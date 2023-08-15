C-I (Camden, S.C.) editor
Around 1:15 p.m. Friday, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) responded to the abduction of a 1-year-old girl from Cassatt. Less than 24 hours later, and hundreds of miles away, state troopers in Tennessee took the girl’s father, Joseph Lee Jacobson, 50, who last known address appears to have been in Iowa, into custody. The little girl has been safely returned to her 27-year-old mother.
Initial information from the KCSO indicated that deputies were alerted to the abduction that had taken place sometime earlier in the day. They learned Jacobson was the little girl’s non-custodial father. They also learned he is listed on the state of Illinois’ sex offender registry.
That registry lists Jacobson as a “sexual predator” for at least one count of “criminal sexual assault/force” involving a 10-year-old victim when he was 18 years old more than 30 years ago in the early 1990s.
As soon as deputies learned of the abduction — which was reported by the infant’s mother — KCSO investigators, agents from the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation immediately began looking for the little girl. An AMBER Alert was issued and Jacobson’s two-door burgundy 1994 Cadillac Eldorado was entered into the National Crime Information Center. According to a KCSO report, the Eldorado’s license plate was out of Iowa. The girl’s mother said that Jacobson might have been trying to reach Montrese, Iowa. Montrese is located in the extreme southeast corner of the state, near the across the Mississippi River from Illinois, about 90 minutes south of Iowa City.
A search on Jacobson’s full name in Iowa turned up a potential address in nearby Keokuk, Iowa.
It wasn’t long before license plate readers in multiple states picked up on Jacobson’s location and his direction of travel. If he was heading for Montrese or Keokuk, he was stopped nearly 700 miles short of his destination.
Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers located Jacobson’s Eldorado in a grocery store parking lot, set up outside and waited until he exited the store with his daughter. Troopers were then able to safely take him into custody and recover the infant.
News reports out of Tennessee indicated troopers located Jacobson at a Kroger off I-75 less than 10 miles north of Knoxville, which is a little more than 300 miles from Cassatt.
“This multi-jurisdictional teamwork coupled with the latest technology made this infant’s timely rescue possible,” Sheriff Lee Boan said in a statement to the public via Facebook. “As always, we are thankful to our state and federal law enforcement partners. A special thanks to Tennessee state troopers for closing this case.”
The C-I could find no criminal record for Jacobson in Kershaw County.