up from often fussy children to young “grownups,” to mature adults and on into our senior years, our tastes change. But we might never know that if we don’t try new things, whether it be food, music and other forms of art and entertainment, and even vocations or hobbies.
So, if you see eggs Benedict on the menu — even with crab cake — try it.
You might enjoy a new taste.