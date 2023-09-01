As of Wednesday, Michael Boykin, 39, of Joy Road east of Camden, was being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center on $85,000 total bond in connection with a shooting incident in Camden that took place a week ago. Boykin is charged with first-degree assault and battery, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and armed robbery with a deadly weapon. It was unclear at press time whether he had been released on bond.
Boykin is accused of discharging a gun during an argument with his sister at her apartment on Wateree Boulevard in Camden. Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies responded to the apartment complex because it is outside the city limits of Camden. Dispatchers advised deputies Boykin had left the scene as a passenger in a white Honda Civic being driven by a woman. Deputies stopped the vehicle on Ehrenclou Drive near York Street and detained Boykin while awaiting further investigation at the scene. They did not find a firearm in the car.
Back at the apartment complex, Boykin’s sister said he had come there asking for his mother’s debit card. She said they got into an argument during which he pulled a gun on her and slung the firearm toward a bedroom wall and fired one round right by her ear. She told deputies her son then came out of his bedroom and her brother threatened to shoot him. She said Boykin then left, still holding the gun and got into the Civic, which drove away.
Deputies reported finding a 9mm shell casing near the first upstairs bedroom and then began searching for the gun. It was unclear from the report whether or not they were able to locate one.
Boykin’s criminal history in Kershaw County goes back to 2001; most of the charges to which he pleaded to or was found guilty of appear to be traffic- or drug-related. Many other charges for which he was arrested were later dismissed.
The KCSO reported the following other recent incidents:
Deputies charged a 49-year-old Elgin with resisting arrest after initially responding to a civil disturbance at the man’s home on Aug. 23. As they were responding, deputies were told the man was intoxicate and allegedly trying to run over people in the street’s cul-de-sac. The reporting deputy immediately placed the man into investigative detention — noting the smell of alcohol coming from him — so they could speak with others on the scene. They reported let the deputy see a video of the man doing “donuts” in the gravel cul-de-sac, nearly striking a boy on a tricycle. The deputy then returned to the detained man. The man refused to provide any information about himself, so deputies decided to place him in the back of a patrol car so they could continue their investigation of the incident. However, when they did so, he kept kicking one of his legs out instead of placing it inside the vehicle while asking deputies several times, “What are you going to do?” Deputies then physically pulled him across the back seat of the patrol car in order to get his leg into the vehicle. As one of the deputies went to check on the man’s SUV, the reporting deputy heard a loud “bang” and noticed that the suspect was trying to kick out their rear passenger side window. That led to the deputy pulling the man out of the vehicle and placing him on the ground. While doing so, the deputy lost their footing and slipped on the gravel, causing them and the man to fall to the ground. Deputies decided to then use a hobble the man’s legs, pick him up and place him in the patrol car again. At that point, they decided to take him straight to the county jail. The reporting deputy transported the man, and noted in their report that the suspect made a number of racial comments about one of the other deputies and about the patrol vehicle’s cameras being on. While driving, the deputy then heard another loud “bang.” When the deputy looked back, they saw that the man had slammed their head into the backseat cage, causing a gash on his forehead. The man claimed that had happened because the deputy had slammed on their brakes. The deputy reported he had been steadily driving on U.S. 1 at the time. The deputy then re-routed to the hospital so the man could be checked out. While at the jail, the man reportedly joked to the nurse that he had been in an accident, but then admitted the injury was “self-inflicted,” which the deputy wrote was captured on their body-camera. The man then reportedly told nursing staff that he did not want to be touched and declined to have them stitch him up. The deputy then transported the man to the county jail — during which the man bled onto portions of the patrol vehicle — and charged him with public disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Deputies arrested a 27-year-old Lugoff woman and 48-year-old Columbia man following a traffic stop that resulted from a Flock notification of a potentially stolen vehicle traveling from Elgin into the Lugoff area. According to KCSO report, a deputy spotted the older model GMC Sierra at a gas station at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Whitehead Road in Lugoff. The deputy turned around, only to see the Sierra turn back toward Elgin, so the deputy turned around and caught up to it near Rabon Circle. They were able to initiate a traffic stop there when the vehicle pulled over. Due to