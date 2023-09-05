KELLYTOWN — After two games being the hammer, Camden was the nail.
Having opened the season by overwhelming both Myrtle Beach and Lugoff-Elgin by a combined 102-6 count and led by a defense which did not surrender a point, the Bulldogs gave up a bunch in a 55-21 loss in a forgettable Friday game with rival Hartsville at Billy Seigler Field.
The setback was the first in three outings for the visitors who are sure to take a tumble from their fourth spot in last week’s AAA state rankings. The host Red Foxes, who came into the contest ranked fourth in 4A, improved to 3-0 while topping the 50-point plateau for the third time this season.
On an evening in which his team never held the lead and trailed, 48-6, with 2:24 left in the third quarter at which point the remaining of the contest was played with a running clock, Camden head coach Brian Rimpf made no excuses for his team’s play.
“A slow start for us and a fast start for them,” he said after his team’s saw its two-game win streak at Kellytown came to a screeching half on a perfect night for football. “We didn’t stop their offense all game. We had missed tackles and we just didn’t play physical. I just told our guys that we weren’t as physical as them and that’s what the final score of the game showed.”
The CHS defense entered game three in having limited its first two opponents to 137.5 yards per game and was coming off a night in which that unit held L-E to just 70 yards. The Red Foxes will lead to some major changes in all of the Bulldogs’ defensive statistics after having piled up 589 yards in offense with senior tailback Carmello McDaniel being the latest HHS back to have a big day against Camden as he rushed for 183 yards on 16 carries while visiting the end zone on five occasions.
The final spread was trimmed to 34 points thanks to touchdown catches of 72 and 71 yards from Max Ford on throws from quarterback Grayson White late in the third and early in the fourth quarters, respectively.
Camden’s offense, which came into Friday averaging 428 yards a game, had a season-low 350 from 40 snaps with White throwing for 284 yards on an 11-for-22 night with Ford having four grabs for a career-high 159 yards.
The White-to-Ford hook-ups, the second of which saw Ford streaking down the middle of the field and leaving defenders in his wake, were two of the few bright spots for the visitors.
“Max Ford had a couple good plays and Grayson made a few good throws,” Rimpf said. “We just weren’t good enough tonight.”
Hartsville’s offensive efficiency was best illustrated by the fact that Jeff Calabrese’s offense had nine offensive possessions and scored on the first eight of those with the ninth being halted deep inside CHS territory as the final horn sounded.
Camden’s night hardly got off to a rousing start as the Dogs were penalized for a delay of game before the first offensive snap.
Following a Shiver Huggins punt, the hosts took over from their own 49.
It took nine plays — eight running — and never facing a third down call for HHS senior quarterback McKendrie Douglas to lead his team down the field. McDaniel took care of the final 13 yards with runs of six and five yards setting up his two-yard scoring plunge and the 7-0 lead with 7:31 left in the opening quarter.
A Da’Marion Coe interception at his own 45, which he returned to the Camden seven, short-circuited the Dogs’ second offensive series. It took junior back Hakeem Watters one play to go in from seven yards out for the 13-0 lead with 5:59 showing on the first quarter clock.
Needing to slow things down and right the ship, the Bulldogs did that on their third set of downs which started from their own 22.
Using an encroachment call on a third and one to keep the march going, White found Ford with a six-yard pass to the CHS 42 before JaQuarius Mayrant went 42 yards on a jet sweep before being dragged down at the HHS 16. A five-yard White carry set up an 11-yadr run from tailback Averee Hickmon as Camden had chopped the lead to 13-6 with 2:32 left in the first after the Red Fox defense snuffed out the two-point conversion run.
The one-score deficit needed just one snap of the ball to go back to a pair as on the next play, McDaniel went untouched through the heart of the defense from 80 yards away to up the ante to 20-6 at the 2:14 marker of the first quarter.
A second Huggins punt was downed at the HHS 22 from which point the Foxes embarked on another nine-play drive in which they had to overcome Huggins’ sacking Douglas for a loss of eight yards on the first play. On third and 15 from the 17, Douglas lobbed a screen pass to Watters which went for 22 yards and a first down. Carries of 12 and 13 yards from Douglas and McDaniel, respectively, set the ball at the CHS 32.
