Thank you, Sen. Gustafson
Thank you, Sen. (Penry) Gustafson for standing up for women.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thank you, Sen. Gustafson
Thank you, Sen. (Penry) Gustafson for standing up for women.
Who cares about political affiliation? I am so sick of the GOP censoring their members because they have the guts to have an opinion other than the party line. What makes a democracy is the ability to express one’s opinion.
We are a nation of opinions — that’s what our democracy allows!
That’s the whole point.
If you don’t like it, move to China or North Korea.
Debbie Daughtry, Lugoff