the nature of the Flock “hit,” the deputy decided to make a felony stop and, therefore, drew their firearm on the male driver, who followed commands to exit the vehicle and was detained. The deputy then ordered the Lugoff woman, who also complied with being detained. After reciting Miranda warnings to both of them, the man claimed he had done nothing wrong and spoke no further. The woman spoke with a deputy and said that had called the man for a ride, so he picked her and took her to a residence on U.S. 601. However, deputies reported that didn’t make considering the direction in which the couple had been traveling. The woman also said the man began acting nervously and saying that he had gotten the truck from someone else. She also told deputies that during the traffic stop, the man handed her an “ice bowl” — a meth pipe — but that she did not touch it and that he placed it under a backpack on the seat between them. She did reportedly admit that she had a needle and spoon among her belongings that she uses for heroin. As it turned out, the reporting deputy knew the woman, reported that she has never been combative and took off her restraints so she could care for an animal in the truck. The man was transported to the county jail where deputies served him with one warrant each for a narcotics charge and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was later released on $13,000 total bond. A search of the vehicle turned up a small folded up piece of paper, along with a folded up gum wrapper in a small bag. Both items had a blue powdery substance believed to be fentanyl. Deputies also found a broken glass pipe with white chalky residue on it, a clear zipped baggie with a blue powder-like substance, and a small amount of green leafy plant material. Kershaw County Animal Control was called to the scene to take control of the animal so that the woman could be taken to jail. As of late Wednesday morning, she was still being held on $4,000 bond for possession of a narcotic. It was unclear if either suspect will face further charges.
A Flock notice led to Kershaw County deputies turning a Lugoff man wanted on attempted murder and other charges to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) on Aug. 26. A deputy spotted Jake Austin Pigg, 26, of Kirkland Road in Lugoff driving a silver Pontiac Grand Prix with a license plate connected to Richland County’s case at a White Pond Road, Elgin gas station. The deputy blocked the Grand Prix from being able to leave, exited their vehicle and drew their service pistol, but kept it low, not pointing it at either Pigg or his passengers. Pigg reportedly exited the vehicle with his hands up at the deputy’s command and was detained. Other deputies and at least one Elgin Police Department officer arrived on the scene to assist. Due to an odor of marijuana coming from the car, the reporting deputy made contact with a 21-year-old Lugoff woman sitting in the front passenger seat and the vehicle’s owner. She said there was some marijuana in the car and the Elgin officer located two unsealed liquor bottles where she was seated. In addition, the Elgin officer found a .380 pistol, but since it was properly stored in its box, the woman was not charged for unlawful carry. The woman was taken to the county jail where deputies charged her with transporting alcohol with broken seal and marijuana possession. Pigg was held at the scene until RCSD deputies arrived to transport him to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where he was listed as being held without bond for attempted murder; three counts of kidnapping; two counts of third-degree assault and battery; and one count each of first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon of a violent crime. It was unclear at press time precisely in what case Pigg allegedly participated.
Deputies arrested a county man for second-degree domestic violence on Aug. 26 after he allegedly assaulted his wife during an argument resulting from his alleged demand that they come inside their house so they could witness him destroying it. The man’s wife said she and their children returned from a recreational event to find him in the front yard with a sledge hammer and that they could all tell he was intoxicated. Deputies reported that the man wanted the children “to come inside so that he could show how them how he built the house with his bare hands and how he could destroy it.” His wife reportedly told the children not to do so because she was afraid that he would hurt them, being intoxicated and wielding the sledgehammer. The man then allegedly tried to fight other families who were on the scene as well. The woman said she then began recording her husband with her cell phone, which apparently led to him pushing her against a fence, snatching the phone away and throwing it against a tree. The woman said her husband then grabbed her by her arms, holding her tightly, and preventing her from getting away. One of the children reportedly pushed the man away from their mother, after which the other child called 911. The man then allegedly went back into the house and continued to destroy the residence. The reporting deputy noted a damaged TV, broken glass everywhere, and the kitchen completely destroyed with smashed countertops, a smashed glass table, and glass all over the floor. At that point, deputies decided to arrest the man and take him to jail.
