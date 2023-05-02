There will be no shortage of postseason action in and around Kershaw County and the Palmetto State this week as the South Carolina High School League state playoffs are in full swing.
On Monday, Lower State tournament play opened for the Camden boys’ soccer team while the Bulldogs’ tennis squad played in third round competition. The CHS golf team also hosted the Region 6-AAA tournament and Lower state qualifier. The Lugoff-Elgin baseball and boys’ soccer team also kicked off state tourney play on Monday.
Here is a day-by-day schedule and team-by-team capsule outlook of this week’s action.
Note: Due to some brackets not having been filled as of press time on Monday, some pairings are incomplete. To see the brackets for each sport, please log onto schsl.org and click on the Brackets icon. Due to traveling to and from games and trying to make it convenient for both teams, starting times may not be decided until Monday. For exact starting times and other up-to-the-minute information on Camden, please log onto wearecamdenhs.com. For Lugoff-Elgin teams, please log onto Demonactivities.com and for North Central, please log onto knightsathletics.com.)
Today
Camden girls’ soccer: Camden, the second-ranked girls’ soccer team in the state and the undefeated Region 6-AAA champion, hosts Georgetown, the fourth-place finisher out of Region 8 in today’s AAA Lower State playoff opener at Zemp Stadium. The match has a 6 p.m. start. With a win, the Lady Bulldogs, who have home field advantage throughout the Lower State portion of the bracket, will host Thursday’s second round pairing between Beaufort and the third-place finisher from Region 5.
Lugoff-Elgin girls’ soccer: Lugoff-Elgin, which finished third in Region 5-4A will host May River, the fourth-place finisher out of Region 7, in tonight’s opening round match at Lugoff-Elgin Stadium. Start time is 6 p.m. with the winner advancing to Thursday’s second round match against host Myrtle Beach.
(Note: The state soccer playoffs have a single-elimination format.)
Camden baseball: Camden, the runner-up in Region 6-AAA, will host Waccamaw, the third-place finisher out of Region 7, in today’s AAA Lower State District 5 baseball opening round game at American Legion Park in Camden. Game time for the four-team, double-elimination Lower State bracket is tentatively set for 6:30 p.m. In the other half of the bracket, one seed Brookland-Cayce hosts Battery Creek. The second round game is set for Thursday with Brookland-Cayce hosting should it defeat Battery Creek.
North Central baseball: The North Central baseball team, which defeated Cheraw, 5-3, on Thursday to finish fourth in Region 5-AA, returns to postseason play when the Knights travel to meet Region 8 champion Andrews in the AA Lower State District 8 tournament opener. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. NC will travel to Thursday’s second round to meet either Woodland or Timberland.
L-E softball: Lugoff-Elgin, Region 5-4A champion, will host Greenville, the fourth-place finisher out of Region 6 in tonight’s 4A Lower State Bracket 2 opening round game at Shelby Miles Memorial Field. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. The Lady Demons will host Thursday’s second round the winner of the Hartsville vs. May River game.
L-E golf plays in Region 5-4A tourney: The Lugoff-Elgin golf team will head to the Fort Jackson Country Club for this morning’s Region 5-4A championship which has a 9 a.m. tee time.
Wednesday
Camden softball: Camden, the third-place finisher in Region 6-AAA, opens AAA Lower State softball tournament play when the Lady Bulldogs travel to meet Dillon, the runner-up out of Region 7, in AAA Lower State District 7 play. First pitch is set for 6:30. The other half of the bracket has Region 8 champion Hanahan facing the fourth-place entry from Region 4.
L-E baseball: The Lugoff-Elgin baseball team, which won the Region 5-4A top seed and which opened 4A Lower State Bracket 1 play against Lancaster on Monday, will host in the second round of the 4A Lower State Bracket 1 tournament. The game will be played at L-E’s Optimist Field against either Hartsville or May River.
Boys’ soccer hits round 2: The AAA and 4A boys’ second round state soccer playoffs continue.
Camden tennis: Depending on if they won their third round match against Waccamaw on Monday, the Camden High boys’ tennis team will host the AAA Lower State championship at the Roger Smoak Tennis Center at 5 p.m. against the winner of Monday’s Dreher vs. Philip Simmons match.
CHS hosts Region 6-AAA track and field championships: Camden High will host the Region 6-AAA Track and Field championships at the Bulldog Athletic Complex beginning at 1 p.m.
L-E heads to RV for 5-4A track and field meet: The Lugoff-Elgin track teams will head to Ridge View for the Region 5-4A championships which begin at 5 p.m.
Thursday
Girls soccer hits round 2: Thursday will have second round play in the AAA and 4A girls’ Lower State soccer tournament.
Baseball, softball in round 2 play: The Camden and North Central baseball teams and the Lugoff-Elgin softball team will be in action in the second round of the Lower State playoffs tonight.
Friday
CHS softball in round 2 play: The Camden softball team will be in second round action in the AAA Lower State District 7 tourney. The third round will be played Monday, May 8.
Baseball, soccer move to round 3: Friday will also have third round play in 4A baseball and the AAA and 4A boys’ soccer tournaments.
Saturday
Third round for soccer, baseball and softball: Saturday will have third round play in AAA and 4A girls’ soccer along with AAA baseball and AAA softball.
State tennis titles on the line in Florence: The AAA state tennis championship will also be played at 1 p.m. at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Tennis Center in Florence.