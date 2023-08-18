The following are recent real estate transactions. Listings include the date the deed was signed (which is not necessarily the date the deed was recorded), the address of the property transferred, name of seller, name of purchaser, the selling price and the size of the property, if applicable. Transactions are grouped by community (zipcode).
Bethune
06/17/2023: 3155 and 3222 Bakers Mill Pond Road, 2874 Mill Creek Road, and 404 Raleys Mill Road, Bethune — Horton, Earl W. to Horton, Earl W. (trustee), $10 for a total of 107.55 acres.
06/27/2023: 107 Inwood St. West, Bethune — Redrock Capital LLC to Morris, Wayne C., $25,300 for 2.25 acres.
07/19/2023: 4008 and 4024 Bethune Road, Bethune — Mangum, John to Horton Corners LLC, $5 for a total of 5.18 acres.
07/27/2023: 3008 Timrod Road, Bethune — Jones, Lydia H. to Hoskins Road Property 4 LLC, $375,000 for 132.12 acres.
07/28/2023: 418 Inwood St. West, Bethune — Johnson, Debra S. to King, George, $5 for 1 acre.
07/31/2023: 3050 Youngs Bridge Road, Bethune — Bracey, Herbert to Barrera, Camilo, $6,000 for 1 acre.
Camden
07/11/2023: 2105 Springdale Drive, Camden — Hall, Charles R. and Dorothy M. to Benn-Peay, Disha E., $375,000 for one lot.
07/21/2023: 434 Hound Hollow Road, Camden — Taylor, Matthew D. to Denmark, Milli Ann, $135,000 for 13 acres.
07/25/2023: 1218 Campbell St., Camden — Adams-Davis, Martina Lariah and Adams III, Thomas Lee to Nelson, Mikael, $150,000 for one lot.
07/26/2023: 407 Chesnut St., Camden — Cat and Son Investments LLC to Todd, Lisa W., $7,000 for one lot.
07/26/2023: 1308 Norris Ave., Camden — Woodie Jr., Harry L. to Back, Natasha Lynn, $0 for one lot.
07/27/2023: 11, 14, 36, 37 and 38 Gazebo Court, Camden, Birnie Douglas J. and Cheryl E. to Tickle Hill Investments LLC, $100,000 for five lots.
07/28/2023: 971 Hermitage Pond Road, Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Sherer, Lasheca Quantima, $340,403 for 2.6 acres.
07/28/2023: 177 Carriagebrook Cir., Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Riley, Alex Raymond, $244,000 for .22 acre.
07/28/2023: 1800 Fair St., Camden — Anderson, Annette C. to Wade, Johnny Marion (life estate), $330,000 for one lot.
07/31/2023: 1217 McRae Road, Camden — Gunter, Peggy B. Belk to Martinez, Jose M., $50,000 for one lot.
07/31/2023: 54 Hunting Inc. Road, Camden — Homes & Land Investments LLC to Groff, Andrew M., $205,000 for 1.22 acres.
07/31/2023: 501 Saddle Drive, Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Lucas, Larry Brett, $328,587 for one lot.
07/31/2023: 170 Carriagebrook Cir., Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Coe, Ebony Monique, $290,266 for .19 acre.
08/01/2023: 167 Court Inn Lane, Camden — Robinson, John M. to Brown, Eddie J., $315,000 for one lot.
08/01/2023: 1700 Forest Drive, Camden — Ford, Robert and Marilyn F. to Ford, Robert (trustee), $5 for one lot.
Cassatt
06/01/2023: 130 Western Drive, Cassatt — Tricolor Capital Corp. to Harper, Francesca, et al, $0 for one lot.
06/06/2023: 1905 Porter Road (Tract D), Cassatt — Delta Lands LLC to Gains, Kenneth Allen, $41,000 for 5.02 acres.
06/08/2023: 1261-B Cheraw Road, Cassatt — Mathis, Jim L. to Mathis, Jim L., et al, $10 for 7.54 acre.
07/26/2023: 622 Bluff Road, Cassatt — Murphy, Priscilla to Tillman, Sherekia, $5 for 1 acre.
07/26/2023: 630 Bluff Road, Cassatt — Murphy, Priscilla to Peeples, Frances, $5 for .71 acre.
Elgin
07/05/2023: 15 Dalmore Road, Elgin — Frazier, Ernest J. to Frazier, Earnest J., $0 for .38 acre.
07/11/2023: 529 Rabon Cir., Elgin — Crews, Shawn to Cook, Shannon J., $5 for 2 acres.
07/13/2023: 278-B Smyrna Road, Elgin — Kerjoy LLC to Collins, Shanniya M. Lewis, $3,000 for 1 acre.
