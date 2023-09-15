Under a current Kershaw County ordinance, recreational vehicles (RVs) and trailers can only stay in RV parks or at campsites for a maximum of three months — consecutively or cumulatively — per calendar year. That version of the ordinance was passed in 2017 to keep RVs and campsites from become permanent residences, something neither current Kershaw County Council members or operators of two RV parks say they want to see happen.
During council’s Aug. 22 meeting, council passed first reading of an ordinance that would extend that time limit from three months to nine. Tuesday night, council held a public hearing on the matter and then considered second reading of the ordinance. The new ordinance would also require documentation of people who stay at such parks and their vehicles.
After much discussion, council voted unanimously to amend the proposed ordinance change and extend the maximum time from nine months to a full year. Furthermore, there were calls — which at least some members of council seemed willing to consider — to eliminate a time limit altogether.
During Tuesday evening’s public hearing, Renfroe Ranch Campground & RV Park owner Chris Renfroe passed out some pictures of the work he had done at the site since purchasing it in March 2021. He said due to not only county, but state requirements, he was only able to open the campground and RV park on June 30 this year.
“I’m the sole income on the project. I don’t have any investors. I haven’t taken out any loans. It’s very hard in this industry,” Renfroe said. “So, everything’s gotta come out of my pocket and be worked for.
Renfroe said he and his family did as much of the work themselves. As an example, he said he spent more than $20,000 in grass, water and other things necessary to meet the requirements of just his stormwater permit from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
“We did a lot of the work that we could do ourselves, such as the wiring the internet and all that stuff, so we could save a couple of bucks, because we know how to do it,” Renfroe said. “We’re finally open, we’re excited to be open, and plan on doing a lot with the community and the travelers — meeting the needs of a lot of transient workers.”
That’s where — the workers — where only allowing people to stay for three months doesn’t make sense for him.
“They’re not staying in hotels, most of these people like to sleep in their own bed, and what better bed than your camper, your second home, in most cases. Right now, I would say our park is 80% full of transient workers,” Renfroe said.
Among those, he said, are nurses working her in Kershaw County, along with some people who are working at an industry in a neighboring county as well as at INVISTA in Lugoff.
“It’s more than what meets the eye,” Renfroe said, and later added that he is a “big advocate of the nine months or just doing without it. I have case examples from different counties and their regulations and what they have in place. I’m not an expert by any means; I just want to make sure we’re making the right decision even though this does benefit my business — just making sure we’re making the right decision for the county as a whole.”
Also speaking during the public hearing was Wateree Lake RV Park & Marina owner Juergen Mutzel who, along with his wife, purchased the property and business in June 2020. He noted that the park was established back in 1989. He said when he heard that council was thinking of either extending or doing away with the time limits for RVs and trailers, he wanted to bring council some insight as to what they’ve seen in terms of clients.
“In our opinion, it is necessary to remove the three-month rule altogether and have no limit on monthly stays,” Mutzel said, and then explained the different kind of campers who come to his business.
These include full-time campers — people who he said, basically, use their campers as their primary homes.
“They travel the United States. They usually stay anywhere between two weeks and 12 months, but they don’t, typically, stay forever because they travel from one campground to the next, and they just move on,” Mutzel said. “Then we have workers who use their campers for temporary extended stays because they either can’t find anything else or they just feel more comfortable in their camper, and their stays are usually between three to 18 months, I would say.”
Next are what he called “weekenders.” These, Mutzel said, are people who like to use the campground as a weekend or holiday getaway.
“They park their campers at the campground for an extended period of time, (but) they usually come only on the weekends, sometimes during the week for a few days, and go fishing — I mean, it’s really just recreational activities,” he said.
Mutzel later explained that such people stay at their own homes most of the time, but keep the campers at his site so they can use them on the weekends without having to transport them back and forth.
Finally, he said, there are more transient workers, who — like the “weekenders” — are usually just staying for two or three nights, occasionally up to a week, to work at various jobs in the area.
