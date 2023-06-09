During its meeting Tuesday evening, the Kershaw County Board of Trustees unanimously approved the Kershaw County School District’s (KCSD) recommendation to purchase 22 acres of land in Elgin that will eventually be the site of a new elementary school.
KCSD Chief Operating Officer Billy Smith told trustees that the West Wateree area of the county has been growing “by leaps and bounds” during recent years.
“If you look at some of our numbers in the elementary schools in that area, you can see that they’re starting to get to capacity,” Smith said. “So, about a year ago, we thought it would be a good idea to start looking for a piece of property to put a new elementary school on in the Elgin area.
The property sits at the south side of the intersection of Highway Church and Stephen Campbell roads not far from the Richland County line near the west end of Larry Jeffers Road north of I-20. Smith said the purchase price is $700,000.
According to county records, the land was recently assessed with a total market value of $132,000.
“We’ve had OSF (the S.C. Office of School Facilities) and SCDOT (S.C. Department of Transportation) come out to the property because you don’t want to go too far down the rabbit hole looking at property and then they come and tell you, no, you don’t have enough road frontage or it doesn’t perc or it doesn’t drain well, because there are multiple things that can go wrong when you’re buying property,” Smith said. “So we had them out and they gave us verbal approval of the site so we went forward with our due diligence, including a Phase I environmental study and everything has been approved.”
KCSD Superintendent Dr. Harrison Goodwin noted that the funds for the purchase of the property will come out of the district’s property proceeds account from other sales and transactions.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved second/final reading of the district’s $112 million balanced budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2024, which starts July 1. It also approved a continuing resolution that would allow the district to operate after July 1 under the FY 2023 budget if the state budget has not been approved by then.
KCSD Chief Financial Officer Brad Willard reminded the board during first reading of the budget in May that the budget included a slightly more than $600,000 shortfall, but had added that he felt that would be taken care of by Tuesday’s second reading.
Tuesday, he said there is no millage increase request attached to the budget.
“What we’ve been able to do is take a close look at ad valorem (and) delinquent taxes to make sure we know where are in the current year and where we’re headed, and we were able to increase that budget to align with where we expect to end up in this current year. That comes basically due to expected sustainability and a little bit of growth on the assessed valuations, as well as just minor growth throughout the year … but we’re very confident we can hit that mark,” Willard said.
He then went over several changes since May’s first reading, nothing that the budget trustees were considering Tuesday night was still based on the S.C. Senate version of the state budget. He and Goodwin called the FY 2024 “people focused” and said it includes both mandated items as well as items initiated by the district regarding salary schedules and fringe increase while considering other critical instructional and operations needs for the district.
Willard noted the previously proposed $2,500 minimum increase in the teacher salary schedule has been changed to $2,800.
“That includes other categories such as nurses, guidance, media specialists, etc, as well as teachers,” he said, garnering applause from teachers present during the meeting.
The only other change is a 4% cost of living adjustment for classifications other than teachers and bus drivers.
“At the previous (budget) reading, that was a 3% cost of living increase,” Willard said. “That has now been moved to 4 (%) in this proposal.”
At the conclusion of Willard’s presentation, Goodwin said work on the budget began in late January.
“The one thing we all knew is that this needed to be a people-focused budget,” Harrison said. “We needed to take care of our most valuable asset, which is our employees. We are certainly very pleased with the outcome and pleased to make a recommendation for the adoption of the 2023-2024 budget.”
Trustee Dr. Charles King thanked Goodwin, Willard and the finance department for the work they have put in working on the budget.
“This is a huge, huge effort every year, I realize that,” King said. “I have heard from numerous folks in our system who are elated that we’re showing them a little love, putting it mildly, where it hits people the most and that’s sometimes in the pocketbook. I’ve said it before, that the downside of what an educator does can sometimes take a toll mentally, emotionally, sometimes even spiritually, but it does help and make the job more palatable, if you can support your family and yourself so I’m just so happy that the board is able to take this route and show our teachers that they are valued.”
Trustee Todd McDonald pointed to the fact that the district would not be seeking a millage increase.
“Every time we ask for those millage increases, it hits our small businesses and our community,” McDonald said. “If you take these numbers (in the budget) and realize we’re not asking for a millage increase from the people of Kershaw County and if you just look at teachers’ salaries, then add in principals and support staff, then add the fringe, it’s clear that (more than) 50% of our budget is on our people who have boots on the ground. This is an amazing job of telling our teachers, our faculty, everybody, how much we value what they do. So, kudos for that.”
Among those thanking the board and district for the pay raises were the 2022 and 2023 KCSD Teachers of the Year, Dr. Linda Branham and Corey Johnson, respectively. They spoke on behalf of the Kershaw County Teacher Forum.
“We appreciate all that you have done for us,” Branham said. “As a mouthpiece for the district, we really do spread good news. So when this proposed (budget) is adopted, we will definitely let all our people know…I know you guys don’t hear it enough so we just thought we would take the opportunity to come and say thank you.”
Johnson agreed.
“It’s good to be not just needed, but valued. This is already one of the higher paying districts, so it’s great to see you being proactive in showing teachers that they are needed, respected and wanted,” Johnson said.
The board also approved:
• second/final reading of formalizing the adoption of a new one-half credit financial literacy requirement for graduation, beginning with the freshmen class of 2024;
• an annual resolution concerning the issuance of a $14.5 million bond in connection with an installment purchase plan a previous iteration of the board authorized years ago to fund projects in Phase 1 of what was known as the Facilities Equalization Program that led to the upgrading of existing schools and construction of new schools; and
• a resolution to authorize a tax anticipation notice in the amount of $5 million — it is considered a proactive measure and a memo from Goodwin to trustees indicated the district may not need to issue the bond.