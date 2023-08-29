CTC Property

An aerial photograph of the Camden Training Center (CTC) as shown on Kershaw County’s GIS mapping system. The thick yellow outline shows that it and a few residential streets are in a “donut” surrounded by the city limits of Camden. A thin yellow line near a set of railroad tracks marks the south end of the property. While CTC owner Stuart Grant is considering a number of options for the property’s future, he is dismissing social media rumors that a high-density residential development is imminent.

Thin wooden stakes with ribbons attached to them align the streets and properties surrounding Carter Street and Battleship Road in Camden in the area adjacent to and part of the Camden Training Center (CTC).

Since then, rumors — mainly on social media sites — have sprouted theories and posted land plots with several hundred domestic residences scheduled to be built in the designated area. Some rumors have led Facebook followers to believe that the 400-acre CTC property has been sold.