CPD steps up city parking enforcement — A once familiar sight in the downtown area will soon return — the Camden Police Department’s parking enforcement scooter.
Manning the scooter and running the parking enforcement effort will be a familiar face to many: Jimmy Mayer, a retired postal employee, volunteer firefighter and crosswalk guard, will spend part of every day in the down area enforcing the parking ordinances.
“The truth is, during the redevelopment project, we were pretty lax with regard to parking enforcement,” said Camden Police Chief Joe Floyd. “Of course, the lines were faded and there was no clear delineation of spaces, and major construction was being done.”
Now, Floyd said, the lines are painted, the spaces are clear and while changes have been made, such as in the area around the Camden Post Office, it’s time for the public to help out by honoring the parking ordinances.
“With enforcement comes education,” said Floyd. “We want to let the citizenry know that we plan to enforce the ordinances, and we want to ask the public for its cooperation in observing the parking regulations. The enforcement, of course, comes in for those who choose to ignore the parking regulations.”
Fines for parking violations have increased as well, ranging from $10 for improper parking to $75 for unauthorized parking in a handicapped parking zone.
Floyd said parking enforcement could begin as early as next week.
New post station connects Camden, Catawba — The grand opening of the new post office in Dusty Bend will be a historic occasion for more than one reason.
Not only will the 11 a.m. ceremony at the new postal facility at 2629 Liberty Hill Road mark the debut of the new King Haiglar Station, it will reunite two well-known leaders and friends.
Fifth District Congressman John Spratt and Chief Gilbert Blue of the Catawba Indian Nation are long-time friends, having known each other before achieving their positions of leadership.
The new post station, which will be the base of operations for Camden carrier delivery service, is named in honor of King Haiglar, the legendary 18th century Catawba leader who allied with early Quaker leaders to fend off attacked by hostile tribes and to help in establishing Camden. The U.S. Postal Service has served the community since 1792.
Haiglar’s image has stood guard over Camden for at least 200 years in the form of a weather vane on the downtown clock tower. The oldest version of this piece of unique folk art is housed at the Camden Archives and Museum.
Speakers for Thursday’s ceremony will include Spratt and Blue, Postmaster Pat Gorman, Camden Mayor Phil Minges, [State] Sen. Don Holland, and Archives Director Agnes Corbett.
Spratt’s ancestor, Thomas “Kanawha” Spratt, an early settler and ally to the Catawba in the Upstate South Carolina, was granted a tract of land by King Haiglar, which later became the town of Fort Mill.
Representatives of Historic Camden will serve as hosts in period costumes at the ceremony, and the Catawba Indian Nation will provide a drum group performance.
In addition, collectors can obtain a special cancellation designed with the King Haiglar image.
The downtown post office will remain operational for all services except delivery. With the relocation of delivery services, additional parking will become available at the Camden Post Office, officials have said.
City awaiting moving plan for Wimberly Hall -- Camden City Council is firm in its position that no trees be damaged if and when Wimberly Hall is moved to its proposed new site on Greene Street.
Council reiterated its stand during a special meeting Monday morning with key people involved with the move of the historic house, including owners Scott and Beth Warnock, City Building Official John Burns, Public Works Director Rebecca Mattey, and City Manager Frank Broom.
Wimberly Hall was originally built in the late 1800s as the on-site minister’s residence provided by Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church. In recent years, the building has fallen into disuse, and ultimately, the church offered to give the building ot anyone free of charge who would move it from that location.
[The Warnocks] accepted the offer, with the intent of moving the house to Greene Street.
Concerns regarding the logistics of the move arose during the April 15 meeting of city council. Specifically, questions related to what route the historic building will take and how the building will be moved without cutting trees or otherwise disturbing trees along the way were posed.
“The city’s primary concern [is] the trees,” said Mayor Phil Minges. “We would prefer that no trees be cut whatsoever.”
[Scott] Warnock said his plan, while still not finalized, would be to take the house in four equal-sized pieces, probably 18 feet tall by 20 to 24 feet wide. He said the house presents a unique set of challenges in that if he cuts it down much more than he already has, then he may not be allowed to reassemble it.
Just as major an issue is the fact that extensive dismantling is cost prohibitive. The easiest — and least expensive — method, said Warnock would to be do what some people may have feared: Jack the entire house up, put it on a truck and move it down the street. However, he also said he understands and agrees with the pro-tree stance of the city and wants to take pains to make as minimal an impact as possible.
Warnock has also said he has looked at possible routes and has sought the city’s advice and direction. Of all the routes, he said, a direct route between the house’s present location — from Lyttleton at Hampton Park up Fair Street to Greene Street — appears to be not only the simplest, but also the route which would have the least impact on trees.
Warnock said he and [...] Burns have conducted measurements and examined the route. Based on their preliminary observations, Warnock said he believed there were only two large limbs on the route that might need to be cut....
“Of the two limbs I’m talking about, one will probably have to be cut anyway because it is so close to a power line,” said Warnock. “The other one might not need to be cut — it might be that we could push it up. But if you look down the street at the canopy of trees, those two limbs just stick out under it.”