On Saturday, Sept. 30, at 2 p.m. in Liberty Hall of the Revolutionary War Visitor Center, 212 Broad St. in Camden, the Camden-Kershaw County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will welcome community leaders, organizations, friends, and its members and supporters to a long-standing event: the NAACP Fighting Fund Dinner, which is being held as a luncheon this year. The Branch’s first Fighting Fund Dinner was held in 1986 under the direction of William Belton Gaither, the Branch president.

Most people familiar with the history of the NAACP recognize this event as the Annual Freedom Fund Banquet, the organization’s major fund-raising endeavor. The Fund was founded in 1953 under the chairmanship of Tobias H. Channing to finance the cost of fighting and eliminating the stranglehold of fear, intimidation, violence, and various other forms of racial injustices. Only life-threatening situations such as COVID-19 have prevented the network of branches from holding the Freedom Fund event.