Deputies arrested a 20-year-old Lugoff woman for grand larceny of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen goods and driving under suspension on Aug. 21 after being spotted by a deputy on routine patrol responded to a Flock “hit” of a stolen North Carolina tag and stolen 2010 Ford F-150 pickup truck. The Flock system recorded the vehicle driving over the U.S. 1 Wateree River bridge into Lugoff from Camden. The deputy spotted the truck as they approached the bridge, turned around, and followed it while they confirmed it was the correct vehicle. Two vehicles separated the deputy from the suspect, so they waited to make a traffic stop until other deputies could arrive in the area. They then saw the woman make a sudden turn onto Truesdell Avenue and then another sudden left turn onto Starcliff Drive. At that point, the deputy decided to initiate the traffic stop. The woman pulled into a driveway and immediately jumped out. The deputy withdrew, but did not show, their firearm, giving verbal commands to the woman to surrender. Other deputies arrived on the scene and took her into custody. The young woman claimed she had borrowed the truck from a friend, and had no idea the where the stolen tag had come from. However, a run of the tag came back to a Ford F-150 belonging to someone in Monroe, N.C., and deputies found the actual tag for the stolen pickup laying on the floor of the back passenger area. As of Tuesday afternoon, the woman was being held at the county jail on a total $9,730 bond.
A deputy responding to an alarm call on Aug. 21 diverted to White Pond Road after a Flock “hit” on a gold GMC Yukon that had fled from the S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP) by failing to stop for blue lights the previous day. The deputy found the vehicle at a nearby convenience store. The deputy saw the driver get back into the car to prepare to leave, but since another car was in front of the wanted one — suspecting the male driver might try to flee — approached the vehicle with their firearm drawn, commanding him to show his hands. The vehicle that was blocking the suspect left, but another deputy arrived and “boxed” them in so he could be detained. They determined not only that he was wanted by the SCHP, but also the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office. After taking the 38-year-old Beaufort man to jail, the reporting deputy learned that the suspect had also fled from a fellow deputy the day before as well — something they said was not made known to them at the time they answered the call. The SCHP charged the man with two counts of failing to stop for blue lights, two counts of driving under suspension (third and/or subsequent offenses), and one count of operating a vehicle without a registration and license. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was being held on a total of $ 24,432.50 bond.
The KCSO is investigating what appears to be scheme by which an Elgin-area store employee and a customer worked together to obtain items from the store using counterfeit cash. On Aug. 21, the store reported that a woman entered the store, took several T-shirts, a hat, and other items into a restroom and then come out waring the hat and appears to pay for some of the items, but not all of them. In addition, security footage appeared to show that the woman and the female cashier knew each other. Two days later, the store called deputies back to report that they found six $20 counterfeit bills on the back side of the safe where they count down their tills. After reviewing the footage, a manager said you could see the same woman from Aug. 21 walk in, shop for more than an hour, and then pay for her items to the employee using a counterfeit $20 bill. The footage then allegedly shows the employee moving the counterfeit bill to the back side of the safe underneath a lottery payout so that their till would be correct when counted down. As it turned out, management discovered not only six $20 bills on the backside of the safe, but previously undocumented counterfeit bills — one $100, two $50, two $20 and one $5 — although it was unclear if they were related to the same case.
A man living on U.S. 1 North in the Cassatt area reported on Aug. 26 that when he arrived home that day and walked in through his back door, he found a woman standing in front of his refrigerator while holding a long gun. He said she never pointed it at him. He told a responding deputy that when he asked the woman what was going on, she simply replied that he was hungry. He said that when he took out his phone, she ran out the back door and ran across the yard to a tailer across from his residence. He reportedly used his phone to take pictures of her as she grabbed items from a blue bucket before walking off toward Old Elliott Road. The reporting deputy indicated that the pictures did show the woman — described as a redhead wearing glasses, pink shoes or sock, and a light blue tank top — carrying some type of long gun and a black back pack. The man said it appeared she took were a lantern, some small tools, some food from the refrigerator, and a water hose that was later found atop the blue bucket. After sending the suspect’s description to other deputies on the shift, the reporting deputy got back a booking photo of a woman that the man said looked like the suspect, but without the glasses.
A man living on White Street in the Camden area reported on Aug. 20 that he fired a shot into the ground to make a woman and two men leave his neighbor’s abandoned home from which he said they were taking items. The man said an older model Ford Ranger was parked in front of the house and that a woman sitting in the truck while two men loaded black trash bags full of things they were taking out of the abandoned home. He said they did not respond to his initial request to leave the area because they were trespassing, which is when he retrieved his gun and fired the shot into the ground. The man also provided the license plate number of the truck. A responding deputy stated that based on the description of the suspects and vehicle, they were pretty sure suspects might be ones they have dealt with before. They showed a picture of one of the suspects and the neighbor said they were confident that was the driver of the truck.
