A week ago, on Aug. 1, and again on Sunday, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) responded to MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center’s emergency department in response to patients being treated to gunshot wounds. In both cases, according Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan, the victims were from outside of Kershaw County and had come to visit someone they had met through dating apps.

In the first case, deputies responded to the hospital around 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1 for a woman who said she was shot somewhere near Seegars Mill and Brewer Springs roads east of Camden. Then, around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the hospital for a man who said he was shot somewhere on Knights Hill Road on the northwest side of Camden.