07/25/2023: 1550 Thornton Drive, Elgin — Wiles, Woodrow F. to Dominguez, Olivia Torres, $50,000 for 2.46 acres.
07/28/2023: 1058 Gary Goff Road, and 212 Smithfield Cir., Elgin — Goff, Leverda B. to Lloyd Jr., Charles M., $0 for a total of 5.39.
07/28/2023: 1054 Gary Goff Road, and 1048 White Pond Road, Elgin — Goff, Leverda B. to Lloyd, Matthew B., $0 for a total of 27 acres.
08/01/2023: 65 Cobble Stone Lane, Elgin — Blayney, Lucas E. to Neal Jr., Raymond F., $370,000 for .7 acre.
08/02/2023: 1054 Gary Goff Road, and 1048 White Pond Road, Elgin — Lloyd, Matthew B. to Lloyd, Matthew B. $1 for a total of 27 acres.
08/07/2023: 12 Shaggy Bark Court, Elgin — Todd, Paul Scott and Wendy B. to Sanders, Jessica, $200,000 for .57 acre.
Jefferson
08/01/2023: 6009 Mt. Pisgah Road, Jefferson — Gainey, Elaine P., et al, to Rodgers, Justin Eugene, $70,000 for 1.3 acres.
Kershaw
07/21/2023: 1013 Scott Road, Kershaw — Kelley, Robert R. to EP Group LLC, $45,000 for 6.11 acres.
07/27/2023: 4299 Fred Gardner Road, Kershaw — Taylor, Frances B. to Williams, John W., $53,000 for 13.79 acres.
Liberty Hill
06/26/2023: 2364 Lakeside Drive, Liberty Hill — Merritt, Christopher S. to Sagaysay, Syrra A. (trustee), $0 for one lot.
08/01/2023: 2426 Singleton Point, Liberty Hill — Jones, James to Outlaw Jr., Michael W., $400,000 for one lot.
Lugoff
03/09/2023: 71 Redwing Drive, Lugoff — Lennar Carolinas LLC to Danzy, Ashley Latrease, $284,449 for .73 acre.
05/23/2023: 85 Ward Road, Lugoff — Tzerman, Jeffrey M. (master-in-equity) to FV-I Inc., $0 for one lot.
06/16/2023: 11 Shivers Green Road, Lugoff — Cameron, Mary E. (life estate) to Swartz, James Lloyd, $274,900 for 2.84 acres.
06/27/2023: 109 Carrington Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Boggeln, Luke W. and Caitlin J., $307,040 for .26 acre.
06/28/2023: 1679 Green Hill Road, Lugoff — Tzerman, Jeffrey M. (master-in-equity) to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, $167,393 for 1.97 acre.
07/13/2023: 1799 Koon Road, Lugoff — Quinones, Edwin to Brown, Marlin, $15,000 for 1 acre.
07/21/2023: 1856 U.S. 601 South, Lugoff — Crout, Martha to Crout, Dylan M., $5 for 1.19 acres.
07/26/2023: 911 U.S. 1 South, Lugoff — Gardner, Vivian C. to Campbell, Thomas C., et al, $5 for 3.43 acres.
07/28/2023: 903 Hill St., Lugoff — Smith, Neil Wallace to Plumley, Angela M., $178,000 for one lot.
07/28/2023: 905 Hill St., Lugoff — Smith, Neil Wallace to Plumley, Angela M., $5 for one lot.
07/28/2023: 507 Hite Road, Lugoff — Stockman Jr., Robert L. to Stockman, Jacob Robert, $5 for 4.35 acres.
07/28/2023: 1593 Greenway Drive, Lugoff — Hedrick, Paul to Hedrick, Matthew Robertson Lewis, $55,000 for 1.53 acres.
07/31/2023: 2066 Ridgeway Road, Lugoff — Jones, Keith M. to AWH Holdings of the Carolinas LLC, $290,000 for 1 acre.
07/31/2023: 2093-A Springvale Road, Lugoff — Rabon II, Dallas H. to Rabon II, Dallas H., $1 for 2.19 acres.
Rembert
07/27/2023: 2126 Boykin Road, Rembert — Heaven’s Gait Inc. to Smith, William Lloyd, $750,000 for 70.36 acres.
Ridgeway
07/28/2023: 2822 Lake Road, Ridgeway — Jackson, Adrian P. and Dianne B. to Jackson Sr., Adrain P., $0 for 8.01 acres.
07/28/2023: 2907 Lake Road, Ridgeway — Jackson, Adrian P. and Dianne to Jackson Sr., Adrain P., $0 for 5.24 acres.
07/28/2023: 2907 Lake Road, Ridgeway — Jackson Jr., Adrain P. to Jackson Jr., Adrain P., $5 for 5.24 acres.