“So, the first reason why we think that there shouldn’t be a limit on the monthly stays is because camping changed over the last few years,” Mutzel said. “Especially with COVID, a lot more people are looking for temporary lodging. Could be one month, three months, 10 months, 18 months — you don’t really know. With that being said, we’ve seen from our inquiry forms we get … there is not enough lodging available in the area because we have so many workers — travel nurses, teachers, engineers, gold mine workers — because they are either in the process of building a house, in the process of buying a house, or they just can’t find anything and they’re just trying to get someplace to stay for ‘x’ amount of time during their work assignment.”
Mutzel said he does not believe that situation will improve because of new industry not just in Kershaw County, but surrounding and nearby counties as well, including the new Scout plant in Blythewood that he said is slated to open in 2026.
He added that in conjunction with that forecast, camping is “really booming” right now, but that it could change. Therefore, camp owners like himself — including Renfroe as a new camp owner — should be able to adjust to the market forces, including to handle additional long-term stays.
“There shouldn’t be a limitation to how long people can stay,” Mutzel said.
He said that if someone with a six-month work contract went to Renfroe’s camp, even if the maximum time was increased to nine months, what would happen to that worker if their contract were extended another six months.
“We want to kick him out?” Mutzel asked. “I mean, the word will get out and they spread the word, those workers, and he will get no business. I guarantee you…. If someone wants to stay longer, they should be able to stay longer.”
One of Mutzel’s other concerns was his “weekenders” who keep their otherwise unoccupied RVs or campers at his site for extended periods of time. He explained that his peak season is from April through October, and that if he had to solely rely on those weekend stays during the off season, his park would be empty. That, he said, is why he needs the monthly guests to pick up that slack.
On the other hand, he said, there are others who like to fish during the fall, winter and early spring months. What if, Mutzel asked, that person decided they liked the community and wanted to stay longer? Under the current rules, he would have to make them leave at the end of March.
“At the end, he just wants to have a good time. No one lives there; they just want to have a good time at the lake,” he said.
Answering a question from District 3 Councilman Derek Shoemake, Mutzel said Wateree Lake does not have any “full-timers.” He said that if someone asks to actually live at the park, he tells them they cannot.
“We don’t want that ourselves. We tell them they can stay three months, that’s it. That’s our three-month rule; we don’t want any full-time people living at our place and we tell them it’s not a permanent residence, it’s temporary,” he said.
District 5 Councilman Brant Tomlinson asked if those people who actually stay on site for the full three-month period ever leave for a month or two and then come back looking to stay again. Mutzel said hasn’t happened.
When second reading of the ordinance came up a short time later, Shoemake asked County Attorney John DuBose what impact could there be for the county if the time period were eliminated rather than just extended.
DuBose explained that the businesses themselves — the parks — are taxed as a business. A problem would arise, he said, if someone did end up living at one of the parks as a permanent resident, they would still not end up paying property taxes of their own despite taking advantage of at least some county services.
“A larger policy concern, taxation concern, would be if those permanent residents at the campground had children that were in school — again, you’re not collecting adequate ad valorem taxes to reflect school-age children in these permanent-resident camper situations,” DuBose said.
Shoemake asked how that was different from people living in apartment complexes. DuBose said he would have to do more research in that regard, but could get back to council on that by third reading. Shoemake noted that in relation to vehicle taxes, people renting apartments, and thus establish a domicile, who own a vehicle have to pay taxes on that vehicle. Campers and RVs, on the other hand, could be registered outside of South Carolina.
He then asked Mutzel and Renfroe what, failing a complete elimination of a time limit, number of months they would choose to impose. Mutzel declined to give a number, saying that those looking to stay longer than even nine months would able to do if they had chosen either a hotel or even an Airbnb-type home. Renfroe said he had not been in business long enough to give an answer, but did speak to DuBose’s comments regarding education taxes.
Renfroe noted that Kershaw County is one of only eight counties in South Carolina that has an “ed tax” that is paid into by businesses, including his.
