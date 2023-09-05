Space permitting, Church News runs every Tuesday. Due to new print deadlines, items for Church News must be submitted by email to mcahn@chronicle-independent.com no later than 5 p.m. the previous Thursday. Announcements are NOT accepted via telephone. There is no guarantee of the number of times an event will be published nor the date it will first appear.
Revival ServicesThe Rev. Randy Sharp is hosting revival services every Sunday morning from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Camden American Legion Post No. 17, 133 Chestnut Ferry Road Ext. Everyone is welcome.
Bethesda PresbyterianBethesda Presbyterian Church, on DeKalb Street in Camden, invites the public to RISE each Sunday at 9:15 a.m. Enjoy Christian fellowship, singing with the church’s Praise Band, and inspirational messages that will prepare everyone for the coming week. All ages are welcome, and a nursery is available.
Blaney BaptistBlaney Baptist Church, 1400 Blaney Road, Elgin, offers services on Sundays with a morning worship service at 10 a.m. and Bible Study on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m.
Door of HopeDoor of Hope Ministries, 984 Wateree Blvd., Camden, with Pastor Gerald Brown, invites the public to its Sunday services, starting at 10 a.m. Services can also be viewed online via YouTube (search for “Door of Hope, Camden, SC”) and Facebook (“Door of Hope Ministries”).
El-BethelEl-Bethel Faith Community Church, 905 Longtown Road, Lugoff, will host its annual fall bazaar on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The bazaar will once again host the popular “indoor yard sale,” featuring gently used and new items for the home as well as outdoor items. There will also be vendors selling gifts such as wreaths, arts and crafts, jewelry, Christmas items, collectibles, and more. In addition, delicious baked goods will be available, along with sausage biscuits for breakfast and barbecue plates for lunch. All proceeds will be for needs within the church family and the community. For more information, contact Church Secretary Julie Keith at ebfaithnews@gmail.com or (803) 427-7187.
Emmanuel BaptistEmmanuel Baptist Church, 1643 McRae Road in east Camden, invites the community to its annual Fall Festival, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 29, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. there will be food, fun, games, a cake walk and a trunk-or-treat that will start at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.ebccamden.com.
First Baptist (Camden)First Baptist Church of Camden, 1201 Broad St., invites the community to join the congregation for worship during regular Sunday morning services that begin at 10:30 a.m. in the church sanctuary. Further information on this and other upcoming church activities can be found on the church’s website at www.firstbaptistcamden.org under the “What’s New” tab.
Grace EpiscopalGrace Episcopal Church, 1315 Lyttleton St. in Camden, hosts the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) group every third Monday of each month in Richardson Hall at 7 p.m. NAMI of Kershaw County is a peer-led mental health and wellness support group that is free and open to the public. The group is for individuals, caregivers, educators, first responders, clergy, or anyone interested in learning about living with mental illness. For more information, contact LaShella Kirkland at (803) 432-3699.
I Am That I AmI Am That I Am Ministries, 1720 U.S. 1 North in east Camden, has planned the following programs:
This coming Sunday, Sept. 10 at 9 a.m.: installation of Elder Dennis McQuillar as assistant pastor, with Apostle Willie Dyers Jr. preaching and installing Elder McQuillar.
Also this Sunday, Sept. 10, at 3 p.m.: “Passing the Baton,” installation of the Rev. Stephanie Dyers as pastor of I Am that I Am, and Apostle Willie Dyers Jr. as overseer, featuring guest preacher Bishop Reggie McLeod of Mended Hearts of Darlington.
Sept. 15, 7 a.m.: “The Four Ps” Men’s Conference, featuring the Rev. Herbert Bracey as guest preacher.
Sept. 20, 7 p.m.: Pastor Stephanie Dyers preaching at Believer’s Temple of Cassatt.
Sept. 22, 7 p.m.: “I Am Who God Says I Am,” with Pastor Dyers in charge.
Sept. 24, 9 a.m.: morning service honoring prophetesses Gaynelle Powell and Beverly McQuillar.
Sept. 30, 2 p.m.: Rainbow Tea Program.
Mt. Moriah OutreachThe Mt. Moriah Outreach Sprint 5K will take place Nov. 4 beginning at 8 a.m., rain or shine, to raise money for its Thanksgiving meals. The 5K will start from the outreach center, 813 Broad St. in Camden. The course is certified by USA Track & Field and part of the Columbia Running Club’s Tour de Columbia. Free parking will be available along Broad Street or Second Chance Solutions. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash. Stroller are also welcome and must be properly buckled. The race is managed by Strictly Running. Prizes for the 5K will be awarded once everyone has returned from the course. A live DJ will provide music before, during and after the event. To register, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2023/73793/mt-moriah-5k. The guaranteed shirt deadline is Oct. 14. Packet pick-up will be either at Strictly Running, 2515 Devine St. in Columbia on Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or at Mt. Moriah Outreach on Nov. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. or just before the 5K on Nov. 4 from 6:45 to 7:45 a.m. Awards will be handed out to the top three men and women overall, the top three men and women “masters” (40-plus), and the top three men/boys and women/girls in the following age categories: 14 and under, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-59, 60-64, 65-70, 70-75, and 75 and up. No “double dipping” will be allowed.
St. John’s UMC
St. John’s United Methodist Church, 45 Roseborough Road in Lugoff, will host its 2023 Fall Bazaar on Sunday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The church will have on-site vendors, food trucks, adult and children’s crafts, games and more. Vendors who wish to participate can get more information about doing so by emailing stjumcevents@gmail.com.
St. Luke BaptistSt. Luke Baptist Church of Camden, 512 Church St., Camden, holds in-person services at 11 a.m. on Sundays and prayer services on the first and third Sundays of each month at 9:30 a.m. Social distancing is being practiced at all times, sterile masks will be issued, and church staff is sanitizing areas throughout the church. The services are also being livestreamed on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/slbcamden. The Rev. Robert Boyd, pastor, and the Rev. Duron Alexander, associate minister, invite the public to attend or “tune in.” Online giving can be given via the Cash App: $stlukecamden. For more information, call (803) 432-0203.
Second CalvarySecond Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 6676 Flat Rock Road, in the Heath Springs area, offers services in the sanctuary each Sunday at 10 a.m., preceded by Sunday School at 9 a.m.
Unity United Methodist
Unity United Methodist Church, 1332 Ft. Jackson Road, Lugoff, is hosting a weekly revival each Wednesday, including this Wednesday, Sept. 6, as well as on Sept. 13 and 20 at 7 p.m. This Wednesday, the speaker will be the Rev. John Dicks Sr. On Sept. 13, the speaker will be the Rev. Kenneth Carter. The Sept. 20 revival will serve as a healing service, with attendees asked to bring their own oil for consecration. The public is invited.
Wateree BaptistWateree Baptist Church’s exercise group, Silver Sneakers, meets Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., in the church gym, 2024 Haile St., in Camden. The groups focus on cardio health, and anyone is welcome to come and exercise.