Under a current Kershaw County ordinance, recreational vehicles (RVs) and trailers can only stay in RV parks or at campsites for a maximum of three months — consecutively or cumulatively — per calendar year. That version of the ordinance was passed in 2017 to keep RVs and campsites from become permanent residences, something neither current Kershaw County Council members or operators of two RV parks say they want to see happen.

During council’s Aug. 22 meeting, council passed first reading of an ordinance that would extend that time limit from three months to nine. Tuesday night, council held a public hearing on the matter and then considered second reading of the ordinance. The new ordinance would also require documentation of people who stay at such parks and their vehicles.