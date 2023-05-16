LUGOFF — A funeral service for Larry Clyburn Ray, 78, will be held Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at noon, at El-Bethel Faith Community Church. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m., at Powers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons International.
Mr. Ray passed away at home on Thursday, May 11, 2023. He was son of the late Clyburn and Betty Hinson Ray. Mr. Ray was a member of El-Bethel Faith Community Church and American Legion Post 17. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, gardening, being outdoors, building things, and collecting antiques and arrowheads.
Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Barbara Davis Ray; daughters: Beverly Ray-Dowey (David), Shelia Ray McCoy (Bobby); son, Chris Ray (Pam); siblings: Tommy D. Ray (Brenda), Debbie Moak Hughes (Billy); nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
May 16, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.