A 13-yard Douglas to Moore Jackson pass would lead to McDaniel going in from 15 yards out on a first and goal call as the Foxes’ lead grew to 27-6 with 6:26 left before intermission.
Hartsville would end the first half with a seven-play 77-yard march which included Douglas spotting Keon Hickson with a 30-yard pass and then a 28-yard strike to E.J. Smith at the CHS 15 a play later. Douglas would cap the series by calling his own number and carrying it in from two yards out to make it 34-6 in a first 24 minutes which ended 75 seconds later.
Going up against a large Hartsville offensive line and a set of quality backs along with Douglas, who rushed for 126 yards himself, Camden was forced to switch from its favored three-man front to a four-man set on the fly.
“We have to practice some more things,” Rimpf said. “When we were getting beat up front like we were on defense, we put another lineman up there which we had worked on, but not a ton. We have to be ready for anything that the opposition can do to us.”
Hartsville continued the onslaught by opening the second half with a nine-play series which started from its own 36 with Douglas rumbling for 39 yards to the CHS 23 on the second play. McDaniel took care of the final seven yards as he followed up a two-yard carry on third and goal with a five-yard sweep around left on fourth down as the lead mushroomed to 41-6 with 8:18 to play in the third.
Camden’s best, lengthiest offensive series followed in a drive which started from its 15 and was kept alive by a 30-yard White-to-Hickmon screen pass to the 45. A 40-yard White pass to Mayrant set the ball at the HHS 20 only for the Red Fox defense to stiffen and force an incompletion on fourth and 14 from the 24.
The Red Fox offense would invoke the running clock rule in a series in which it overcame a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on a 28-yard pass play only for Douglas to carry for 37 yards to the CHS 10 with McDaniel doing the rest as he followed a nine-yard run to the one with a one-yard plunge for the 48-6 lead with 2:34 left in the third quarter clock.
The Dogs did their best work late in the game with the 72-yard White offering to a wide-open Ford down the left sidelines making it 48-14 after White’s run for the two-point conversion with 1:35 left in the third.
HHS responded by going 45 yards on five snaps with Watters doing the honors on a 40-yard burst through the the CHS defense on a counter.
Two plays later, White sent a strike to a streaking Ford in the middle of the field with the senior flanker going between defenders and outracing both into the end zone on what would be Camden’s final snap which came with 7:15 remaining in the game.
After having forced a dozen turnovers in the first two games, the Camden defense was shut out in that category by a sticky-fingered Red Fox offense.
“We had a really good first couple of weeks creating turnovers and we didn’t create any tonight,” Rimpf said. “We have to go back to the drawing board. Our offense wasn’t very good … we didn’t start out well. We weren’t in sync. We have to get better.”
With a trip to meet an unbeaten and high-scoring Gray Collegiate squad on tap this Friday, there is no rest for the Dogs who, Rimpf said, need to get their own house back in order.
“This has to be something we learn from,” he said. “Thankfully, it’s not a region game. It’s a rivalry game which we wanted, but we have to learn from this. We have to get better. If we don’t get better, the season will not turn out like we envisioned.”
Bulldog bites: Friday’s game, which was part of the Great American Rivalry Series sponsored by the U.S. Marines, started the second century of meetings between Camden and Hartsville. By topping the Dogs for the second straight season, HHS closed the gap in the all-time series to 46-45 with two ties … The Dogs were held to just 66 yards on 18 carries on the ground. Hickmon ran for 38 yards on 10 carries while White went for 33 yards on six hauls, all coming in the first half … The Red Foxes ran the ball 49 times to get their 450 yards while Douglas and back-up Marcus Johnson — who had one completion for seven yards — were a combined eight-for-10 for 139 yards … The Red Foxes have scored 55 points in each of their first three games after having opened the season with a 55-7 victory over Conway followed by as 55-26 win over Darlington in game two … Camden’s next opponent, Gray Collegiate (3-0) averages 54 points per game including 62 in a two-point win over Crestwood in week zero.