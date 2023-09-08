Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies charged a 45-year-old Elgin man with resisting arrest and third-degree assault and battery after deputies responded to his allegedly assaulting a female neighbor at a Pine Valley Drive home on the evening of Sept. 1.
The woman told deputies she, her boyfriend, and the suspect had returned from the Lugoff-Elgin High School football game and ended up heavily drinking. Her neighbor began getting irate and verbally fighting with her boyfriend. She decided to step between them and tell the man to calm down. He then allegedly said, “I’ll hit you,” and did, allegedly hitting her on the left side of her face. She and her boyfriend alleged that as she went outside to call 911, the suspect followed behind her, said, ‘You’re not going to do this,” and pushed her down between a boat and a vehicle in her driveway, causing her to strike her head on the boat. Deputies noted she had an abrasion and swelling on the left side of her face.
Deputies then went to the front door of the suspect’s residence and could see the suspect sitting inside on the couch holding what appeared to be a bottle of liquor. They knocked on the front door, but he did not respond and he had locked the front door. However, his girlfriend was there as well and she agreed to unlock the door.
When they got inside, he was in the kitchen and took a fighting stance while yelling profanities. After several attempts to speak with him, a deputy grabbed his left arm while another grabbed his right arm and took him to the ground so the reporting deputy could handcuff him. The three deputies then stood him up, but as they started escorting the man outside to a patrol vehicle, he turned and struck one of the deputies in the chin with his head.
The two remaining deputies continued to take the man to the vehicle, but he ended up striking one of them in the face with his head as well. At that point, he was taken to the ground again and placed into further restraints, but as the deputies did so, he managed to kick the reporting deputy in the stomach and chest. They finally managed to get the additional restraints on him, placed him in the vehicle and secured him with a three-point harness so he could not harm himself, others, or the vehicle.
A judge released him on a more than $6,000 personal recognizance bond the next day.
The KCSO reported the following other recent incidents:
Deputies arrested a 19-year-old Columbia man for pointing and presenting a firearm and for marijuana possession after responding to an alleged road rage incident involving a rifle or shotgun on U.S. 601 near Medfield Road in Lugoff. A deputy saw a vehicle matching the description — a ’90s Chevy Tahoe — turn onto U.S. 1 South toward Elgin. Another deputy also spotted the vehicle and followed it to a residence on Critzer Drive. The deputy asked the man if he had been involved in a road rage incident and he claimed that he and another driver and “exchanged the middle finger, but that was it.” The deputy asked the man to step out of the vehicle, which he did, and if there were any guns in the vehicle, to which he said there were not because he had recently been in trouble and was not supposed to be around any. However, he denied consent for the Tahoe to be searched. Another deputy arrived on the scene and stayed with the suspect while the reporting deputy checked on the man’s license and registration. They noticed the other deputy confronting the man about something and learned that they had seen the man return to the driver’s seat and act as though they were concealing something. The man admitted he had marijuana in the back of the center console. At that point, the reporting deputy conducted a probable cause search of the Tahoe and not only found the marijuana, but a .20-gauge shotgun laying on the back floorboard, which was loaded with five shells with one of those chambered. At this point, the deputies detained the man in handcuffs and contacted the woman who had called dispatchers. She said the suspect had driven up behind her aggressively and that she hit her brakes to try to get him to back off. She alleged that he pulled up beside her, which is when they gave each other the middle finger, and pulled out a long black shotgun or rifle and waved it at her. She then sped off to escape, frightened of the incident. Deputies then formally arrested the man for the marijuana and pointing/presenting charges and took him to jail. He was later released on around $5,500 bond.
A deputy arrested a 36-year-old woman on Sept. 1 for second-degree domestic violence after she allegedly assaulted her ex-husband during an altercation regarding her cutting their 13-year-old son’s hair in the bathroom. The man told deputies that he heard his wife calling their son names while cutting his hair, so he opened the door and attempted to deescalate the situation. She allegedly tried to shut the door on him, but he was able to push the door open and get his son out of the bathroom. That is when she allegedly punched him the face, causing his lower lip to bust open. He admitted that he then pushed her down on a bed and held her down to keep her from hitting him anymore. He said that she managed to slap him. Both he and the woman’s mother said that she needs help for alcohol abuse and anger management. In addition, the deputy to spoke to the 13-year-old, who said his mother had not only threatened to cut off all his hair and had “popped” him in the mouth, but that he was not injured. The deputy also spoke to at least one of the other children at the home as well. At that point, the deputy determined that it was necessary to arrest the woman for second-degree domestic violence. When they arrived at the jail, the deputy reported that jail personnel asked the woman if she had been offered a chance to go to the hospital even though she had refused, multiple times, any treatment from EMS who had come to the home. She then said she wanted to go to the hospital for a scratch on her upper lip she claimed she got from her ex-husband. The deputy asked jail personnel if a nurse was there, and was told that they were there today but that the jail could not accept the suspect for detention without clearance from the hospital. That led to a trip to the hospital where the woman allegedly was very loud and using profanity with medical staff before finally being deemed medically fit for incarceration by a doctor. The deputy then transported the woman back to the jail.
