The following are recent real estate transactions. Listings include the date the deed was signed (which is not necessarily the date the deed was recorded), the address of the property transferred, name of seller, name of purchaser, the selling price and the size of the property, if applicable. Transactions are grouped by community (zipcode).
Bethune
09/22/2022: 1870 Blackwell Pond Road and 3080 Stephens Road, Bethune — Clyburn, William L. to Macburn LLC, $5 for a total of 475.41 acres.
03/30/2023: 3314 Old Stagecoach Road, Bethune — Louis, Barbara J. to Louis, James, $0 for 54 acres.
03/30/2023: 3043 McGoughan Mill Pond Road, Bethune — Louis, Barbara to Louis, James, $0 for 24.8 acres.
04/29/2023: 3799 Bethune Road, Bethune — Whitaker, Mary M. to Whitaker, Mary M., $5 for 100.4 acres.
05/09/2023: 3125-A Timrod Road, Bethune — Goff Willis J. and Carmen C. to Goff, Jerry W., $5 for 1 acre.
05/11/2023: 3233 Porter Road, Bethune — Farrell, Kimberly D. to Moseley, Cynthia W., $29,500 for 1.8 acres.
Camden
09/19/2022: 1413 Lawhorn Road, Camden — Gooden, Rachel M. to Gooden, Perry L., $0 for 25.03 acres.
09/21/2022: 2543 Harbor View Road, Camden — Blanton, Marshall C. to McDaniel, Erin (trustee), $5 for one lot.
01/31/2023: 107 Northgate Drive, Camden — Setzer, Sue King to Setzer III, Walter F., $5 for one lot.
03/21/2023: 411 Wheeler Road, Camden — Catoe, Jill B. (tax collector) to Wilson, Raina, $35,000 for 1.18 acres.
04/05/2023: 2376 Beaver Creek Road, Camden — Mullis, Danny Ray to Mullis, Danny Ray, $1 for one lot.
04/06/2023: 1026 Brookdale Lane, Camden — Triplett Jr., Elijah and Stephanie D. to Thorn, Christopher G. and Savannah R., $290,000 for one lot.
04/17/2023: 768 Hacks Drive, Camden — Ward Jr., William O. to Fulfillment Properties LLC, $5 for .4 acre.
04/18/2023: 1396 Brewer Springs Road, Camden — Catoe, Jill B. (tax collector) to White, Regina, $20,000 for 1 acre.
04/25/2023: 993 Hermitage Pond Road, Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Geyer, Aaron, $337,000 for 2.56 acres.
04/26/2023: 306 Hampton Park, Camden (Reuwer Law Firm) — Summertime Partners LLC to Lodebar LLC, $185,000 for one lot.
04/27/2023: 1029 Hermitage Pond Road, Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Edwards, William Jarod, $333,239 for 2 acres.
04/27/2023: 1962 Eagles Nest Road, Camden — Baker Jr., Fred Earl to Baker, Jeffrey Brian, et al, $60,000 for one lot.
05/01/2023: 13 Rye Lane, Camden — Major, Oliphant Richard to Howard, Ronald H., $260,000 for .35 acre.
05/03/2023: 209 Carriagebrook Cir., Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Chesnut, Robert J., $277,857 for .24 acre.
05/03/2023: 120 Dicey Ford Road, Camden — Davis, Richard F. to Welling, Mathew, $630,000 for 4.06 acres.
05/03/2023: 419 Ridgecrest Drive, Camden — Walker, Luther L. and Rebekah F. to Callaghan, John S., $249,000 for one lot.
05/03/2023: 2408 Belton St., Camden — Brantley Sr., Nicholas to Amor Holdings LLC, $38,000 for one lot.
05/04/2023: 1909 Robbin Drive, Camden — Jordan, Phillip C. to Jordan, Philip C., $1 for one lot.
05/05/2023: 1640 (one parcel) and 1670 (two parcels) Springdale Drive (Springdale Plaza), Camden — ProVest PDQ Springdale LLC to SW Camden LLC, $16.175 million for a total of 22.99 acres.
05/05/2023: 2456 Lockhart Road, Camden — Thorpe, Kymperrette to Cox Investing LLC, $21,018 for 5 acres.
05/08/2023: 1806 Broad St., Camden — Goodson, Matilda W. to Funderburk Jr., Harold W., $158,500 for one lot.
05/08/2023: 1627 Sailing Club Road, Camden — Gertig, Andrew P. to Thomas, Randy Glenn, $165,000 for one lot.
05/08/2023: 2108 Broad St., Unit 27 (at Kirkwood Towns), Camden — Miles, Creighton T. to Miceli, Carmen, $75,000 for one lot.
