A week ago, on Aug. 1, and again on Sunday, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) responded to MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center’s emergency department in response to patients being treated to gunshot wounds. In both cases, according Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan, the victims were from outside of Kershaw County and had come to visit someone they had met through dating apps.
In the first case, deputies responded to the hospital around 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1 for a woman who said she was shot somewhere near Seegars Mill and Brewer Springs roads east of Camden. Then, around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the hospital for a man who said he was shot somewhere on Knights Hill Road on the northwest side of Camden.
“These are very unusual reports,” Sheriff Lee Boan said. “The only facts we know at this time are that two individuals were treated on separate days at our hospital for gunshot wounds to their legs. Both victims are non-residents and stated they came to Kershaw County to visit people they met on dating apps. We do not feel the general public is in danger but we do strongly discourage anyone from meeting an online stranger in a remote area.”
According to the first incident report, from Aug. 1, the woman said she had caught her girlfriend cheating and had been having trouble recently because of that discovery. She said she was upset enough about this to go on a lesbian dating app and got in touch with a woman from Camden. The other woman did not provide a home or other address to meet at, instead asking to meet at the intersection of Seegars Mill and Brewer Springs roads. A friend took her there and dropped her off.
She told deputies that her date was already there and that they talked for about an hour at a bridge on Seegars Mill Road that goes over I-20. After that, she said, she and the other woman planned on walking to her date’s home, which was supposedly nearby. She said that while they were still speaking on the side of the road, an older model black GMC four-door pickup pulled up with three people in the truck, all wearing black ski masks. She said one of them, sitting in the back seat, shot at her about five times, with one of the rounds hitting her leg. The woman said when the shooting started, her date ran off and that she did not see her again.
The woman told deputies that she ended up laying on the side of the road, unable to walk, until a passerby picked her up and drove her to the hospital.
Deputies went to the Brewer Springs/Seegars Mill intersection but were not able to find any evidence of the shooting.
In the second incident report, from Sunday, a man from Gaston, in Lexington County, told deputies he had met a girl online — also through a dating app — and that he had an Uber driver drop him off on Knights Hill Road. The report indicated the man was not very cooperative, not even telling them which app he had used, and that his Uber app was another phone that he did not have with him. The report did not indicate that he told them anything about how he was shot or who might have been responsible.
Like the female victim, the man was dropped off at the hospital by another unknown person.
Again, Boan pointed out both victims were shot in their legs. Both victims live outside of Kershaw County and came to meet strangers they met on dating apps. Both victims were very vague in the details of their incidents. No exact crime scenes were determined by investigators. No “shots fired” calls were received by dispatch around the time of either shooting.
Anyone with information about either incident are asked to contact the KCSO at (803) 425-1512 or (803) 424-4000, or by emailing Investigations@kershaw.sc.gov.