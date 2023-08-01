If, for some reason, I had gotten to a point in my journalistic career that I wanted to do something different, I think I’d probably be a teacher.
There have been times in my life where I have actually thought of doing that, especially on the community college or university level, but, possibly, at a high school, too.
Would I teach English? No. Despite a career of writing using the English language every day, my style is fairly colloquial, coming from a mash of backgrounds that include academia, radio broadcasting, fiction and business writing. I don’t know, much less follow, all the rules that an English department would want me to teach. If anything, I’d end up teaching kids not to be rule-followers. That would be fun, but not likely to keep my job for very long, I suspect.
I could, I suppose, teach creative writing. While I am not a published fiction author, I’ve dabbled in it for most of my life and think I’m probably “good enough” to get away with it. It would certainly be fun to help fledgling writers of everything from mysteries to science fiction and fantasy to new urban classics discover the joy of making their stories even better than they probably already are. Still, I’m not sure I’m exactly the “write” fit for that kind of class. Ha!
What I think would be perfect — despite not having a journalism degree myself — is teaching journalism, with an emphasis on community journalism, of course.
I’m not knocking those who went the J-school route. Looking back, I might have benefited from at least some of the courses those schools teach. but it’s not the route I took.
I had already been in radio broadcasting for two and a half years when I got into college, starting at Syracuse University and failing miserably at being a dual major in communications and management. The simple fact is that I wasn’t ready for college, especially not at a school like Syracuse which is pretty close to being Ivy League without being Ivy League.
Without going too far off-topic, I graduated from a very small high school on a very small island in the middle of the western Pacific Ocean and was not ready for either the weather or the social climate of a school like SU.
I was still in radio when I transferred to what used to be called Memphis State University. I majored in broadcast communication with an emphasis on radio, and minored in sociology.
I graduated in 1987 and returned a year later to pursue a master’s degree. I was talked out of mastering in broadcasting and, instead, pursued a master’s in organizational communication. Since it seems Memphis only teaches a single course in this nowadays, I turn to Harvard University for a definition: “Broadly, the term organizational communication describes how a firm’s information is shared internally and externally.”
I focused on employer-employee communication dynamics, and received my master’s degree in 1990. As fascinating as I’m sure that is to you, suffice it to say I probably wasted several thousand dollars of student loans on this. I’ve never used anything I learned those two years.
On the other hand, earning any master’s degree at least proves you have a particular level of discipline when it comes to research and using that research to make solid conclusions and write coherently. So, I guess it wasn’t a total loss.
I thought about all this after Kershaw County School District Director of Elementary Education Ginger Catoe shared a Greenville Journal article on Sunday about how Clemson University is now offering a free master’s degree teaching program in exchange for a three-year commitment to teach in six school districts in the state: Spartanburg 2, Aiken County, Anderson districts 1 and 5, Florence districts 1 and 3, and Pickens County. It’s only open to 36 individuals, and is an entirely online program.
I told Catoe that if I wasn’t doing what I’m doing now, I’d be interested in the program if I could end up doing journalism-related teaching and if I didn’t have to move to another county to teach.
The Clemson grant-funded program is seeking teachers for Social Studies, math, biology, chemistry, general science, English/Language Arts, American Sign Language (cool!), and French and Spanish.
These subjects appear to be for secondary (high school) and middle school levels.
I wonder if teaching a journalism course could fall under English.
Neither Clemson’s own material about the program nor the Journal’s article talked about this, but I agree with Catoe’s statement that it will be a game-changer in a time when there is a teacher shortage crisis.
We both came up with ideas whereby teacher recruitment needed to resemble similar efforts by the military or Peace Corps — anything to “think outside the box,” Catoe said, and “soon.”
Others commenting on Catoe’s post — including Kershaw County school board Trustee Charles King, who called it “awesome” — wish Clemson’s program included Kershaw County, or that other colleges and universities would do the same.
If you’re interested in Clemson’s program, check out the PDF the university created at www.clemson.edu/education/_documents/masters-degrees/gyo-teacher-2023.pdf.
I don’t know when I’ll retire from the C-I. Not anytime soon, I assure you, unless a whole lot of money suddenly drops in my lap. My immediate dream in that respect is to return to my fiction writing and get published, gosh darn it.
But my other dream would be to teach high school or college students about community journalism. The stereotype of the J-school student is that they’re reaching for The New York Times or The Washington Post.
To be blunt, that’s not very realistic.
More power to you, kid, but you’re probably looking at heartache. If it wasn’t for the overall poor health of the newspaper industry, new journalists are more likely to get their first jobs at papers like this one.
If I could teach what it’s like to work here — where the heart of the work is the need to connect with the community you’re covering — if I could teach the value, the love of that ... well, I think that would be just as fulfilling as what I’m doing now.