“A customer who comes to my business, their $1 is only worth 52 cents because 12% comes off the top to pay for all these different programs and some of that money comes from back to this county,” Renfroe said. “My tax as a campground owner is around 62 cents — that’s what a dollar amount to for me as a campground owner … and that’s not even counting in the South Carolina personal property — it’s a tax that if you own a business, your business can’t own a chair, so you have to pay taxes on that chair until it depreciates out. That money also goes back into the county.”
Renfroe said he felt the nine-month period was “pretty good,” but that Mutzel had brought up some good points about eliminating the time limit altogether. He said he had two workers staying at his campground whose work contracts would keep them here until January, but if the work took longer, he would have to tell them to leave in March.
“To my recollection, I’m the only — forgive me for saying it — idiot to open a campground in Kershaw County since the (three-month) ordinance, so that’s why I do appreciate you all looking into it,” Renfroe said of the extension.
It was later noted that the three-month limit was put in place at a point in time where most if not all of the other RV parks and campgrounds in the county were grandfathered in, meaning they are not mandated to abide by the three-month rule. It was also noted that the only way around the three-month limit would be at the end of each calendar year. If someone had stayed for a total of three months during, say 2023, with the third month ending on Dec. 31, they could immediately continue to stay beginning on Jan. 1, 2024 for another three-month period.
Renfroe and Mutzel also, answering a question from Chairwoman Katie Guinn, said that none of their campers can get mail at their parks, which would otherwise allow them to attempt to establish residency. They can, as both noted, always rent a post office box.
That prompted District 2 Councilman Sammie Tucker Jr. to explain that the three-month rule was added to the original ordinance in order to match up with a state law that requires vehicle owners to register their vehicles in South Carolina within 90 days. Tucker added that while he was not in favor of eliminating a time limit entirely, he did want to be accommodating to the campground owners.
“It sounds like you’re doing a good job policing yourselves, so it doesn’t seem like it’s a problem, but I think we do need something on the books so people won’t just look and say, ‘Oh, Kershaw County’s unlimited, let’s just move from park to park,’ because there’s nothing that says I can’t stay three months with you, three months with him, and three months with another one and then three months with another and I ain’t paid no taxes yet on nothin’ other than gas to move it,” Tucker said.
Guinn said she was partial to simply having the language state that RVs and campers can’t stay “permanently” in a park and letting the park owners police their own campers.
“I don’t know if I agree, Mr. Tucker, respectfully, that we as the government and policy makers need to be telling people how long they can stay anywhere, with their situations, with work, transient work or contracts,” Guinn said.
At that point, District 1 Councilman Russell Brazell said that while he agreed with Tucker that campers be given unlimited leeway, he motioned for an amendment to extend the time from nine to 12 months. He also supported the ordinance’s inclusion of documentation of the people staying at the parks and of their campers or RVs.
There was some contention over why such documentation was necessary and over whether the ordinance’s language still would require “weekenders” to remove their campers or RVs after whatever time limit is finally set.
DuBose brought up the possibility that if unoccupied campers or RVs are left at the parks, they could “transmuted” into storage facilities.
“My intent in doing this was to make it easier for businesses, not harder,” Shoemake said. “What I don’t want to do is … I think all of us understand that what you say is fair: What you don’t want to do is say now you can’t run the business that you bought … with a certain understanding and now we’re changing the nature of the business. Whether we can legally do this is different from whether we should.”
Like Tucker, Shoemake said he had not heard of any problems at the RV parks, and that he wasn’t quite ready to go unlimited, but also didn’t want to get into a cycle of expanding and contracting the time limitation.
“If we change this language to say something about an ‘occupied’ vehicle for nine months, that would allow you to run the business the way you’re running it. The trailers could potentially stay — I’m not so worried about it as a storage unit; I don’t really see that becoming an issue, because I do trust these folks to manage their businesses,” Shoemake said, indicating he would vote for Brazell’s amendment, but said that the language of the ordinance needed to be looked at more closely before third reading.
Following a bit more discussion, Guinn called for the vote on Brazell’s amendment and then for the full ordinance, both of which passed unanimously, with District 4 Councilman Jimmy Jones absent from the meeting.