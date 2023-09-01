KCSO Logo

As of Wednesday, Michael Boykin, 39, of Joy Road east of Camden, was being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center on $85,000 total bond in connection with a shooting incident in Camden that took place a week ago. Boykin is charged with first-degree assault and battery, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and armed robbery with a deadly weapon. It was unclear at press time whether he had been released on bond.

Boykin is accused of discharging a gun during an argument with his sister at her apartment on Wateree Boulevard in Camden. Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies responded to the apartment complex because it is outside the city limits of Camden. Dispatchers advised deputies Boykin had left the scene as a passenger in a white Honda Civic being driven by a woman. Deputies stopped the vehicle on Ehrenclou Drive near York Street and detained Boykin while awaiting further investigation at the scene. They did not find a firearm in the car.

(KCSO reports are provided under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act. Subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty.)