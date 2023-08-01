Good Neighbor logo

The Kershaw County Good Neighbor Award is intended to showcase good deeds by citizens in the county.

“Too many times we see the negativity and evil happening in the world and not enough of the compassion and good that is around us,” award founder Tim Taylor said. “Everyone has the potential to be a superhero. You never know what kind of a battle someone is fighting internally. A kind word or deed could change the world for that person. That’s what Good Neighbors do.