On Saturday, Sept. 30, at 2 p.m. in Liberty Hall of the Revolutionary War Visitor Center, 212 Broad St. in Camden, the Camden-Kershaw County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will welcome community leaders, organizations, friends, and its members and supporters to a long-standing event: the NAACP Fighting Fund Dinner, which is being held as a luncheon this year. The Branch’s first Fighting Fund Dinner was held in 1986 under the direction of William Belton Gaither, the Branch president.
Most people familiar with the history of the NAACP recognize this event as the Annual Freedom Fund Banquet, the organization’s major fund-raising endeavor. The Fund was founded in 1953 under the chairmanship of Tobias H. Channing to finance the cost of fighting and eliminating the stranglehold of fear, intimidation, violence, and various other forms of racial injustices. Only life-threatening situations such as COVID-19 have prevented the network of branches from holding the Freedom Fund event.
The first post-pandemic Freedom Fund event held by the Camden-Kershaw County Branch on May 29, 2020, was a festival-type, community-wide gathering themed as the “Spring into Freedom Extravaganza,’’ which emphasized the civil rights movement and expressions of freedom voiced in poetry, music, speeches, and exhibits.
The 2023 event will be a buffet luncheon featuring the theme, “Democracy Is Freedom: Freedom Is Democracy” and will include a keynote speech. Luncheon guests will hear a message, delivered by the Honorable Teresa Myers Ervin, Mayor of Florence, which promises to address some of the most blatant continued efforts to deny African Americans (and other groups of color) of their civil rights as well as organized strategies to denigrate the history of people of African descent.
As a response to the mayor’s presentation as well as the theme, Minister Malachi Alexander, the Branch’s Youth Advisor, will share with the guests his thoughts on freedom and democracy as fundamental components of American citizenship. Mayor Ervin and Camden’s own mayor, the Honorable Alfred Mae Drakeford, share the credit of being “firsts” — both are the first African American women elected to serve as mayor of their respective South Carolina cities. On Nov. 3, 2020, Ervin became the first female to have been elected mayor of the city of Florence.
Ervin’s background as a lifelong Florence resident as well as a longtime community activist and advocate in the health, housing, and religious ministry fields have, in her own words, shaped her passion for public service and provided guidance in continuing the forward advancement of the city of Florence. While Mayor Ervin’s public service officially began with her election to the Florence City Council, representing that city’s District One, well before that milestone she was engaged in neighborhood work, trying to “bring the Florence community together.” As mayor of Florence, Ervin is leading her city’s COVID-19 recovery efforts and chairs the city’s Neighborhood Development Ad Hoc Committee while working diligently to accomplish her goals of seeking new resources to grow business and employment opportunities, equalizing funding for downtown Florence development and neighborhood/community development and, expanding green city initiatives.
Mayor Ervin and her husband of 38 years, Lavon, have three children, Carlos Ervin, Dr. Charlie Ervin II, and Cacie Ervin. The Ervins reside in their city of birth, Florence.
The Rev. Kenneth Carter is the Branch’s current president.
Donations to attend are $30 for adults, and $20 for youth under 14 years of age.
For tickets and more information, call 803-549-0262.