Deputies arrested a 19-year-old Elgin on several charges after initially responding to a civil disturbance at the man’s home on Aug. 22. Although the man allegedly struck his juvenile girlfriend on the back of the head during the early part of the incident, she refused to press charges. However, others in the home did say as he got angrier about the situation, he allegedly retrieved a gun from his bedroom and waved it out in order to scare people. The girlfriend showed deputies where the firearm was being kept, and were provided the 9mm handgun and an AR-15 rifle. Although the rifle came back clear, it turned out the handgun had been reported stolen out of Columbia. Ultimately, deputies charged him with aggravated breach of peace and possession of a stolen handgun. He was also held for the Columbia Police Department.
Someone broke into a storage shed on a Holland Road, Cassatt property sometime during a month-long period leading up to Aug. 26 and stole a window air conditioning unit, five 18-foot 2x8 boards, three new ceiling fans, five hanging lights, 10 fishing rods and two tackle boxes.
Aside from a broken window, through which it was not believed the thieves gained access, there was no sign of forced entry. The victim said they thought it was possible someone was be using the building frequently, possibly for sleeping.
Someone stole a newly purchased white 2003 Chevy Tahoe from a Pine Grove Road, Lugoff residence on Aug. 25.
It was purchased as a gift and still had the keys in the vehicle when it was stolen. A deputy located the Tahoe in the front yard of a Springvale Road residence with a 20-foot car hauler attached to it. The front wheel was missing, but was later found, having apparently gone through a wooded area and stopping after hitting a boat trailer at a neighboring home.
After a woman living on Field Street in the Camden area called to say there was a suspicious person on their property on Aug. 22, deputies located a man inside a camper who was wanted out of Barnwell County for failing to appear in court. The man claimed he lived in the camper with his girlfriend, while the woman who called for deputies lives in the house. He was arrested and taken to the county jail to await transfer to Barnwell County.
Someone stole a green Yamaha Bearcat ATV from a John Gardner Road residence near Kershaw around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 20. The victim believes the perpetrator may be someone who had been visiting a residence in the back of the property. When deputies contacted the people living there, they said the potential suspect had been there until midnight and had not seen him since.
Someone stole a total of 50 packs of two types of shingles from a new apartment construction site on U.S. 1 South in Lugoff 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and 5 a.m. Aug. 25. A deputy reported that conditions at the site indicated the thieves had taken down and moved a makeshift construction gate in order to get onto the property.
Someone stole a Stop sign from the intersection of Davis and Hunters roads near the town of Kershaw either on or before Aug. 25. A S.C. Department of Transportation sign crew foreman told deputies this is not the first time this has happened, and believes someone living on Hunters Road may be responsible.
A Flock “hit” for a reportedly stolen vehicle out of Sumter County resulted in no charges being filed. That’s because the truck wasn’t stolen. It was on a flat-bed truck operated by a vehicle repossession company that had orders to repossess the 2016 Nissan Altima.
Somone broke into a shed on Greenleaf Street in the Elgin area by breaking its door lock latch and stole a small flat screen TV, DVD player, mini-fridge, mini-freezer, and a stereo system and its components between Aug. 22 and 25.
A male student at an Elgin-area school was sent to a hearing on Aug. 23 after a female student alleged that he threatened to shoot her. The boy denied the allegations and said they were being made as a way to bully him.
Someone stole a .380 caliber handgun from a Timrod Road, Bethune residence during a several-weeks period leading up to Aug. 21 while the owner was on vacation.
Someone stole eight tires from a Saddle Club Road property near Ridgeway on Aug. 25 that were planned to be used on the victim’s dump truck.
Someone stole a 9mm pistol from a truck belonging to a Lugoff woman living on Tower Road on Aug. 26.
County deputies also dealt with incidents involving assault and battery, breach of peace, civil disturbance/issue, domestic violence, DUI, driving under suspension, emotionally disturbed person, financial identity fraud, harassment, larceny (including of dogs), malicious injury to property, missing person, operating unregistered or unlicensed vehicle, overdose (including use of Narcan), pointing and presenting a firearm, runaway, scam, shoplifting, suspicious activity, trespassing, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, and unlawful use of telephone.