An 18-year-old man charged with five counts of breaking into motor vehicles at a DeWitt Drive, Lugoff auto repair shop may also have been involved in a break-in of a woman’s car on DuPont Boulevard during the early morning hours of Aug. 29. Three different suspects were caught on video going through five different vehicles at a DeWitt Drive shop. Deputies located and detained one of the suspects, later identified as the 18-year-old. Later that morning the woman living on DuPont Boulevard reported that when she went out to her car that morning, she realized her driver’s side door was not latched all the way, and that someone had gotten inside. She reported that in addition to about $5 and some spare change, a book bag containing patient medical information, some medical instruments, biohazard bags, medical IDs, work keys and some snacks was missing. As the deputy was preparing to leave the woman’s home, she located her medical ID card and some other of the missing items laying in the front yard. Meanwhile, dispatchers alerted the deputy to a call from Claytor Street where a resident found medical papers and medical exam equipment laying in their and their neighbor’s yards. The woman met the deputy at that location and identified the items as having been in the book bag. Sometime after that, another person on DuPont Boulevard called and said they found a set of keys in their driveway. By this time, the woman had traveled to Winnsboro, but was able to describe certain things about the keyring that appeared to match the one found in the driveway. The reporting deputy learned from a colleague that the suspect had been arrested earlier in the morning with a black book bag, similar to the one the woman had described. The young man was later released on a total $25,000 bond.
A deputy charged a 51-year-old Elgin man with DUI and failing to stop for blue lights on Aug. 28 after a deputy on patrol caught the man driving a pickup truck on Smyrna Road near Watts Hill Road at a high rate of speed. By the time the deputy pulled out onto Smyrna Road, the truck was already near Ashley Creek Drive where it turned without using a turn signal. Once the deputy got onto Ashley Creek Drive, they continued to observe what they described in their report as reckless driving despite their having turned on their blue lights. “The driver of the vehicle failed to stop or even slow down,” the deputy wrote. “I know this because I did not see any brake lights.” The man then turned left onto Vistaview Drive and once they got there, too, the deputy turned on their siren and notified dispatchers they were in pursuit. The deputy reported that the man continued driving the truck at high speed until reaching a driveway on Vistaview Drive, drove down it, stopped near a wood line, and tried to flee on foot.
The deputy chased him until the man fell down, allowing the deputy to get on top of him. The man then cooperated with being handcuffed. The deputy found an unopened can of beer on the driver’s side floorboard, but the man also showed signs of intoxication. He refused to undergo a field sobriety test at the scene and was subsequently taken to jail where he also refused to give a breath sample.
The owner of a property on Old Georgetown Road East in the Bethune area reported that a trail camera they had put up due to previous break-ins recorded a woman wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jogging shorts walk out of a shed on the property with some items. The reporting deputy noted that a fence was cut on the front right of the property as if to allow a vehicle to drive behind the shed. A set of four rims and a tire balancer were stolen, and potentially other items as well. According to online court records, deputies later arrested a 24-year-old whose listed address is on U.S. 1 North in Cassatt, and charged her with first-degree burglary, larceny and breach of trust.
On Aug. 30, a man alleged that his uncle rammed his van into his sedan while he, his girlfriend and newborn baby were in the car trying to leave a Bowen Street, Elgin property following a confrontation with his brother. The younger man said he tried to leave several times, with his uncle boxing him in and then blocking him every time he tried to drive around. He finally decided to try speeding around the van when his uncle accelerated into the side of the car where his newborn was sitting. No arrests appear to have been made in the case.
On Aug. 31, the S.C. Department of Social Services’ (DSS) Kershaw County office informed deputies that a woman and her child were tested for drugs on Aug. 21 and the results returned two days later with both the woman and child testing positive for meth. DSS advised they would be speaking with the mother to see about a safety plan, but that if nothing cold be arranged, the child would be placed into foster care.
A man allegedly broke into a vacant home on English Road in Cassatt and stole a variety of items using wagons to transport them. A neighbor witnessed the man pulling one of the wagons down the driveway and then flee the scene, leaving behind two wagons with items inside them. Deputies found that a sliding door appeared to have been tampered with, breaking its hinges from the latch.
A woman living on Providence Road in the Cassatt reported on Aug. 29 that someone had siphoned gasoline out of her husband’s truck. She said this has happened at least 10 separate times and had made a similar report a few days earlier. It appears whoever is doing this is not driving onto the property as no tire marks have been noted.
On Aug. 29, Kershaw County deputies assisted the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division in locating and arresting a man whose identity was not mentioned wanted in Florence on six outstanding arrests, including attempted murder. The man was located at U.S. 601 South location.
A KCSO incident report indicated deputies filed charges against someone for possession of fentanyl (first offense), operating a vehicle without registration or license, and not having a driver’s license. The only details provided were that this took place on Aug. 28 on Cherokee Boulevard in the Elgin area.
A man who owns a home on Smryl Circle in Camden reported a sports bike valued at $6,000 that he put in a secure room six years ago is now missing. He said he allowed two people to stay in the home during those six years and that they have denied taking it from the room.
Sometime between 10:30 a.m. and shortly after noon on Aug. 28, someone broke into a Roberts Road residence near the town of Kershaw and stole 10 firearms, including two .40 caliber handguns, four AR-15 pistols, a .22 caliber rifle, and two 12-gauge shotguns.
Sometime between Aug. 25 and 29, someone stole 25 pounds of copper, 8 pounds of brass, three 18-inch aluminum rims, two radiators and some aluminum cans from a Westview Drive, Cassatt residence.
A woman who owns a property on Old Elliott Road in the Cassatt area reported on Aug. 27 that someone has stolen tool box, two used washing machines and a sewing machine from a shop on the property.
Someone stole a box of 24 LED circular room lights from the closet of a home under construction on Harvest Glen Drive in the Elgin area sometime on either Aug. 30 or 31.
County deputies also dealt with incidents involving assault and battery, breaking into motor vehicles, civil disturbance/issue, domestic violence, driving under suspension, failure to return a suspended license plate, financial identity fraud, financial transaction card fraud, financial transaction card theft, incorrigible, larceny (including of a dog, and grand larceny of a vehicle), malicious injury to property, no proof of insurance, runaway, scam, stalking, suicide attempt/threats, suspicious activity, and use of vehicle without permission.