The Kershaw County Good Neighbor Award is intended to showcase good deeds by citizens in the county.
“Too many times we see the negativity and evil happening in the world and not enough of the compassion and good that is around us,” award founder Tim Taylor said. “Everyone has the potential to be a superhero. You never know what kind of a battle someone is fighting internally. A kind word or deed could change the world for that person. That’s what Good Neighbors do.
“If you know of someone that has done a good deed for another, please submit it to us. Our team of volunteers will read and vet all submissions and pick three finalists from each Kershaw County Council district. Each council member will pick the winner from their district then the chairwoman will pick that quarter’s winner.
To make a Good Neighbor Award nomination, go to www.kershaw.sc.gov and click “County Council.” On the next screen, click “Good Neighbor Award.”
It is important to note that council members will not know the identity of the citizens they choose from until the presentation. Presentations will be held during the second council meeting of the month following the following deadlines:
1st Quarter Deadline — June 1 — August 31
2nd Quarter Deadline: September 1 — November 30
3rd Quarter Deadline: December 1 — February 28
4th Quarter Deadline: March 1 — May 31