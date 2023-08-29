Jerry McDaniel, aged 79, of Bishopville, S.C., passed away on Monday Aug. 21, 2023, after a long-fought battle with cancer.
Jerry was a beloved companion and husband to Veronica (Roni) McDaniel for 40 years. He was a loving father to Robyn Best (predeceased), Billy McDaniel and Steve McDaniel. He had six granddaughters and many great-grandchildren.
Jerry was born on Oct. 26, 1943, to the late George and Ethel McDaniel in Java, Va. He was the youngest of 10 children. Jerry was a 1962 graduate of Spring Garden High School in Chatham, Va. In 1966, Jerry enlisted in the Army and served his country honorably for three years. After his discharge, he went on to pursue a long career in construction as a heavy equipment operator and supervisor from which he retired in 2008. Throughout his life, Jerry enjoyed many hobbies which included metal detecting, golf, NASCAR and traveling. He was a huge Civil War history buff and enjoyed collecting antiques.
A memorial service celebrating Jerry’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in the Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home Chapel in Sumter. The eulogy will be delivered by Henry McDaniel.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service.
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.