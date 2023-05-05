The Carolina Panthers football team is celebrating the team’s fifth annual Keep Pounding Day, an organization-wide day of service to benefit communities across the Carolinas. Players, coaches, legends and staff will participate in five service projects, including in Camden by connecting with students at the Jackson Teen Center today at 3 p.m.
The projects address housing, food security, juvenile justice, military outreach, and seniors’ outreach.
Today, Panthers and players and staff will engage with teens as part of a broader S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) program specifically designed to reduce the likelihood that participants could be incarcerated. The program is geared toward those youth in need of additional structure and assistance, often supplementing the normal supervision that DJJ provides to youth on probation, parole, or on contract. Players and staff will work with teens on creating personal vision boards, participate in a community service project, as well as games and activities.
“The Carolina Panthers are excited to again celebrate the organization’s Keep Pounding Day of community service,” Panthers Director of Community Relations Riley Fields said. “We are looking forward to providing a day of service for our region’s communities as a sincere thank you for the support we receive from Panthers fans across North and South Carolina. The team is pleased to partner with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and Camden Police Department to provide an engaging and motivating day for youth at the Jackson Teen Center. It will be a meaningful day for our players and staff, and one we hope will be impactful for the teens served by the Jackson Teen Center.”
According to a schedule provided to the media, the Panthers crew will start by assisting teens with develop personal vision boards. After 4 p.m., they will engage in packing personal care hygiene kits as part of a service project, and then have some fun with games and activities.