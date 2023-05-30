Mary Sumwalt Coxe, 86, died peacefully on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Tuomey Hospital in Sumter, S.C. She was a resident of Covenant Place in Sumter, S.C. Mary was the daughter of Dr. Robert Llewellyn Sumwalt and Caroline Causey Sumwalt, and grew up on Sweetbriar Road in Columbia, S.C. Mary graduated from St. Catherine’s School in Richmond, Va., and attended the University of South Carolina where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority and a member of the highly academic Beaux Arts Club.
In 1957, Mary wed William MacAllister Coxe who moved the city girl to the small town of Darlington, S.C. She acclimated well and became a devoted member of St. Matthew’s Church where she attended for over 60 years. Mary was also a member of “Over the Teacups,” participating in programs and hosting many events over the years. She was a wonderful entertainer and threw countless dinner parties. She was not fond of the kitchen, but delighted in being married to an accomplished chef. Mary did have a few specialties including her coveted bread and butter pickle, but her children’s “favorite” was her tomato aspic.
Mary found great fun at the horse races in Camden, S.C., and attended over 100 steeplechases with her dear friends. She was a member of Springdale Hall Club where she and her family enjoyed many a Christmas. She delighted in not only the fine dining at Springdale, but also the superb staff, always asking “who’s in the house?”
Mary had a keen wit and was known for speaking her mind. She also had a competitive spirit and was a tireless Rummikub player, beating most if not all who dared to meet her at the table. She enjoyed taking a spin on the dance floor with her husband, known affectionately as Bubber, but saved shagging for her “bestie” since 8th Grade, “Sister” Heath Wimberly. Bubber and Mary enjoyed travel and took many trips throughout their lives. In the later years, Mary particularly enjoyed taking small boat cruises all over the United States.
Mary was predeceased by her loving husband of 49 years, William MacAllister Coxe; and a brother, Robert Llewellyn Sumwalt Jr. She is survived by her children, Caroline Causey Coxe of Camden, S.C, Catherine Coxe Butler (Freddie) of Wilmington, N.C., and William MacAllister Coxe Jr. (Laura) of Greenville, S.C. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Mary Reames Taylor (Scott) of Camden, S.C.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 2 at St. Matthew’s Church in Darlington, S.C., with a reception to follow. Burial will be graveside at First Presbyterian Church in Columbia, S.C., at 4 p.m.
The family would like to express our deepest thanks to all of her friends and the staff at Covenant Place, and to all the nurses and staff on the third floor at Tuomey Hospital who made the last days of her life comfortable.
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.