05/08/2023: 2003 Quail Drive, Camden — McCathern Dustin L. to McCathern, Dustin L., $1 for one lot.
05/08/2023: 1611 Mill St., Camden — McAlpine Jr., James C. and Robin L. to McAlpine Jr., James, $0 for one lot.
05/08/2023: 202 Carriagebrook Cir., Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Steinle, Phillip, $310,300 for .24 acre.
05/09/2023: 1224 Chestnut Ferry Road Camden Conder R Justin Huh Chu Galdino Eduardo et al $45,000 for one lot.
05/09/2023: 711 Fair St., Camden — Brown, Ethelrie M. to Haile, David, $7,000 for one lot.
05/10/2023: 2688 Ebenezer Church Road Camden Matthews Louis K & Sandra L Bonikowske Scott $347,500 14.77
05/10/2023: 164 Court Inn Lane Camden Long Maynard B Avs LLC $200,000 for one lot.
05/10/2023: 210 Carriagebrook Cir., Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Means, Dorothy Beaty, et al, $274,000 for .27 acre.
05/11/2023: 172 Colony Drive, Camden --McCall Lisa D. to Leblanc, Drew Christopher, $360,000 for .54 acre.
05/11/2023: 1813 Kennedy Drive, Camden — Real Legacy Homes LLC to Mingo, David, $252,000 for one lot.
05/11/2023: 1114 Mathis Court, Camden — Purcell, James C. to Purcell, James C., $5 for one lot.
05/11/2023: 26 Vintage Oak Court, Camden — Albano, Vincent to Shelton, Alexander, $305,000 for .5 acre.
05/11/2023: 1212 Lakeshore Drive, Camden — Fields, R.L. to Fields, Rudolph Labruce, $5 for one lot.
05/11/2023: 198 Carriagebrook Cir., Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Cerda III, Francisco., $291,000 for .2 acre.
05/11/2023: 948 Wateree Blvd., Camden — Torres, Thomas to Black Magnolia LLC, $0 for one lot.
05/12/2023: 289 Rapid Run, Camden — Van Tyne, Michael H. to Dempsey, Garyn M., $305,000 for .44 acre.
05/12/2023: 114 Welsh St., Camden — Tzerman, Jeffrey M. (master-in-equity) to Madi Investments LLC, $190,000 for one lot.
05/12/2023: 908 Mitchell Drive, Camden — SFR3-070 LLC to Emery, Lauren Grace, $156,000 for one lot.
05/15/2023: 1957 Lovett Road, Camden — Adamson, Charlie to Adamson, Charlie, et al, $5 for one lot.
05/15/2023: 37 Colony Drive, Camden — Blackmon, Cody E. to Cooper, Jordan, $215,000 for .52 acre.
05/15/2023: 206 Carriagebrook Cir., Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Brown, Douglas Michael, $278,000 for .25 acre.
05/15/2023: 957 Hermitage Pond Road, Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Groomes, Blake W., $347,911 for 2.17 acres.
05/16/2023: 1511 Campbell St., Camden — Flenoid, James to Logsdon, Natasha, $36,000 for one lot.
05/16/2023: 1513 Hilton St., Camden — Buckelew, Samuel P. to Martinez, Jose M., $10,000 for one lot.
05/16/2023: 133 Willow Court, Camden — Nelson, David L. to Nelson, David Lee, $10 for .6 acre.
Camden and Cassatt
05/08/2023: 1503 East Lee St., 1103 and 1105-A Lakeshore Drive, and 1611 Lakeview Ave., Camden; and 2485 and 2541 Mt.Hebron Road, Cassatt — Hopkins, Carolyn B. to Baker. Brenda H.; Boggs, Melinda H.; and Messer, Debora H., $0 for six lots.
Cassatt
04/18/2023: 1986 Cassatt Road, Cassatt — Catoe, Jill B. (tax collector) to Hunter II, Christopher Columbus, $2,000 for .21 acre.
04/24/2023: 2115 Etters Lane, Cassatt — Smith, Alberta to Boykin, Audrey, $10 for 5 acres.
05/08/2023: 2254 and 2254-A U.S. 1 North, Cassatt — Jones, Ronald J. to Jones, Teresa, $5 for a total of 7.42 acres.
05/08/2023: 1900 Huckleberry Road, Cassatt — McCaskill III, Baron L. to Ruschak, Blane, $1 for 195 acres.
05/08/2023: 1938 West Drive, Cassatt — Hunter, Ronald to Hunter, Ronald, et al, $0 for 1.04 acres.
05/09/2023: 1774 Etters Lane, Cassatt — Langley, Michael W. to Langley II, Michael W., $1 for 1.06 acres.
05/12/2023: 2101 Etters Lane, Cassatt — Boykin, Audrey to Smith, Alberta, $10 for 5 acres.
