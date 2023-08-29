Jerry McDaniel, aged 79, of Bishopville, S.C., passed away on Monday Aug. 21, 2023, after a long-fought battle with cancer.

Jerry was a beloved companion and husband to Veronica (Roni) McDaniel for 40 years. He was a loving father to Robyn Best (predeceased), Billy McDaniel and Steve McDaniel. He had six granddaughters and many great-grandchildren.