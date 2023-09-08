Airport at Lugoff-Elgin
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Records: AHS: 2-1; L-E: 1-2
Series record: AHS leads, 5-2
Last meeting: L-E, 23-15, in 2022
Radio-Internet: Kool 102.7 FM and the kool1027 app beginning with the pregame show at 7 p.m.
TV: Tonight’s game is the Sonic Friday Night Rivals series game of the week presented by WACH TV. The game may be seen live on WACH 57.2, Spectrum Cable channel 1250, livestream on WACH.com, the WACH FOX app, the WACH FOX Facebook page and on your smart TV on the STIRR app.
The Skinny: Under first-year head coach Shane Fidler, Airport has equaled its win total from a year ago when the Eagles finished with a 2-8 record … Last Friday’s 7-0 win over Darlington marks the first shutout pitched by the Demon defense since L-E defeated White Knoll, 34-0, to kick off the 2009 season.