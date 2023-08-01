Season tickets for Camden High School football home games are now on sale inside the school’s Wellness Center on York St.
The reserved season tickets consist of six regular season home contests. Seat priority will be given to previous season ticket holders. Contact Niki Dalton, by August 3rd, at the Wellness Center to claim seats; call 803-425-8939, or via email at amber.dalton@kcsdschools.net.
The cost for reserved seats will be $65, and grass parking $20; club level seats $80, and paved parking $25. Payments can be made at the Wellness Center, cash or check, Monwday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until noon and then from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Season ticket holders will have access to playoff ticket priority.
The seven contests included in the CHS package are: Aug. 7 (Bulldog Bash scrimmage); Aug. 25 (Lugoff-Elgin); Sept. 15 (A.C. Flora); Sept. 22 (Lake City); Sept. 29 (Lakewood); Oct 6 (Darlington) and Oct 20 (Crestwood)
Little Bulldog Football Camp
Learn the fundamentals of football, compete in an NFL-style combine, and learn all aspects of the game at this one day camp. Areas of emphasis will include defense, offense and special teams. Instructing the camp will be the Camden High School coaching staff. No football equipment is needed for this non-contact camp. Campers are asked to wear cleats and bring a water bottle.
Location: Zemp Stadium, Vonnie Holliday Way in Camden
Cost: $25 per camper, includes T-shirt
Registration: Registration will take place before the start of camp on Aug. 5. Payment may be made by cash or checks which should be made payable to Camden High School. Online registration available at www.wearecamdenhs.com.
CHS dinner kicks off season
The third annual Camden Football Kickoff Dinner, hosted by the Friends of Zemp Stadium, Inc., will be he held on Saturday, Aug. 12 inside the National Steeplechase Museum, located on Knights Hill Rd., in Camden.
The event, which will be hosted by the Friends of Zemp Stadium Inc., will run from 6 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
The evening will include food, drinks, music and a silent auction. The cost for the evening is $60 per person.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Camden High football program and helps defray costs associated with purchasing new equipment and summer camps attended by the Bulldog players.