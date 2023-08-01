CHS LOGO

Season tickets for Camden High School football home games are now on sale inside the school’s Wellness Center on York St.

The reserved season tickets consist of six regular season home contests. Seat priority will be given to previous season ticket holders. Contact Niki Dalton, by August 3rd, at the Wellness Center to claim seats; call 803-425-8939, or via email at amber.dalton@kcsdschools.net.