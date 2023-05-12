While the North Central baseball team is already in Lower State tournament play, both the Lugoff-Elgin baseball and softball squads are trying to reach the four-team Lower State tourneys.
Here is a rundown as those scenarios as of press time Thursday:
North Central baseball: The Knights opened AA Lower state tournament play last night with a road game against Oceanside Collegiate Academy in Mount Pleasant. The winner of that game will face the winner of the Cheraw at Andrew Jackson game on Saturday with the losers of the two contests meeting Saturday. In either instance, NC will be on the road.
The starting times for Saturday’s second round games were to be set following Thursday’s games.
Lugoff-Elgin baseball: The Demons travel to meet South Florence in the championship round of the 4A Lower State Bracket 1 with the Demons needing to defeat the host Bruins twice in as many nights in order to advance into the 4A Lower State tournament which opens next Tuesday.
Tonight’s game at South Florence is set for a 6:30 p.m. start. Should L-E win tonight, Saturday’s contest is tentatively scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
Lugoff-Elgin softball: The Lady Demons hosted Hartsville on Thursday with the winner advancing into the 4A Lower State Bracket 1 championship round against South Florence on Saturday with the L-E vs. Hartsville winner needing to defeat the host Lady Bruins twice in order to advance into the 4A Lower State tournament which opens next Wednesday.
Saturday’s game(s) at South Florence is set for a noon start. Should a second gem be necessary, it will be played at South Florence Monday at 6 p.m.
Dillon ends CHS softball season: The Camden High softball team saw its season come to an end in Wednesday’s championship round of the District 7 AAA Lower State bracket as the Lady Bulldogs dropped a 3-0 decision to Dillion.
Lynn Looney’s charges came into the game after having defeated Dreher and Hanahan in elimination games only to meet a Dillon squad which defeated CHS in the postseason opener, 5-1.