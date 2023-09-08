KCSO Logo

Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies charged a 45-year-old Elgin man with resisting arrest and third-degree assault and battery after deputies responded to his allegedly assaulting a female neighbor at a Pine Valley Drive home on the evening of Sept. 1.

The woman told deputies she, her boyfriend, and the suspect had returned from the Lugoff-Elgin High School football game and ended up heavily drinking. Her neighbor began getting irate and verbally fighting with her boyfriend. She decided to step between them and tell the man to calm down. He then allegedly said, “I’ll hit you,” and did, allegedly hitting her on the left side of her face. She and her boyfriend alleged that as she went outside to call 911, the suspect followed behind her, said, ‘You’re not going to do this,” and pushed her down between a boat and a vehicle in her driveway, causing her to strike her head on the boat. Deputies noted she had an abrasion and swelling on the left side of her face.

(KCSO reports are provided under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act. Subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty.)