05/16/2023: 2760 U.S. 1 North, Cassatt — Kruse, Robert R. to Bettis, Donald W., $135,000 for 1 acre.
Elgin
03/08/2023: 329 Smyrna Road, Elgin — Aragon, Christopher to Aragon, Christopher S., $0 for 4 acres.
04/12/2023: 1037 Rocky Branch Lane, Elgin — Federal National Mortgage Association to Alexander, Jason W., $185,000 for 1.14 acres.
04/17/2023: 26 Coltswood Lane, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Glover, Melvin, $553,000 for .37 acre.
05/02/2023: 1030 Mule Road, Elgin — Baird, John B. to Baird, Carol, $5 for 1 acre.
05/02/2023: 725 Smyrna Road, Elgin — Thomas Sr., Timothy, et al, to Thomas Sr., Timothy, $5 for 1.12 acres.
05/03/2023: 46 Rambling Drive, Elgin — Cruz, Tammy J. to Cruz, Tammy J., $5 for .68 acre.
05/03/2023: 73 Coltswood Lane, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Signa, Vincent, $443,350 .4 acre.
05/05/2023: 68 Rosewalk Lane, Elgin — Lambert Sr., Robert L. to Sellers, Alec, $297,000 for one lot.
05/05/2023: 615 Eskie Dixon Road, and 2014 U.S. 1 South, Elgin — Davis, Wiley M. and Gay, Lynn to Davis Wiley M., $5 for a total of 18.58 acres.
05/08/2023: 1455 and 1459 Cherokee Blvd., Elgin — Patton, Rhonda Berry to Cinto, Roland, $98,000 for one lot.
05/09/2023: 102 Denali Cir., Elgin — Valdez, Tyron Trelane to Harvin II, Baron J., $290,000 for .35 acre.
05/11/2023: 38 Regal Drive, Elgin — Foltz, Brett Avery to Hardison, Cameron, $299,900 for .34 acre.
05/12/2023: 50 Teaberry Lane, Elgin — Redeemed Properties LLC to Leverett, Bengie, $359,900 for .86 acre.
05/15/2023: 1329 Twenty-Five Mile Creek Road, Elgin — Dinkins, Ernest M. to Dinkins, Ernest M., $0 for 7.07 acres.
05/15/2023: 2537 Bowen St., Elgin — Skinner, Donnie to Skinner, Donny E., $20 for .71 acre.
Kershaw
04/17/2023: 1400 and 1408 Jones Road, Kershaw — Keller Jr., Herman Guenther to Monneyham, Joey, $110,000 for a total of 6.44 acres.
04/19/2023: 2680 and 2692-A Old Georgetown Road West, Kershaw — Hosea, Kathleen B. to Laigle, Denise, $5 for a total of 40.5 acres.
04/21/2023: 352 McDowell Road, Kershaw — Grice, R. Barry and Gail J. to Grice, Gail Jones, $0 for 10.86 acres.
04/26/2023: 884 Buffalo Creek Road, Kershaw — Williams, Arvan to Scarpino, Joe, $24,000 for 6 acres.
05/04/2023: 3569 Providence Road, Kershaw — Ferrell, Edward L. to Ferrell, Edward L., $1 for 14.03 acres.
05/06/2023: 5718 Lockhart Road, Kershaw — Parker, Andrew M. to Denton, Adrain Dawn, $24,700 for 2.25 acres.
05/09/2023: 1706 Jones Road, Kershaw — Phipps, Lonnie Mack to Edmonds, William Steven, $235,000 for 1 acre.
05/15/2023: 597 Jones Road, Kershaw — Rollings, Nickolas M. to Knight, Nataly, $225,000 for 1.11 acres.
Liberty Hill
05/04/2023: 53 Retreat Lane, Liberty Hill — Blanks, Fran B. to Blanks, William K., $1 for .27 acre.
05/11/2023: 2429 Singleton Point, Liberty Hill — Sturgeon, Thomas K. to Currie, Andrew W., $1.4 million for .15 acre.
Lugoff
04/02/2023: 282 and 284 Woodland Trail, Lugoff — Wiedemann, Randy and Colette to Gula, Chelsey Lynn, $320,000 for a total of 5.10
04/12/2023: 879 Leslie Branham Road, Lugoff — Smith, Tonya M. to U.S. Bank National Association, $50,000 for 1.47 acres.
04/24/2023: 148 Carrington Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Blouin, Michael, $268,390 for .23 acre.
04/25/2023: 155 Willow Creek Blvd., Unit 4-A, Lugoff — Bracey, Shelia W. to Bracey, Sheila W., $1 for one lot.
04/25/2023: 136 Glenshire Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Waits, Gordon Ray, $293,840 for .23 acre.
