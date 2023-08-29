Thin wooden stakes with ribbons attached to them align the streets and properties surrounding Carter Street and Battleship Road in Camden in the area adjacent to and part of the Camden Training Center (CTC).
Since then, rumors — mainly on social media sites — have sprouted theories and posted land plots with several hundred domestic residences scheduled to be built in the designated area. Some rumors have led Facebook followers to believe that the 400-acre CTC property has been sold.
This is all news to CTC owner Stuart Grant.
The Chronicle-Independent contacted the Delaware-based barrister by phone last Friday to try and clear up any rumors which have sprouted up on various social media sites. While not on Facebook, Grant — who was at the Saratoga race meet in Upstate New York at the time of the conversation — said he had heard from an acquaintance asking if he had sold the CTC property.
Grant’s answer to that query was simple: “I still own it,” he said to dispel any rumor as to the sale of the property listed under Carlyle Development.
Grant said he has “considered what alternatives” he has for the property while taking into account that it “does not take away from the character of Camden.” Any decision as to what becomes of the land are still months away from being determined said the sportsman, investor and philanthropist who has had a residence in Camden for some 20 years.
Grant said of his property, “Change is going to happen whether we like it or not. We do not want to change the culture of Camden.” When asked for a possible timeline as to when a decision of what may become of the property will be made, Grant answered that it will be “several months away.”
Throughout the phone conversation, Grant repeated and emphasized that any changes in the use of his property will be done “to keep the beauty and culture of Camden intact” and that all options to be economically viable and create smart growth in Camden will be considered.
“If you don’t do anything, it will decay,” Grant said of the land. He emphasized that he will work with the city of Camden in making any decision as to what will become of the property. “We want to keep the city economically viable and keep the culture of Camden intact,” he said.
It is no secret that the CTC has endured its share of body blows over the recent past.
Lane’s End Farm and former Carolina Cup Racing Association Board member William S. Farish III acquired the property from the estate of Marion duPont Scott in 1985. Farish sold the CTC to Henrietta George in 2001 as Lane’s End proceeded to move its horses out of Camden.
George sold the CTC to Grant in 2004 after Grant used his fees from having won a court hearing in Columbia to purchase the facility. Grant knew of the CTC from having sent his horses, which raced under the name and colors of The Elkstone Group, to Camden. In fact, during breaks from the Columbia trial, Grant would drive to Camden to watch his horses train in the morning hours.
One of the CTC’s largest clients, Shadwell Stables, pulled up stakes and left Camden in 2021. At its peak, the stable, owned by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, deputy ruler of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, had more than 65 horses in training in Camden under the late Bob Witham who was succeeded by trainer Kevin Kahkola, a former assistant trainer at Lane’s End. When Shadwell Stables pulled its runners from Camden, Kahkola opened his own racing stable before leaving the business last year.
A new rumor circulating in some circles is that the Al Maktoum family owns the CTC, which is false.
At or near the same time that Shadwell decided to end ties with Camden, Mickey Preger Jr., who trained in the neighborhood of 20 to 30 horses at the CTC each winter and spring and whose father had a barn at the CTC in its heyday, retired, which left another set of empty stalls on the property.
The loss of Shadwell and Preger left Custom Care Equine owner/trainer Donna Freyer, whose list of clients includes several of Elkstone’s young runners, as the main and lead barn on the grounds.
The CTC’s struggles to attract and keep horses and trainers can be traced to fairly recent trends. The first hit Camden took was the advent of year-round racing in 1975. Rather than sending their horses to freshen and then train in Camden for the winter months, horses owned by the Mellon and Phipps families moved their operations to New York or Florida to take advantage of the winter racing season.
More recently, the numbers game has not benefitted facilities such as the CTC, which competed with other training centers in Florida and New York for clients. In 1990, the North American Thoroughbred registered foal crop was 44,143 according to The Jockey Club, which keeps track of such figures. In 2022, the number dropped to 18,700, the lowest since the record crop recorded in 1990.
The lack of Thoroughbreds has led to fewer horses in training. Combined with racing being conducted 12 months a year, the numbers were all but a death knell for a facility such as the Camden Training Center.
“We all remember Camden being flush with horses,” Grant said while also including the nearby Springdale Racecourse and Training Center. “That’s just not the case today, nor I’m afraid, ever. That doesn’t mean the culture of Camden has to change. But it does mean that the training center will likely have to be repurposed.”