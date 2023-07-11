Without getting into particulars, which is probably what everyone wants to know, writing about sex in America is risky business. Our culture, sexually speaking, is famous for playing both ends against the middle. Consider the full spectrum: At one point in 17th century Massachusetts, adultery was a capital offense. For most of our national history, one’s gender and married status determined one’s voting rights and often employment. In terms of reproduction itself, until recently, the word “pregnant” could not be uttered on TV; in bedroom scenes, even married couples had to plant one foot on the floor; and, most notably, frontal nudity, particularly the male variety, still remains way out of bounds. We remember, too, the famous James Joyce “Ulysses” trial in 1921 New York where arguably the greatest 20th century novel in the English language was deemed “obscene” for its erotic content. What’s remarkable in this respect is how few of us in a world population of 7.8 billion have been conceived in test tubes. On the other side of the argument, films and internet websites depicting overt nudity and intercourse of all possible varieties, gay and straight, outsell sports and music. According to U.S. News and World Report, worldwide, porn generates more revenue than CBS, NBC and ABC combined. In response, we see a growing backlash about children being exposed to the wide variety of sexual orientations. Book banning in school libraries is becoming familiar, especially those books that mention gay relationships. Drag shows are also on the political chopping block. Some politicians are also pushing to limit options for youth seeking to transition their genders. There are nearly 500 anti-LGBTQ bills currently moving through state legislatures.
As gender issues move beyond personal opinion, consider that 113 congregations across South Carolina labeled “United Methodist Church” will conduct their first Sunday services under a different umbrella starting July 1. The schism comes as Methodist churches split over issues of homosexuality and gay marriage at the S.C. conference in June. Episcopalians enjoy diverse opinions about sexual orientation, but the current position of the parent Church of England is that marriage is between a man and a woman. The Catholic Church, the largest American denomination, presently in an upheaval with clerical abuse lawsuits, considers homosexuality to be intrinsically disordered unless the gay couple in question abstain from sexual relations altogether. Traditional Jewish theology dating to the Torah considers homosexuality to be abhorrent; Leviticus 18:22 apparently offers biblical justification for homosexuality as an abomination. To be fair to the argument, Leviticus 25:44 also states that we may possess slaves, just as Exodus 21:7 sanctions selling one’s daughter into slavery, and Leviticus 11:10 says eating shellfish is also an abomination. In the New Testament, with a more evolved form of Judaism, the overriding message of the rabbi Jesus is one of unconditional love; today liberal Reform Judaism considers the LBGTQ community to be full and equal members of the religious community and are working to eliminate homophobia. Not to be outdone, to the contrary, the Islamic State expresses virulent views about homosexuality; gays remain subject to persecution in most parts of the Middle East. Today, 66 countries criminalize homosexuality; 41 criminalize sex between women; and six countries, including Saudi Arabia and Iran, implement the death penalty for homosexual acts. Conversely, all developed countries now allow for personal choice between consenting adults.
American society changed forever in 2013 — or maybe it didn’t — when the Supreme Court overturned Section Three of the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), ensuring that gay people were entitled to due process and equal protection under the 5th Amendment. Today, support for same-sex marriage is at a high of 71%. When DOMA was signed into law in 1996, that number was 27%. Overall, 64% of Americans believe gay or lesbian relations are “morally acceptable,” according to Gallup. That statistic includes 79% of Democrats, and 73% of independents. Only 41% of Republicans, however, admit gay or lesbian relations are morally acceptable, a 15% drop from 2022, the largest single-year change since Gallup began asking the question. The drop comes amid a partisan campaign to link LGBTQ people with pedophilia.
A deferred conversation might discuss the debt world civilization and human progress owe to our LGBTQ innovators, scientists, artists, and intellectuals, as well as to our LGBTQ parents, siblings, children — and friends.
President Biden, often a figure of controversy, recently addressed the entire LGBTQ community with a special message for transgender children: “You are loved. You are heard. You’re understood. And you belong.”