04/28/2023: 167 Carrington Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Cheek, Dana, $274,500 for .23 acre.
04/28/2023: 152 Carrington Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Patterson, Michelle Lynn, $249,070 for .24 acre.
04/28/2023: 211 Carrington Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Foster, Rachel Kadene, $273,200 for .23 acre.
05/04/2023: 1144 Spring Road, Lugoff — Reddington, Tosha M. to Regan, Sean D., $20,200 for one lot.
05/04/2023: 218 Caledonia Court, Lugoff — Peterson, Dayne to Kirk, John Edward, $315,000 for 1.38 acres.
05/05/2023: 213 North Village Lane, Lugoff — Simon, Chad A. to Green, Shannon P., $219,900 for .5 acre.
05/05/2023: 1424 Spring Lake Road, Lugoff (two parcels) — Tucker, Donnie A. to the Don A. Tucker Family Trust, $0 for a total of 61.98 acres.
05/05/2023: 4 Kentucky Derby Court, Lugoff — Endres, Jason A. to Endres, Jason A., $5 for 0.24 acre.
05/05/2023: 401 Groves St., Lugoff — Davis, Wiley M. and Gay L. to Davis, Wiley, $5 for 2.09 acres.
05/08/2023: 51 Redwing Drive, Lugoff — Executive Construction Homes LLC to Cruz, David Enrique, $299,500 for .58 acre.
05/08/2023: 55 Redwing Drive, Lugoff — Executive Construction Homes LLC to Ford, Terika D., $279,000 for .51 acre.
05/08/2023: 207 Caledonia Court, Lugoff — Meyer, Varneda K. to Meyer, Varneda K. (life estate), $5 for .57 acre.
05/09/2023: 78 Burdell Road, Lugoff — Hammond, Michael D. to Cunningham, Marion, $0 for one lot.
05/09/2023: 48 Snowbank Lane, Lugoff — Poeta, Charles Durant to Poeta, Charles Durant, $1 for 1 acre.
05/10/2023: 1284 Nick Watts Road, Lugoff — Shelley Michael B. to Shelley, Michael B., $5 for 8.46 acres.
05/10/2023: 1031, 1035, 1039 and1043 McKittrick Drive, Lugoff — LD Land Holdings LLC to Drive Horton Inc., $192,000 for a total of 2.74 acres.
05/11/2023: 539 Bob-O-Link Road, Lugoff — Myers, William David to Hatch, Ryan, $160,000 for 28.73 acres.
05/11/2023: 1006 Oak St., Lugoff — Brisbon, Shelia A. to Brisbon, Zymaya Lauryn, et al, $0 for one lot.
05/11/2023: 1876 Springvale Road, Lugoff — Tesema, Wendemu E. to Frish, Peter Matthew, $180,000 for 1 acre.
05/11/2023: 469 Longtown Road, Lugoff — Lambert Ronald R. to Fidanzato, Michael J., $600,000 for 5 acres.
05/11/2023: 460 and 472 U.S. 601 South, Lugoff — Burdin, A. Scott to Accession LLC, $340,000 for a total of 2.34 acres.
05/12/2023: 1291-A Kellytown Road, Lugoff — Hornsby, Dennis Wayne to Knudson, Erik D., $0 for 5 acres.
05/12/2023: 188 Cricket Hill Drive, Lugoff — Baker, Charles E. to Schmoll, Colby, $203,500 for 1 acres.
05/14/2023: 1452 Woodward Lane, Lugoff — Dowey, Jackie to Dowey, Stephanie A., $5 for 1.94 acres.
05/15/2023: 735 Pine Grove Road, Lugoff — Carter. Wendy A. to Carter, Wendy A. (trustee), $5 for 1.75 acres.
05/15/2023: 129 Dru Lane, Lugoff — Carter, Wendy to WM Investments LLC, $5 for .75 acre.
05/15/2023: 903 and 905 Hill St., Lugoff — Jordan, Kathryn R. to Smith, Neil Wallace, $0 for two lots.
05/15/2023: 460 and 472 U.S. 601 South, Lugoff — Granger, Sandra R. and Sandy Investments LLC to Burdin. A. Scott, $275,000 for a total of 2.34 acres.
Rembert
04/24/2023: 352 Piney Bluff Road, Rembert — Nelson, Brian A. and Aimee K. to Nelson, Brian A., $5 for 14.97 acres.
Ridgeway
05/09/2023: 1602 Ginkgo Trail, Ridgeway — Jones, William Michael to Jones, William Michael, $5 for one lot.
05/09/2023: 1602 Ginkgo Trail, Ridgeway — Jones, William Michael to Jones Sr., William Michael (life estate), $1 for one lot.