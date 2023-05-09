CAMDEN — A funeral service for Brent Thomas Penrod, 76, will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Camden Ward, with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Mr. Penrod passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, he was a son of the late Marion Hodson and Vera Mae Thomas Penrod. Mr. Penrod was the principal at several schools across Kershaw County, including Camden Primary School, Lugoff Elementary School and others. He enjoyed reading and especially spending time with his grandchildren, who were the light of his life.
Surviving are his wife, Martha David Penrod; children, Amy Slack (Steve) of Utah, Aaron Penrod (Sarah) of Utah, Robert Maxwell (Elizabeth) of Camden, and Alison Woody of Camden; siblings, Arlene Hall, Cheryl Barger, Lorae Stirling, Loraine Beyersdorf, and Randy Penrod; 17 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Leah Maxwell; and a brother, Ardis Penrod.
May 9, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.